₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,369 members, 3,925,903 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) (1636 Views)
|Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by fingard02k(m): 6:43pm
These are the new NYSC members posted to Kogi State orientation camp.
Could this be punishment or a way of welcoming them to the camp
http://www.enzyhub.com/see-what-army-did-to-new-nysc-members-in-kogi-camp-photo/
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by fingard02k(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Mologi(m): 6:46pm
Kogi.....
That state is in Emergency!!!
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kennygee(f): 6:50pm
Mologi:
Its not the state this time, they are not Kogi army, they are Nigerian Army and don't blame the Soldier, blame the system that makes this Okay.
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by MaryBenn(f): 6:50pm
This is not a punishment... It is called WELCOME
I camped in ISEYIN
and we were asked to carry our bags on our head Fun though and they were singing for us while we ran otondo carry your bag for your head one called me "yellow fish"
Crazy soldiers, they just tend to show themselves as hard but they're actually very nice and playful but PROMISCUOUS :
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by TallPck1: 6:51pm
this one na military welcome party now.
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by wisestman(m): 6:51pm
If you come late to camp, this is how you will be welcomed.
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by ArewaWatch: 6:51pm
hmmm
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kings09(m): 6:51pm
Is dis a way to encourage service to fatherland? No be by force to serve oo
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by ubaobi: 6:51pm
Welcome to the real world
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by boolet(m): 6:51pm
Thats the standard
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by fisayo02(m): 6:51pm
Welcoming package �
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kolajoo(m): 6:51pm
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by dfrost: 6:51pm
This one be punishment? Me and a guy I met played chess at the gate of the camp. I did not pay attention as my number was called. The MP guy nearly ate my head that day but we because friends before the end of the 3 weeks.
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 6:52pm
Otondo dem!!!
If you're standing....
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by hostine316(m): 6:52pm
normal thing
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Afobear: 6:52pm
This is unverified and shouldnt be taken seriously ..for all we know ,this might be a lie
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 6:52pm
They look like refugees to me
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kay29000(m): 6:52pm
Maybe they came late. I remember all these punishments and exercises in camp. It was kind of annoying. But, when I got back home, people kept complimenting me on how fit I looked. I guess It was all worth it.
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by gurunlocker: 6:52pm
This is not punishment, I guess the op is still an undergraduate or a secondary school boy. That's the first thing they welcome you with getting into the NYSC camp.
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by leezzz: 6:52pm
fingard02k:be like una just dy go camp ni
ds is welcome to camp na
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 6:52pm
Now Your Suffering Continues N.Y.S.C
lol.....no b lie
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by bankyblue(m): 6:52pm
Wow, I remembered then @augw #Enugu zone.. The first day at NYSC #2008
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 6:52pm
After spending 4 to 5 years and this ... LOL
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by IamProdigy: 6:52pm
Is that lady in black a corper 8 ..?
Meanwhile
GET AN AWESOME BUSINESS CARD DESIGN PLUS LETTERHEAD @1K....
IN 24HRS.....
Check my signature!
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by josielewa(m): 6:53pm
ur own don do if u carry all ya house property come camp.....
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by XTLikeNat777: 6:53pm
Symptomatic of the leadership gap in many states today....
Welcome to camp though....
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Ericaikince(m): 6:53pm
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 6:53pm
that's not punishment... just normal camp drills... any person wen nor carry him kaya for head from the camp gate is DAT 1 a gentlemen corps member?
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by aquila123(m): 6:54pm
is that not my sister ova dia?
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by lincontee(m): 6:54pm
Treatment for the late resumption to the camp.
|Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Mologi(m): 6:54pm
kennygee:
Kogi's Army behaving badly then....
Since the state only favours those that could give a f**k.
Akwa Ibom Sate NYSC / Yokiti, Please I Need An Explanation Why My Thread Was Closed / Be A Solar Power Generator Engineer!!!
