Lalasticlala

Night view of the Water Fountain at Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge constructed by Lagos State Government





Too Beautiful.



No wonder Obiano was saying Na his people develop Lagos while their own state remain Potopoto.



Who no like better thing.



Ride on Ambode 94 Likes 4 Shares

Too much effizzy. 13 Likes

Yolo-bat will soon come at night to scoop the water for bathing and cooking. We know their ways. #dirty4life 46 Likes 11 Shares

Nice

Mini London ke?







Wat h what happens once those bright lights go off 10 Likes 1 Share

Lagos should be grateful to Igbos for developing Lagos. Igbo Kwenu! 17 Likes 4 Shares

Zanga!.... 1 Like

you people should go and sleep o





night don reach

upon all the whole comment



seun no fit give us common airtime





too stingy for my likin 25 Likes 1 Share

E fine smqll 1 Like

There's a street opposite that fountain, just opposite Justrite.



It leads to one of the most immoral locations in Lagos. Social Club Road.



You'll find women in their glory, doing what they do best - selling the only thing they have to offer humanity, their pussies.



You wont find any decent female in that location. Just desperate, cheap, hopeless & career-ending b!tches.



Some of them are on nairaland.



They might quote me soon... 24 Likes

Na this we go chop? Nonsense 1 Like

God bless ambode for utilizing the igbo s tax payers money





The tax collected in Alaba alone can build this times three..



God bless my igbo ppl too 10 Likes

Ipobs keep off. 2 Likes 1 Share

fxjunkie:

Lagos should be grateful to Igbos for developing Lagos. Igbo Kwenu! Stop disgracing us pls Stop disgracing us pls 21 Likes

'Idiocracy' , 'MumUism' and stupidity syndrome is what is worrying anyone that says or feel the IBO developed Lagos state, but dem leave Onitsha alone...very sorry Ogun state will blow like lagos and the Governor of Ebonyi state will say na them develop Ogun state too. 8 Likes 1 Share

fxjunkie:

Lagos should be grateful to Igbos for developing Lagos. Igbo Kwenu! 6 Likes 1 Share

b

Earthquake1:

Ipobs keep off . No, yolobas keep off. No, yolobas keep off. 6 Likes

How does this help the homeless the unemployed youth etc.. anyways hu m I to complain abt this som1 in the east is building statues for rogues 1 Like

dadavivo:

Yolo-bat will soon come at night to scoop the water for bathing. We know their ways. #dirty4life Eleribu-Omo Ale-Irankiiran-Eyan Evans. Eleribu-Omo Ale-Irankiiran-Eyan Evans. 31 Likes

Nice. So Abule Egba can be this beautiful?

dadavivo:

Yolo-bat will soon come at night to scoop the water for bathing. We know their ways. #dirty4life

This type of chest beating was rife after the first coup that killed Ahmadu Bello, Balewa and co but the aftermath was a progrom and a war that killed many people. You only attract bad feelings to your people by posts like this.

You even project your hatred by comparing the strong people of your tribe with the weak ones of the other tribe. This type of chest beating was rife after the first coup that killed Ahmadu Bello, Balewa and co but the aftermath was a progrom and a war that killed many people. You only attract bad feelings to your people by posts like this.You even project your hatred by comparing the strong people of your tribe with the weak ones of the other tribe. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Good

Which government fountain for Naija don run for more than a year



Dat place go dirty with green stagnant water 2 Likes

You guys are all pathetic, disgusting comments. 2 Likes

When will Ondo state be like Lagos?

We need more igbos in Ondo state, Yorubas are too stingy to pay tax





Ilefoaye:



Eleribu mcheew mcheew