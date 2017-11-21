₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,369 members, 3,925,903 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos (3756 Views)
Powerful Pre-wedding Photo Of My Very Good Friend Pauline Dinne And Her Hubby. / Solomon Meets Queen Sheba!!! This Pre-Wedding Photo's Concept Is Everything / Cucumber Vs Watermelon: Pre-Wedding Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by pepezaz: 5:52pm
Pre-wedding Photo Of Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia's Daughter, Nosakhare
Nosakhare, the beautiful daughter of former Military Governor of the defunct Mid-West region, late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, is getting married soon to her man, Ekan Egonmwan. She had her bridal shower over the weekend and released her pre-wedding photos today.
https://www.gistmore.com/pre-wedding-photo-late-dr-samuel-ogbemudias-daughter-nosakhare-photos
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by pepezaz: 5:52pm
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by illitrate(m): 6:30pm
.
This land is not for sale, beware of agbero and Meskerem one of my gf.
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by thrillionaire(m): 6:30pm
Wow! She's so pretty. She bears the same name and looks like my ex-edo chic. Edo girls are sexy AF - Benin especially! One love my Edo gurls
1 Like
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by yamendiva(f): 6:31pm
Ftc
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by 1N9a: 6:31pm
HML in advance
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by tyle(m): 6:31pm
OK. ayam coming
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by wiloy2k8(m): 6:32pm
HML
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Luxuryconsult: 6:32pm
Oluwa
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by sylve11: 6:32pm
I pray you too remain in the stressful union called marriage.
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by wunmi590(m): 6:32pm
Congratulations
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by free2ryhme: 6:32pm
pepezaz:
how come you black and yellow at the same time
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Birminghamvirgo(m): 6:33pm
both of them looks good
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by daisyjuliet37: 6:33pm
beautiful couple I wish them HML
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Frankygeo: 6:33pm
wait I am confused, is she the one on white or the one on black? Don't tell me they are same person
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by oshe11(m): 6:33pm
They look cool
Their marriage will neva be TONTOED
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Readwarn(m): 6:33pm
The girl fresh die
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Kingx4sure: 6:33pm
Cute couple
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by kay29000(m): 6:34pm
Cool couple.
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by royalic(m): 6:35pm
DOPE
Happy Married Life... Congratulations
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Dgunnerz(m): 6:35pm
I think I'm seeing Toke Makinwa or my eyes are red
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:37pm
She's is beautiful and stunning
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by aquila123(m): 6:37pm
is dat not my babe?
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by yamendiva(f): 6:41pm
The people above me na which network una they use..?
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by FRANKOSKI(m): 6:44pm
happy married life to them
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Flexherbal(m): 6:44pm
Good.
Very simple !
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by Izanghi(m): 6:49pm
who the money help, money I go use invest for my guys business
|Re: Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos by ElsonMorali: 6:54pm
I like that she can be fair skinned sometimes and dark skinned some other times. Talk about convertible bride. The husband has No reason to cheat now.
(0) (Reply)
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin Wins Poll In Landslide / Why We Bombed Thisday Abuja, Kaduna - Boko Haram / www.viewnaija.com
Viewing this topic: Pes13, Samdebest, ice74, kennieG, emeritus00(m), Trinity213, busybeei5(f), illitrate(m), hillz0103(m), emmabucks, fatymore(f), passion247(f), theSpark(m), Merteenz(m), sirpheranme, Imarnuel04(m), stilldoingokay(f), tomaudu(m), Diiet, thrillionaire(m), nmaihat, KITAMATA, esandom(m), Goldenboy007(m), teflonjake(m), rosieflower2(f), Humblega(m), soluwole100, Birminghamvirgo(m), careerpluzz, naijarazzi, chiswagz, pahen1991, Alexandroo(m), cmecproblem(m), Acidosis(m), freshharvest, Dhamzlah, eltata(m), JDQueen, peace2all(m), RotrMezie, Popetimmie(m), MaryBenn(f), Alleybuy(m), scaramucci, marcushenry198, factsandfigures and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3