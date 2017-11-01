OGA DONALD



And Some People are Claiming they are No Longer Living Together , ... Hmmm



They are still Living Together and Dinning from the Same Table , and From the Car Garage at the Back , you Can See Paul Okoye's Wrangler Jeep , They are Living in Peace in their Mansion and Posing as Dog and Rat on Social Media.



In the same spot Jude Engees , shared this picture this morning with caption .. Ututu oma o ( Meaning Good Morning)



