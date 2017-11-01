₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Dosmay(m): 5:03pm On Nov 21
Night view of the Water Fountain at Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge constructed by Lagos State Government
Lalasticlala
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Dosmay(m): 5:04pm On Nov 21
Lagos our Mini-London
Too Beautiful.
SEE MORE
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by adem30: 5:06pm On Nov 21
No wonder Obiano was saying Na his people develop Lagos while their own state remain Potopoto.
Who no like better thing.
Ride on Ambode
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by shervydman(m): 6:51pm On Nov 21
Too much effizzy.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by dadavivo: 10:13pm On Nov 21
Yolo-bat will soon come at night to scoop the water for bathing and cooking. We know their ways. #dirty4life
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by aktolly54(m): 10:13pm On Nov 21
Nice
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Turks: 10:13pm On Nov 21
Mini London ke?
Wat h what happens once those bright lights go off
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by fxjunkie(m): 10:13pm On Nov 21
Lagos should be grateful to Igbos for developing Lagos. Igbo Kwenu!
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Blackfyre: 10:13pm On Nov 21
Zanga!....
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by MaryBenn(f): 10:13pm On Nov 21
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Life4Varnity: 10:13pm On Nov 21
you people should go and sleep o
night don reach
upon all the whole comment
seun no fit give us common airtime
too stingy for my likin
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by meshach110: 10:14pm On Nov 21
E fine smqll
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by ArchangeLucifer: 10:14pm On Nov 21
There's a street opposite that fountain, just opposite Justrite.
It leads to one of the most immoral locations in Lagos. Social Club Road.
You'll find women in their glory, doing what they do best - selling the only thing they have to offer humanity, their pussies.
You wont find any decent female in that location. Just desperate, cheap, hopeless & career-ending b!tches.
Some of them are on nairaland.
They might quote me soon...
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by bjhaid: 10:15pm On Nov 21
Na this we go chop? Nonsense
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Joephat(m): 10:15pm On Nov 21
God bless ambode for utilizing the igbo s tax payers money
The tax collected in Alaba alone can build this times three..
God bless my igbo ppl too
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Earthquake1: 10:15pm On Nov 21
Ipobs keep off.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by IamLaura(f): 10:15pm On Nov 21
fxjunkie:Stop disgracing us pls
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by big3boy: 10:15pm On Nov 21
pls anybody in the house. how can i get prepaid meter. the nepa in my area are frustrating all efforts to get it. am in ibadan
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by stillseth: 10:15pm On Nov 21
'Idiocracy' , 'MumUism' and stupidity syndrome is what is worrying anyone that says or feel the IBO developed Lagos state, but dem leave Onitsha alone...very sorry Ogun state will blow like lagos and the Governor of Ebonyi state will say na them develop Ogun state too.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Earthquake1: 10:16pm On Nov 21
fxjunkie:
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Simplestone(f): 10:16pm On Nov 21
b
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by dadavivo: 10:16pm On Nov 21
Earthquake1:No, yolobas keep off.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by papoose321: 10:17pm On Nov 21
How does this help the homeless the unemployed youth etc.. anyways hu m I to complain abt this som1 in the east is building statues for rogues
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by Ilefoaye(m): 10:17pm On Nov 21
dadavivo:Eleribu-Omo Ale-Irankiiran-Eyan Evans.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by kay29000(m): 10:18pm On Nov 21
Nice. So Abule Egba can be this beautiful?
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by DoTheNeedful: 10:18pm On Nov 21
dadavivo:
This type of chest beating was rife after the first coup that killed Ahmadu Bello, Balewa and co but the aftermath was a progrom and a war that killed many people. You only attract bad feelings to your people by posts like this.
You even project your hatred by comparing the strong people of your tribe with the weak ones of the other tribe.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by jerryunit48: 10:19pm On Nov 21
Good
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by AnodaIT(m): 10:19pm On Nov 21
Which government fountain for Naija don run for more than a year
Dat place go dirty with green stagnant water
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by wiringdpt(m): 10:19pm On Nov 21
You guys are all pathetic, disgusting comments.
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by obryneblaque: 10:19pm On Nov 21
When will Ondo state be like Lagos?
We need more igbos in Ondo state, Yorubas are too stingy to pay tax
Come for your professional website
(08130767357)
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by dadavivo: 10:19pm On Nov 21
Ilefoaye:mcheew
|Re: Night View Of The Water Fountain At Abule Egba Jubilee Bridge(pics) by comshots(m): 10:20pm On Nov 21
fxjunkie:Light can be deceiving.Go there in the day and see the difference.
