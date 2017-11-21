Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Police Parade Burna Boy's Manager And The Students Hired To Rob Mr 2kay (Photo) (10173 Views)

Acting Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal yesterday said investigations conducted and confessions from some of the suspects arrested showed that Burna Boy contracted them to teach 2Kay a lesson.





Abiye was attacked by four armed men inside his room 847, at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island on October 22. The singer, who was beaten and tied up by the armed men, allegedly lost his Audemais Piquet (AP), automatic gold wristwatch worth $25,000, gold jewellery valued at N1.5million, mobile phones, a pair of Adidas shoes, cash and perfumes to the thieves who posed as hotel workers.



The suspects are Balogun Ademola, 23, Obinna Igwe, 20 and Omotore Tunmise, 27.



Ademola and Igwe are said to be students of the University of Lagos. Tunmise is an artisan.



“The gang confessed that Burna Boy, through his road manager, Joel Kantiock, paid them to rob Abiye, according to them, to teach the victim a lesson. Kantiock confessed that his boss Ogiulu instructed him to look for armed men that can rob Abiye to teach him a lesson.

He mobilised the gang with an initial cash sum of N50,000 and a subsequent N50,000 when the job was completed.”

Kantiock however, denied knowing any of the suspects. But the gang leader, Omotore, said Kantiock invited him to deal with Mr. 2Kay on the orders of his boss.



He said,



“Kantiock called me on the telephone and said Mr. 2Kay had to be beaten up. He said Mr. 2Kay had issues with Burna Boy. On getting to the hotel, he gave me the room number where Mr. 2Kay was.

He led me and three others, including one Sunny, to the elevator and told a security man to open the elevator for us. We posed as room service officials, entered his room and beat him up. We tied him up and collected his phones, a wristwatch and some other things. I was paid N50,000.”

According to Igwe:



“Omotore contacted me. He said Burna Boy told his road manager that he was having a misunderstanding with Mr. 2Kay.”





http://edition.soundoro.com/photo-police-parade-burnaboys-manager-students-hired-rob-mr-2kay/





Bam lord Aye Axxe MeenBam lord 1 Like

later burna boy for say dem nor appreciate him talent for naija. #typical. all these celebrities life nor hungry me at all

Lagos Na Wa.



Craziness of the highest order. I just hope that David and Ayo would not follow this lane. 9 Likes

The News Is Not Strange To Me.. Burna Issa Beast You Dnt Wanna Fvck With.

Do You Remember When He Waz Banned Frm Uk Bcuz He Waz Part Of A Gang That Kill Sum1..

#BurnaBeast 20 Likes 2 Shares

if i wanna teach someone a lesson, its certainly gonna be one of thosw corrupt politicians, not a hustling G like me... 3 Likes





What if the robbers had killed 2kay Burna don buy market o!What if the robbers had killed 2kay 5 Likes

If everyone thought like my dad, silly people would know no fame. 3 Likes

Its only crime that binds Nigerians together





Politicians will join hand together to loot our treasury not minding if they are from different tribes.



Yahoo boys will reason together forgetting their tribe but once it has to do with anything above crime.



You will see bubu calling one side, 5% and the other 97%..



Nigeria is cursed..



For those that didn't get npower and immigration... Just know that, you were bounced bcz you lack strong ties to this criminals. Just stay calm n pray until God answers your call but if you can't wait please, Devil answers prayer faster..



Consult your village Oracle 7 Likes

Oya leggo fp..







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0cK0mC2OIU Burna Boy wanted by Lagos State police see video

Burna Boy right now... 3 Likes

With all these.. At the end of the day burna boy go still come tell us say he's the most talked about.... I think crime is another way to get more fames for Nigerian musicians...

Only God can save him from this... Say no to crime....

Burna boy don drop he rep for the country at large.

See dem Unilag students 2 Likes

These police pple are fools, so because burna boy refused to giv u #20 bribe, dats why u choose to dirty his name.....







And burna boy, ur a fool too for not bribing the police #20 cos u pass am

D end of arrogant bouncing burner or burner boy or whateva 1 Like 1 Share

life of a gangster

Truer words have never been said. Truer words have never been said. 1 Like 1 Share

When 2kay the talk rubbish him no knw say shoe get size... Burna sef Bleep up for using amateur 1 Like

dem get beef before?

Give money to police and they'll work like they are cursed.

this will soon die down...as usual