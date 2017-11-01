₦airaland Forum

Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 4:15pm
According to the story shared by Sani,Bachama people last night attacked Fulanis at their residents in Kwadamti Shafaran village Numan of Adamawa State.At least 45 Fulani people were killed in the process while others are severely wounded.Their dead bodies have been deposited at Numan morutary while the injured that survived the attack are receiving treatment at Numan General Hospital

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/villagers-attack-fulani-people-in.html?m=1

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 4:16pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/villagers-attack-fulani-people-in.html?m=1

2 Shares

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by UbanmeUdie: 4:17pm
shocked



Wow!!



This is so fascinating!
Death is beautiful, life is ugly.




RIP to the dead.

6 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by FarahAideed: 4:19pm
Definitely self defence , Bachama people never make trouble , every truthful and sane person knows Fulani must have triggered the problems

53 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by highpriest4: 4:19pm
Peaceful nothingners, they love themselves. Rip to dead

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by DanseMacabre(m): 4:20pm
These images aren't just graphic, they're disturbing.

20 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 4:20pm
onoikenna:
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/villagers-attack-fulani-people-in.html?m=1
more

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by raker300: 4:20pm
Holy blood!!

Nigeria military won’t dance in these war torn places

25 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Paperwhite(m): 4:21pm
This is not good @ all but foolanis have push people to the edge.

36 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 4:21pm
Please take down this thread.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by kinibigdeal(m): 4:22pm
Please include graphic image

1 Like

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:22pm
Kill me, I kill you.

5 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by cdqyehyeh: 4:22pm
When thier is no good and appropriate response from the goverment, dis is wot finally occur

25 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Blue3k(m): 4:22pm
Man this is disgusting. I'll never support involving children.

15 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:23pm
achi4u:
Please take down this thread.

Why? You can't stand reality?

4 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:23pm
Blue3k:
Man this is disgusting. I'll never support involving children.

Children grow up.

12 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by marshalldgreat: 4:25pm
This is gross... What did the children do?

7 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by GuyWise(m): 4:25pm
Osetii osetigo


Whatever you sowed that you shall reap... rip to the trouble makers.


For those asking what the children did, my question is: what was the sins of Biafran children before they were starved to death?

50 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by father01: 4:26pm
God!!! this his bad, human life no longer have value in Nigeria. This should be condemn by all.

2 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Letslive: 4:27pm
Tell me why I can't call this country a zoo

5 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by wiseEast: 4:28pm
highpriest4:
Peaceful nothingners, they love themselves. Rip to dead

Yes Igbos Dont Love Themselves But Northners do as well as BOko Haram





1 Like

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 4:29pm
AlfaSeltzer:


Why? You can't stand reality?
No.
I'm a father of 4 and knows what it's takes to be a father.
Despite the cruelty of the fulanis, this picture is quite disturbing. The little kids don't know what befalls them.
May their souls rest in peace.

29 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Ojiofor: 4:32pm
They even roasted kids,na wao.RIP.
Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Agbaletu: 4:34pm
This is very disturbing.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 4:34pm
Letslive:
Tell me why I can't call this country a zoo
please stop calling Nigeria zoo because zoo has some decorum and everywhere looks decent with animals in cages.
But call Nigeria jungle where hyenas, lion, reptiles, dangerous snakes and even baboon have a field day, they feed on the lower animals just like the pictures above.

North have finished Nigeria.

47 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:37pm
achi4u:
please stop calling Nigeria zoo because zoo has some decorum and everywhere looks decent with animals in cages.
But call Nigeria jungle where hyenas, lion, reptiles, dangerous snakes and even baboon have a field day, they feed on the lower animals just like the pictures above.

North have finished Nigeria.

Even jungle animals don't behave like nigerians. Jungle animals are very intelligent. Not lazy. Kill only for food. Take care of their environment. Protect their young. etc. Nigerians are something else.

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Stingman: 4:40pm
Not good at all. God have mercy!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by sod09(m): 4:43pm
mods should close this thread pls...too graphics

3 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by GuyWise(m): 4:46pm
The villagers should be ON YOUR MATCH.... SEeeeT they should be on seeet now because the foolanis that I know will certainly retaliate in a more dangerous style.... They should be ready for the day of restless day and night has come.

2 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Blooddiamond: 4:51pm
They shouldn't have killed the little kids na angry

3 Likes

Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by oduastates: 4:54pm
Nigeria suckssss
Damn

3 Likes

