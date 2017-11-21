Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dr Sid And Simi Esiri’s Marriage In Crisis, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram (5966 Views)

They've been having issues for a very long time. it got so bad that Simi has had to move out of the house a couple of times' a very highly placed source told us.







In a 2016 interview with Sunday Spice, Dr Sid was quoted to have said, 'I remember us quarrelling two days before our wedding and even threatening to pull out. But, our love for each other has kept us going. Right now, our marriage is on autopilot and we are just cruising because we understand each other absolutely'.







At the moment, Simi no longer wears her ring (she posted this pic above without the ring 3 days ago) and they no longer follow eachother on Instagram. She has also deleted the wedding anniversary post she made on Instagram back in August along with all her wedding photos.





They have both unfollowed each other on instagram.







Dr Sid is really trying to make it work but Simi already has her mind made up' the source said. 'Sid even made sure to attend the Nickolodeon festival this past weekend so he could spend time with his daugther but Simi was giving him the cold shoulder all through'.





The couple tied the knot at the Ikoyi Baptist Church, Lagos in August 2014 with a grand, celebrity-studded reception held at the Oriental Hotels in Lekki.



There is nothing new under the sun!







This news is long overdue.

Most celebrity's marriage in Nigeria is programmed for a crash.



For those who think their case is different should listen to this;

"Wherefore let him that thinketh he standeth take heed lest he fall." 1 Cor. 10:12



Justice Esiri will be ashamed of his son right now in his grave for a failed music career and a failed marriage.







Not again

anoda fail marriage

Marriages nowadays are fastly becoming unbecoming. People prepare so hard for the ceremonies but fail to plan for life after the wedding. The celebrities are not the only unfortunate ones. Other less known persons face the same tribulations in marriage. People take marriage vows as a huge joke. You swear before God and man to live together till death comes.



People just can't wait to tie the knots and after which they can't wait to rush out of the marriages after a year or two.



So why marry in the first place. God hates divorce (Malachi 2:16) 7 Likes

divinehand2003:

Marriages nowadays are fastly becoming unbecoming. People prepare so hard for the ceremonies but fail to plan for life after the wedding. The celebrities are not the only unfortunate ones. Other less known persons face the same tribulations in marriage. People take marriage vows as a huge joke. You swear before God and man to live together till death comes.



People just can't wait to tie the knots and after which they can't wait to rush out of the marriages after a year or two.



So why marry in the first place. God hates divorce (Malachi 2:16)

when marriages are valued upon whether you follow your partner on IG or not, then why shouldnt they crash?!?!?

all the above written by the OP is garbage, and if they indeed have issues then let her come with CONCRETE facts. when marriages are valued upon whether you follow your partner on IG or not, then why shouldnt they crash?!?!?all the above written by the OP is garbage, and if they indeed have issues then let her come with CONCRETE facts. 5 Likes



So if couples unfollow each other on Instagram that means the 'Marriage don crash?'

Were they wedded on Instagram? I dont understand..So if couples unfollow each other on Instagram that means the 'Marriage don crash?'Were they wedded on Instagram? 5 Likes

E remain Banky W and Adesua E remain Banky W and Adesua 5 Likes 1 Share

This buhari economy is spoiling many things o. If we give them some billions their brain go reset

See monitoring spirit

Monitoring spirits everywhere

I will only believe this story until both party comes out and announce their separation. Folks nowadays use social media as a continuity method to know the stability in a marriage.



To IG folks on here;

When you unfollow someone nowadays it means separation huh? 1 Like

It has to do with that his silly hairstyle. He was spending so much time styling it and using his wife's hair clips and hair net to sleep.

Such a good news;



It took a long time coming.

But it's better late than never. Such a good news;It took a long time coming.But it's better late than never. 2 Likes 1 Share

not suprised

we have been waiting for this before now

Maybe the fact that drsid is broke caused all this. Abi the guy na serial cheat?

I don't think most of these men from a failed marriage are at fault. It is these women. I think they are really loving the attention the thing gives them. Like there's an award for it or so. I know if a survey is done, you'd surely know that these girls (the celebrities) are the ones at fault. It seems they want more as time goes by or they feel stalked or whatever. But one thing i know for sure is most male celebrity from/in a failed marriage or marriage crisis are always calm and always try hard to save the damn thing. If i eventually become a celeb, i'm surely going for one illiterate village girl trust me. All these exposed biatches thinks they know more than they are being treated. Mtcheewwww. Insatiable beings.

I pray for peace in their home. 2 Likes

Now she has a successful business. His business is now nonexistent.



This is a very precarious situation, ecspecially if the guy is a cheat.

I don't know why their marriages don't ever last