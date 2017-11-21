₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 6:50am
We apologize to the men and women who kept vigil with us from 11.30pm.
Yes, we experienced some technical difficulty but it has been addressed now and applicants can log in to see their pre-selection status.
#NPowerNG
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Tonnierichy(m): 6:51am
OK. Woke up this morning, checked the thing and I was told av not been pre selected. Is that the end?
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by RapportNaija(m): 6:52am
Hmmm, there's nothing to see on that site!
Where is the pre-selection button? Or can't we use site from mobile?
Tonnierichy:
Hi Tonnierichy, did you check from your phone?
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by musa234(m): 6:53am
Chai
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by FortifiedCity: 6:55am
You were experiencing 'technical difficulties' when your master claims he is a 'technical victor'
3 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Holluwahsheyi(m): 6:56am
the site is not opening
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by acc2020(m): 6:58am
site still not accessible
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by galax1: 6:59am
I think d site is still been uploaded...incomplete link
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by galax1: 6:59am
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by NeneKelvin2019(m): 7:01am
Npower oooo.......ayam nor undastandin upipo ooi
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by femzey(m): 7:01am
I didn't trust this process I checked for 8people none where selected.what is the criteria for selection
9 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Ebi4life: 7:07am
npowerng:when I typed my number it showed me congratulations you have been selected with my name. But I didnt receive any sms nor email. I hope no problem with that?
1 Like
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Tonnierichy(m): 7:08am
RapportNaija:I checked from mobile of course. I used UC browser
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Tonnierichy(m): 7:12am
Ebi4life:Congrats
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by RapportNaija(m): 7:13am
Tonnierichy:
Alright, Thanks
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Tiobi84: 7:15am
I checked for 10 people non was selected chai!!!!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by mavinjay1: 7:17am
Is dere goin to be Anoda Batch?
Cos this one dat 90% of applicants were nt selected
3 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Enkay12: 7:18am
.
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by mancanoe: 7:21am
I just checked for five person none of them was pre selected.
3 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 7:35am
RapportNaija:
Kindly use this link sir.
http://www.npower.gov.ng/n-power/search
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 7:36am
NeneKelvin2019:
Kindly refresh the page, Or try using another browser
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by cashreport: 7:36am
npowerng:504 gateway error.
inform npower programmers and ISP
is not opening
1 Like
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 7:37am
Ebi4life:
Congratulations, You have our best wishes.
2 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 7:39am
cashreport:
Refresh the page, Or try using another browser .
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Billw(m): 7:41am
This isnt fair.. am sure i made the cut..nawa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by ajulu8000: 7:41am
This their website is too weak. Dey should have a better bandwidth. Which kind 504 error bdis na
1 Like
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by gracelush(f): 7:41am
npowe, you people are nothing but scam, upon all the stress I passed through, you didn't choose me...
5 Likes
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by Magnifico2000: 7:42am
Can i check using bvn?
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 7:42am
Holluwahsheyi:
Kindly try again later.
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by npowerng: 7:43am
Magnifico2000:
Yes please.
|Re: We Apologize To The Men And Women Who Kept Vigil With Us From 11.30pm. by micflo28(m): 7:43am
npower what was the criteria for selection... naija and lack of transparency
5 Likes
Thank God Always / British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Calling / Sunnypar's Thread.
