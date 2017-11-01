Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) (8375 Views)

During interrogation, the suspects opened up to be returning from a foiled Armed robbery at Mbatyo and their involvement in an Armed robbery incident along Gboko – Ugbema road.



Investigation is ongoing.



Wasted youth. Reaping where they did not sow. 2 Likes

ichommy:

CC: lalasticlala, mynd44.







Kastina ala is a hell.



Imagine they kidnap someone coming to build a bank there.



I'm looking for ways to relocate Kastina ala is a hell.Imagine they kidnap someone coming to build a bank there.I'm looking for ways to relocate 3 Likes









The younger they are the deadlier they are!







Every armed robber deserves to die young, no mercy should be dispensed for them.



Death penalty for armed robbery should be encouraged and passed into law. The younger they are the deadlier they are!Every armed robber deserves to die young, no mercy should be dispensed for them.Death penalty for armed robbery should be encouraged and passed into law. 4 Likes 1 Share

Na these ones u called young robbers 1 Like

Dem even hold charm....

They should be made to face the full weight of the law.

see d energetic youth that suppose to get involved in a very productive work ...I pray they give them the punishment they will never forget .. 1 Like

I just tire for this country...

WHALAI





L

See photos of youths who wanted to get a quick win via negative means.









May they rot in jail

hmmm

Why dem come pose like say dem wan shoot music video? 1 Like

lazy brats ......for your authentic leather footwear, check my signature.

Lazy creatures. while their mates are out there struggling to make ends meet, they're busy looking for innocent people to terrorize and rob. Their cup don full 1 Like

Send them to farm to work for FREE ....

Is their gun young or are they gonna rob only young items and young money



Bia mods, kpachapukwanu anya unu. Which one is young robbers againIs their gun young or are they gonna rob only young items and young moneyBia mods, kpachapukwanu anya unu. 1 Like

IN BE LIKE SEY THEM BE MBS

hmmm

see their face like mugabe shiit

amnesty7:

Wasted youth. Reaping where they did not sow.

Wasted youths indeed!!! Wasted youths indeed!!!

Hahaha this their gun reminds me wen I was little boy, one black toy gun that I love buyin every xmas. That wen u fire it wat u will hear is kpai-kpai-kpai....just exatly the kind of sound u get wen banging ur girl from behind............... I HATE NIGERIA!!!

Good for them

Benue.



A nice place.



One nigeria destroyed everything.

chai

Homeboiy:

Na these ones u called young robbers lool

men dem loolmen dem

ichommy:

Believe SARS at ur own peril Believe SARS at ur own peril

oya pose for the camera....while u rot in jail

congratulations on their graduation to some years in prison....soon dem go dey blame dem parents .