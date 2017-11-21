₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by fingard02k(m): 4:55pm
Political bigwigs in ibiono ibom L.G.A of Akwa-ibom State watching the burning of brooms and other items during the reception of hundreds of decampees at the ward center, Nsan. yesterday 20th Nov 2017.
http://www.enzyhub.com/apc-members-in-akwa-ibom-burn-brooms-as-they-decamp-to-pdp-photos/
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by Luckylife(m): 5:11pm
See how little the brooms is , that shows how PDP have starve flesh out of their body.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by Boyooosa(m): 5:56pm
Yimu, how much does it take a Nigerian politician to buy broom?
we r watching in 3D.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by johnstar(m): 5:56pm
All of dm
Na hin God go punish finish
Useles people
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by wunmi590(m): 5:56pm
OP, so this is your definition of APC member burn broom?
How many brooms is that? Just 500 broom, sand they divide it into like 10 and burn it, and you came online to tell us APC burn and decamp to PDP, be careful ooo
Abi which kind news be this self
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by chloedogie: 5:56pm
These are not brooms na. You want to know how a proper broom looks like ask me when i was little and we used to sweep the compound. There are different types though. 1. Long and flexible: used for sitting room and daddy's bedroom. 2. Long and hard : used for the general rooms and kitchen. 3. short and hard : used for the cemented areas outside within the compound. 4. Very short, hard and thick: Yorubas call it ''Igbale shakiti''. That is for under trees outside the gate and for packing BINGO's poo every-time .
These kind of brooms are the ones you take to school when the health teacher ask you to bring brooms to school and mama buys only one and has to share it between you and four of your sisters. Na legelege brooms.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by free2ryhme: 5:57pm
fingard02k:
broom wey dem dey take sweep toilet
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by makky555(f): 5:57pm
Tell me I made FP
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by ezana1(m): 5:58pm
Na so
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by free2ryhme: 5:58pm
fingard02k:
all the broom sef suffer, hian !
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by investwisely: 5:58pm
This ones na broom..
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by makky555(f): 5:59pm
Please tell me I made FP
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by icon8: 5:59pm
Na only 5 of then decamp?
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by Joephat(m): 5:59pm
I have come to understand that equating Nigeria to Animals without being specific is a great insult to animals who had formed and who has a well organized system of Government with a working Castes or social classes.
For Instance: Termites
Winged female and male Termites will continue to fly around until they have grown and decide to make babes. The very moment they Met, they will loose their wings and come down to establish their Colony.
You can not establish a Colony without attaining a particular quality or Age. The couple will be Called a Queen and a King respectively. In the colony, they will start to make babies and the babies will grow taking up their Roles.
The Colony Castes are divided into three, Thats; The Queen and the king(Executives) Proletariat (Workers) and The Soldiers.
Their functions are categorically stipulated, the Executives are the head, the workers are in charge of building and expanding the colony, whereas, the Soldiers protect the Colony against external aggression..
Now, look clearly and tell me, if is not an insult to Compare Nigeria with Termites Colony.
Nigeria, a Country, that the head is Certificateless and without any good leadership quality. A country that cannot provide jobs for her willing workers. A country that uses her Soldiers to kill her citizens instead of protecting them against external aggression.
Please, if you're equating Nigeria with Animals, be specific bcz it will be an insult to some Animals
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by reachbenny(m): 5:59pm
Reason why they remain Unreliable! Undependable! Selfish leaders.
Decamping for selfish and ulterior motives.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by wunmi590(m): 5:59pm
free2ryhme:
The thing weak me I swear
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by makky555(f): 5:59pm
Thanks GLOria
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by investwisely: 5:59pm
chloedogie:The brooms are broke jare
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
wunmi590:
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by Kingcesar: 6:00pm
ChangeThechange burning broom every where make una remain small broom wey we go use sweep this guys outta power
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by Izanghi(m): 6:01pm
no be today, this cross carpeting is making someone confuse, they're just fighting for their own pocket, shame on them all, but anything against APC is good news for me
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by OKorowanta: 6:01pm
PDP handwork.
Politics of hate.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by BruncleZuma: 6:01pm
It's too early abeg...
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by chloedogie: 6:01pm
investwisely:
There are brooms and there are brooms. Ask the old mothers.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by bettercreature(m): 6:02pm
Medicine after death! APC almost won the last week's election
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by rozay12345: 6:02pm
My question is does APC membership comes with a broom? if they do, Those brooms from the decampees were picked from the road, they belong to mentally challenged people.
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 6:03pm
Why weren't umbrellas burnt when some PDP people decamp to APC??
PDP! Very violent party
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by cutefergiee(m): 6:03pm
WHERE IS D BROOM DEM DEY BURN?
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 6:03pm
Political olosho
|Re: APC Members In Akwa Ibom Burn Brooms As They Decamp To PDP (photos) by AnodaIT(m): 6:04pm
Hh
