₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,914 members, 3,924,086 topics. Date: Monday, 20 November 2017 at 11:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) (8375 Views)
Security Operatives Nab Men With Hard Drugs During Stop & Search Operation.PICS / Policeman On Duty With Gun In Rivers Dressed In Native Outfit (Photos) / Young Thieves Nabbed With Cut To Size Gun During Operation In Ogun State.pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by ichommy(m): 8:47pm
SARS patrol team in Katsina Ala area of Benue State while on routine stop and search along Joor-Mbatyo suspected two young men namely Sonter Asornyi ‘m’ of Ugbema in Buruku LGA and Ternenge Tyotom ‘ m’ of Mbagen in Buruku, on the spot search, a locally made revolver pistol and set of dangerous charms were recovered from them after search was conducted.
During interrogation, the suspects opened up to be returning from a foiled Armed robbery at Mbatyo and their involvement in an Armed robbery incident along Gboko – Ugbema road.
Investigation is ongoing.
http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/11/see-young-robbers-arrested-with-gun.html
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by amnesty7: 8:48pm
Wasted youth. Reaping where they did not sow.
2 Likes
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by ekensi01(m): 8:55pm
ichommy:
Kastina ala is a hell.
Imagine they kidnap someone coming to build a bank there.
I'm looking for ways to relocate
3 Likes
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by UbanmeUdie: 9:05pm
The younger they are the deadlier they are!
Every armed robber deserves to die young, no mercy should be dispensed for them.
Death penalty for armed robbery should be encouraged and passed into law.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 9:14pm
Na these ones u called young robbers
1 Like
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 9:24pm
Dem even hold charm....
They should be made to face the full weight of the law.
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by psalmhorah(m): 9:57pm
see d energetic youth that suppose to get involved in a very productive work ...I pray they give them the punishment they will never forget ..
1 Like
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by pol23: 9:57pm
I just tire for this country...
WHALAI
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by directonpc(m): 9:57pm
My Benue!
In other news:
Do you know you can do mobile banking without internet or cramming codes?
Check it out: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.buildbrothers.ussdbanking
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by iamozipatrick(m): 9:58pm
L
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:58pm
See photos of youths who wanted to get a quick win via negative means.
May they rot in jail
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by Keemzy4shizy(m): 9:58pm
hmmm
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 9:59pm
Why dem come pose like say dem wan shoot music video?
1 Like
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by Krafty006: 9:59pm
lazy brats ......for your authentic leather footwear, check my signature.
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:59pm
Lazy creatures. while their mates are out there struggling to make ends meet, they're busy looking for innocent people to terrorize and rob. Their cup don full
1 Like
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by Lexusgs430: 10:00pm
Send them to farm to work for FREE ....
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by CaptainJeffry: 10:00pm
Which one is young robbers again Is their gun young or are they gonna rob only young items and young money
Bia mods, kpachapukwanu anya unu.
1 Like
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by Iambees(m): 10:04pm
IN BE LIKE SEY THEM BE MBS
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by kopi99: 10:05pm
hmmm
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by calebfm(m): 10:05pm
see their face like mugabe shiit
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by sekem: 10:06pm
amnesty7:
Wasted youths indeed!!!
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by NwaIgboBoy(m): 10:06pm
Hahaha this their gun reminds me wen I was little boy, one black toy gun that I love buyin every xmas. That wen u fire it wat u will hear is kpai-kpai-kpai....just exatly the kind of sound u get wen banging ur girl from behind............... I HATE NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by mccoy47(m): 10:06pm
Good for them
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by juman(m): 10:12pm
Benue.
A nice place.
One nigeria destroyed everything.
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by willexyaho(m): 10:16pm
chai
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by ayezegonzelo22: 10:16pm
Homeboiy:lool
men dem
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by PrecisionFx(m): 10:38pm
ichommy:
Believe SARS at ur own peril
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by piagetskinner(m): 11:08pm
oya pose for the camera....while u rot in jail
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by habsydiamond(m): 11:15pm
congratulations on their graduation to some years in prison....soon dem go dey blame dem parents .
|Re: Young Robbers Arrested With Gun During Stop & Search On Gboko-Ugbema Roa (Pics) by davillian(m): 11:22pm
A friend was caught blowing SK @ surulere
The next morning the police brought him out with 6bags of igbo called journalist and tagged him a dealer.
He refused taking the pics until his lawyer came.
I will never believe the Nigerian police.
(0) (Reply)
Shocker!!! My Husband Is A Serial R.a.p.i.s.t / Mechanic Sentenced To Death For Stealing Car Stereo / Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Uche000(m), Zegun92, claremont(m), Randyhot(m), ultraprime(m), emmauc(m), Kedro(m), folba(m), wizpredict, yvonnechaka(f), HenryWilliams(m), LugarT, awizzy1(m), CODINE007(m), Xano(m), Jacksyn09(m), mohisd(m), Promiscojohnney(m), Awaja(m), Princebulky and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12