Source: According to the story shared by Sani,Bachama people last night attacked Fulanis at their residents in Kwadamti Shafaran village Numan of Adamawa State.At least 45 Fulani people were killed in the process while others are severely wounded.Their dead bodies have been deposited at Numan morutary while the injured that survived the attack are receiving treatment at Numan General HospitalSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/villagers-attack-fulani-people-in.html?m=1 1 Like 2 Shares









Wow!!







This is so fascinating!

Death is beautiful, life is ugly.









RIP to the dead.

Definitely self defence , Bachama people never make trouble , every truthful and sane person knows Fulani must have triggered the problems 53 Likes 1 Share

Peaceful nothingners, they love themselves. Rip to dead 4 Likes 1 Share

These images aren't just graphic, they're disturbing. 20 Likes

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/villagers-attack-fulani-people-in.html?m=1 more more

Holy blood!!



Nigeria military won’t dance in these war torn places 25 Likes

This is not good @ all but foolanis have push people to the edge. 36 Likes

Please take down this thread. 23 Likes 1 Share

Please include graphic image 1 Like

Kill me, I kill you. 5 Likes

When thier is no good and appropriate response from the goverment, dis is wot finally occur 25 Likes

Man this is disgusting. I'll never support involving children. 15 Likes

Please take down this thread.

Why? You can't stand reality?

Man this is disgusting. I'll never support involving children.

Children grow up.

This is gross... What did the children do? 7 Likes

Osetii osetigo





Whatever you sowed that you shall reap... rip to the trouble makers.





For those asking what the children did, my question is: what was the sins of Biafran children before they were starved to death? 50 Likes 2 Shares

God!!! this his bad, human life no longer have value in Nigeria. This should be condemn by all. 2 Likes

Tell me why I can't call this country a zoo 5 Likes

Peaceful nothingners, they love themselves. Rip to dead



Yes Igbos Dont Love Themselves But Northners do as well as BOko Haram











1 Like

Why? You can't stand reality? No.

I'm a father of 4 and knows what it's takes to be a father.

Despite the cruelty of the fulanis, this picture is quite disturbing. The little kids don't know what befalls them.

No.
I'm a father of 4 and knows what it's takes to be a father.
Despite the cruelty of the fulanis, this picture is quite disturbing. The little kids don't know what befalls them.
May their souls rest in peace.

They even roasted kids,na wao.RIP.

This is very disturbing. 4 Likes 1 Share

Tell me why I can't call this country a zoo please stop calling Nigeria zoo because zoo has some decorum and everywhere looks decent with animals in cages.

But call Nigeria jungle where hyenas, lion, reptiles, dangerous snakes and even baboon have a field day, they feed on the lower animals just like the pictures above.



please stop calling Nigeria zoo because zoo has some decorum and everywhere looks decent with animals in cages.
But call Nigeria jungle where hyenas, lion, reptiles, dangerous snakes and even baboon have a field day, they feed on the lower animals just like the pictures above.
North have finished Nigeria.

please stop calling Nigeria zoo because zoo has some decorum and everywhere looks decent with animals in cages.

But call Nigeria jungle where hyenas, lion, reptiles, dangerous snakes and even baboon have a field day, they feed on the lower animals just like the pictures above.



North have finished Nigeria.



Even jungle animals don't behave like nigerians. Jungle animals are very intelligent. Not lazy. Kill only for food. Take care of their environment. Protect their young. etc. Nigerians are something else.

Not good at all. God have mercy! 3 Likes 1 Share

mods should close this thread pls...too graphics 3 Likes

The villagers should be ON YOUR MATCH.... SEeeeT they should be on seeet now because the foolanis that I know will certainly retaliate in a more dangerous style.... They should be ready for the day of restless day and night has come. 2 Likes

They shouldn't have killed the little kids na 3 Likes