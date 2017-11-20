Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria Sells $3 Billion Eurobonds - Largest Ever. (1151 Views)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-20/nigeria-set-to-issue-3-billion-of-eurobonds-in-biggest-sale-yet



Nigeria Raises $3 Billion in Its Biggest Eurobond Sale Yet



By Paul Wallace



20 November 2017, 16:38 GMT



Updated on 21 November 2017, 14:02 GMT



Nation sold 10-year notes at 6.5%, 30-year bonds at 7.625%



Issue received orders of about $11 billion: central bank

Nigeria raised $3 billion in a two-part international bond sale as it seeks to fund a fiscal deficit and reduce its local-currency debt burden.



The West African nation split the offering equally between 10- and 30-year tranches. The yield was 6.5 percent for the shorter notes and 7.625 percent for the 30-year portion, down 25 basis points on each tranche from the initial guidance. The issue received $11 billion of bids, according to central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele.



The offering, its biggest Eurobond issuance ever, is the nation’s third sale this year. While Africa’s biggest oil producer is still reeling from its worst economic slump in about 25 years, Nigeria has benefited from strong demand for emerging-market assets and Brent crude’s 30 percent rise since the end of June to more than $62 per barrel.





Most of the new debt will fund Nigeria’s 2017 budget, with the rest used to refinance maturing local-currency bonds, according to the government.





The yield on the 30-year bond was 25 basis points lower than its 15-year deal sold in February. The rate on those -- the nation’s longest bonds until now -- fell four basis points to 6.69 percent as of 1:58 p.m. in London on Tuesday.



“Extending our debt profile in the international market to 30 years establishes a basis for the longer term financing required for transformational infrastructure investment,” Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said in a statement on the Debt Management Office’s website.



Egypt, Morocco and South Africa are the only other African nations to have sold 30-year dollar bonds. Before now, the most Nigeria had issued in one day was $1.5 billion.



Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc managed the transaction. They arranged meetings in London and New York last week between investors and Nigerian officials including Adeosun and Emefiele.



— With assistance by David Malingha Doya



when the leaders are so corrupt expect nothing less 1 Like

Buhari is a monumental error of gargantuan proportions and a curse.

Borrowing despite:



- stories of recovered loot

- removal of fuel subsidies

- stamp duty for bank transactions

- rising oil prices



Recession instead of prosperity.

We are in trouble.

2019 is too far oh.

More debt 1 Like

Some are saying nice, some are saying big big grammer"Monumental error".... Which one do i go for now 1 Like

Glorified ponzi scheme 1 Like

7.625%?



Still low by sub saharan standards but this is a gamble on our future loan credibility.



Rates are this high because we cant get more than a BBB rating. What happens in 20 years, if our risk rating improves drastically?



We would have dashed out free money. The 10 year bonds are a nice bargain though.



The question now is what do they want to do with this money? 1 Like

I hope we use it well..and it doesn't find itself into our politicians pockets

Economists in the house, kindly break it down.

Sold to who exactly? a case of selling the bonds to the offshore / shell companies that the government officials own. 1 Like

How does this affect the common man 1 Like

I can see the logic behind locking in debt for long term investments, but if we are borrowing in November to finance 2017 budget, what's the plan to finance 2018 budget which is higher than the 2017 budget?



Government organisations tend to try to spend all money allocated before the year runs out to avoid a cut in the following years budget, hence how can we be sure there will not be reckless spending to make sure they spend the money by the end of the year?