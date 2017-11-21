Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. (6175 Views)

We apologize to the men and women who kept vigil with us from 11.30pm.

Yes, we experienced some technical difficulty but it has been addressed now and applicants can log in to see their pre-selection status.

#NPowerNG

OK. Woke up this morning, checked the thing and I was told av not been pre selected. Is that the end?





Where is the pre-selection button? Or can't we use site from mobile?



OK. Woke up this morning, checked the thing and I was told av not been pre selected. Is that the end?

Hi Tonnierichy, did you check from your phone? Hmmm, there's nothing to see on that site!Where is the pre-selection button? Or can't we use site from mobile?Hi Tonnierichy, did you check from your phone?

Chai

You were experiencing 'technical difficulties' when your master claims he is a 'technical victor' 3 Likes

the site is not opening 1 Like 1 Share

site still not accessible

I think d site is still been uploaded...incomplete link

Npower oooo.......ayam nor undastandin upipo ooi

I didn't trust this process I checked for 8people none where selected.what is the criteria for selection 9 Likes

#NPowerNG when I typed my number it showed me congratulations you have been selected with my name. But I didnt receive any sms nor email. I hope no problem with that? when I typed my number it showed me congratulations you have been selected with my name. But I didnt receive any sms nor email. I hope no problem with that? 1 Like

I checked from mobile of course. I used UC browser I checked from mobile of course. I used UC browser

when I typed my number it showed me congratulations you have been selected with my name. But I didnt receive any sms nor email. I hope no problem with that? Congrats Congrats

I checked from mobile of course. I used UC browser

Alright, Thanks Alright, Thanks

I checked for 10 people non was selected chai!!!!!!!! 3 Likes

Is dere goin to be Anoda Batch?

Cos this one dat 90% of applicants were nt selected 3 Likes

.

I just checked for five person none of them was pre selected. 3 Likes

Kindly use this link sir.



http://www.npower.gov.ng/n-power/search Kindly use this link sir.

Npower oooo.......ayam nor undastandin upipo ooi



Kindly refresh the page, Or try using another browser Kindly refresh the page, Or try using another browser

http://www.npower.gov.ng/n-power/search 504 gateway error.



inform npower programmers and ISP



is not opening 504 gateway error.inform npower programmers and ISPis not opening 1 Like

Congratulations, You have our best wishes. Congratulations, You have our best wishes. 2 Likes

Refresh the page, Or try using another browser . Refresh the page, Or try using another browser .

This isnt fair.. am sure i made the cut..nawa 1 Like 1 Share

This their website is too weak. Dey should have a better bandwidth. Which kind 504 error bdis na 1 Like

npowe, you people are nothing but scam, upon all the stress I passed through, you didn't choose me... 5 Likes

Can i check using bvn?

Kindly try again later. Kindly try again later.

Can i check using bvn?



Yes please. Yes please.