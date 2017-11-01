₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 4:15pm
According to the story shared by Sani,Bachama people last night attacked Fulanis at their residents in Kwadamti Shafaran village Numan of Adamawa State.At least 45 Fulani people were killed in the process while others are severely wounded.Their dead bodies have been deposited at Numan morutary while the injured that survived the attack are receiving treatment at Numan General Hospital
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/villagers-attack-fulani-people-in.html?m=1
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 4:16pm
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by UbanmeUdie: 4:17pm
Wow!!
This is so fascinating!
Death is beautiful, life is ugly.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by FarahAideed: 4:19pm
Definitely self defence , Bachama people never make trouble , every truthful and sane person knows Fulani must have triggered the problems
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by highpriest4: 4:19pm
Peaceful nothingners, they love themselves. Rip to dead
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by DanseMacabre(m): 4:20pm
These images aren't just graphic, they're disturbing.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by onoikenna: 4:20pm
onoikenna:more
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by raker300: 4:20pm
Holy blood!!
Nigeria military won’t dance in these war torn places
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Paperwhite(m): 4:21pm
This is not good @ all but foolanis have push people to the edge.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 4:21pm
Please take down this thread.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by kinibigdeal(m): 4:22pm
Please include graphic image
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:22pm
Kill me, I kill you.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by cdqyehyeh: 4:22pm
When thier is no good and appropriate response from the goverment, dis is wot finally occur
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Blue3k(m): 4:22pm
Man this is disgusting. I'll never support involving children.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:23pm
achi4u:
Why? You can't stand reality?
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:23pm
Blue3k:
Children grow up.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by marshalldgreat: 4:25pm
This is gross... What did the children do?
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by GuyWise(m): 4:25pm
Osetii osetigo
Whatever you sowed that you shall reap... rip to the trouble makers.
For those asking what the children did, my question is: what was the sins of Biafran children before they were starved to death?
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by father01: 4:26pm
God!!! this his bad, human life no longer have value in Nigeria. This should be condemn by all.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Letslive: 4:27pm
Tell me why I can't call this country a zoo
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by wiseEast: 4:28pm
highpriest4:
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 4:29pm
AlfaSeltzer:No.
I'm a father of 4 and knows what it's takes to be a father.
Despite the cruelty of the fulanis, this picture is quite disturbing. The little kids don't know what befalls them.
May their souls rest in peace.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Ojiofor: 4:32pm
They even roasted kids,na wao.RIP.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Agbaletu: 4:34pm
This is very disturbing.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by achi4u(m): 4:34pm
Letslive:please stop calling Nigeria zoo because zoo has some decorum and everywhere looks decent with animals in cages.
But call Nigeria jungle where hyenas, lion, reptiles, dangerous snakes and even baboon have a field day, they feed on the lower animals just like the pictures above.
North have finished Nigeria.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by AlfaSeltzer(m): 4:37pm
achi4u:
Even jungle animals don't behave like nigerians. Jungle animals are very intelligent. Not lazy. Kill only for food. Take care of their environment. Protect their young. etc. Nigerians are something else.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Stingman: 4:40pm
Not good at all. God have mercy!
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by sod09(m): 4:43pm
mods should close this thread pls...too graphics
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by GuyWise(m): 4:46pm
The villagers should be ON YOUR MATCH.... SEeeeT they should be on seeet now because the foolanis that I know will certainly retaliate in a more dangerous style.... They should be ready for the day of restless day and night has come.
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by Blooddiamond: 4:51pm
They shouldn't have killed the little kids na
|Re: Villagers Attack Fulanis In Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics) by oduastates: 4:54pm
Nigeria suckssss
Damn
