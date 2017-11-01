₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by 36govs: 9:50am
BY : OGA DONALD
And Some People are Claiming they are No Longer Living Together , ... Hmmm
They are still Living Together and Dinning from the Same Table , and From the Car Garage at the Back , you Can See Paul Okoye's Wrangler Jeep , They are Living in Peace in their Mansion and Posing as Dog and Rat on Social Media.
In the same spot Jude Engees , shared this picture this morning with caption .. Ututu oma o ( Meaning Good Morning)
VIA : http://www.ogadonald.com/2017/11/peter-okoye-shows-off-his-mansion-and.html
CC; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by YomzzyDBlogger: 9:51am
Ok
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by LuvU2(f): 9:59am
Can they just grow out of attention seeking?
especially Peter
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by MiguelKingII(m): 12:30pm
Have
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by free2ryhme: 12:30pm
36govs:
Oga rest abeg ii
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by kambili999(f): 12:30pm
I have seen the mansion and fleet of cars.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by free2ryhme: 12:31pm
what else have we not seen before
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Threebear(m): 12:31pm
The star of the okoye brothers.
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Keneking: 12:31pm
Where is EFCC sef?
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Sunkyboie(m): 12:31pm
Money speaking
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by theunnamed: 12:31pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Iamherebeejay: 12:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Jubilancy(f): 12:32pm
If they keep this act up ....time is coming they will cease to be relevant no matter how hard they try
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by melojo: 12:32pm
Nice.. But the other mansion owned by u guys(psquare) looks better
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by brunobaba(m): 12:32pm
dunno why i just love Peter more...no specific reasons.
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by hardywaltz(m): 12:32pm
This house reminds me of my BQ
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by teresafaith(f): 12:32pm
If dem like
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by sirjentul05(m): 12:32pm
Me dat have 30 billion cedis for my account, I neva even boast self, mtchwww
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:33pm
Nice pad, this is goals
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by DaddyKross: 12:33pm
This guy like camera sha
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by boldndbeautiful(f): 12:34pm
buh the second pix is Jude Okoye, and the same house abi na hotel
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by mccoy47(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by omanifrank(m): 12:34pm
oh min
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Pidginwhisper: 12:34pm
|Re: Peter Okoye Shows Off His Mansion And Cars , And We Spotted This - Picture by Spanner4(m): 12:35pm
Peter and Paul dey be one no be two
