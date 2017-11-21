Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nosakhare Ogbemudia & Ekan Egonmwan's Pre-Wedding Photos (3756 Views)

Pre-wedding Photo Of Late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia's Daughter, Nosakhare



Nosakhare, the beautiful daughter of former Military Governor of the defunct Mid-West region, late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, is getting married soon to her man, Ekan Egonmwan. She had her bridal shower over the weekend and released her pre-wedding photos today.



Wow! She's so pretty. She bears the same name and looks like my ex-edo chic. Edo girls are sexy AF - Benin especially! One love my Edo gurls Wow! She's so pretty. She bears the same name and looks like my ex-edo chic. Edo girls are sexy AF - Benin especially! One love my Edo gurls 1 Like

HML in advance

HML

I pray you too remain in the stressful union called marriage.

Congratulations

how come you black and yellow at the same time how come you black and yellow at the same time

both of them looks good

beautiful couple I wish them HML

wait I am confused, is she the one on white or the one on black? Don't tell me they are same person 2 Likes 1 Share

They look cool

















Their marriage will neva be TONTOED

The girl fresh die

Cute couple

Cool couple.

DOPE



Happy Married Life... Congratulations

I think I'm seeing Toke Makinwa or my eyes are red

She's is beautiful and stunning

is dat not my babe?

happy married life to them

Good.



Very simple !