Viewing this topic: otokx(m), konshency(m), rash47(m), coolestchris(m), roland2rule(m), Nero2009(m), xcllaxix(m), 4kings, petsagro, yerokunphilips, DEmejioba1(m), Kingcesar, FarahAideed, lolaben(m), bolaray5050(m), Jonsnow88, Romeo3(m), fhorlar(f), dayo2me(m), starlightRR(m), amjou, GGInc, fularm(m), Felixalex(m), rafaha(m), fingard02k(m), Trone, DavidAjis, codedcliq, Lagoseko(m), IamProdigy, Emytea(m), Zico4real(m), bolasky01, walesho(m), Jerrypolo(m), Innobee99(m), jejesoye(m), LRGROUP, Isaint, whizcode, Memories12411, XTLikeNat777, Adex7004(m), adahjig200(m), zelaws, lat78, ijebuloaded(m), chyy5(m), Donaltus, solomonope(m), Umunede, chidonsinc(m), Horppy(m), jamace(m), Mztarstrechy(m), MrKodak(m), Chevronstaff, codekanle(m), bxcode(m), dammy98(m), walket(m), nodimples, Emokai3(m), Comjul(m), Augustinaz(m), orobs93(m), eddy42, humbledavo, Kihem, Mrteju(m), Partaker(m), dunmotuscana(m), Dway77(m), babajeje123(m), instinctg(m), DonSolo3013, draj93(m), hostine316(m), adeusidada(m), Fisher400, UDOKABESTLUV(m), Edipee(m), goodguy4sure(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), olopan(m), Rilwan20(m), Lisaint(m), olowodaran(m), k10, miblolo(f), okeladey20, Davidatita, Jokkarm2, elyte89, makky555(f), Bisola01(f), walera10(m), ayoi, sludge, mypassion, seunmohmoh(f), walex25(m), Slowsteper(f), lefentis, kopite04, Spactacle(f), freeamine, Tman104(m), TallPck1, Naughtytboy, Nbote(m), Hivazinc, chloedogie, kunlap02(m), maikbanj(m), UGWENNA, Chibueze90, nikusbabe(f), euwajeh(m), Realdeals(m), ampulki, Bernardinho(m), lumion, raphafire, boolet(m), kynbasil01, Frankygeo, justjackson(m), Hades2016(m), Stormyweather(m), Epithet, kkevin, greatermax77(m), josielewa(m), Holar1993, adewhale(m), smithj01, Kofoagroallied, durokennyg, gilgal7(f), Kendricklamar(m), monerozi5590(m), Akorede001(m), ThatNova(m), Abdulqareem(m), PETERENI1(m), okejoshua2201(m), Oshlander, oluwaseunhere, Luqas, Dokitadotun, stanleyokz, Jaybeee(m), riveira, Sadesemoye, Tobiloba84, tayooluwole, Mologi(m), Adesquare2(f), femo122, emmanuelWord(m), cigie(m), GCFR696(m), Emax(m), Dosmay(m), Philosopher101, geosegun(m), OgundeleT(m), pawilson(m), WhiteSoup, Bloggz74(m), konny1(m), LeemahT(f), bamnet(m), hospitality9ja, carlmerz(m), StCapital, Ericaikince(m), collegereap(m), ayoomoba1(m), Debroslink, deglamour(m), guiddoti, Eddiemorphinez(m), python1, ForeverYourng(m), lordsteve19, Radical44(m), tochez24, Themmy90, Dracoe(m), mrvitalis(m), itohanphait(f), Tomjazzy2, nobodysmanrob(m), BeFancy, MMMw, ProsperOkec, KAYD007(m), setemi224, hoover420, olosk(m), xcelentattitude(m), Sponge3(m), Codyt(m), alfarouq(m), Iamadeiza(m), tolu30(f), jahmeyou(m), lustychima, hardtruth09, ADEYHEMI, Financialfree, hayotundeh, biggmusty(m), Macnnoli4(m), beewhy009(m), oyila10yahooc(m), Subomi007, ezewudo(m), einsteinclub, Vickiey192(f), bankyblue(m), Exclaxix(m), jiggyman(m), dohyn(m), Ugoerico(m), dokiOloye(m), hatbricker, cheikishfarms, famosty(m), lekkie073(m), Afam1103(m), follyfly(m), lokotamak, Pcarpd(m), Khalifa44, TheCabal, Demmama7(m), Uche000(m), Primusinterpares(m), manci(m), larride(m), kay29000(m), everG, Futureleader201(m), Iblad0994(m), Sapiosexuality(m), Babgee01(m), Lextronggroup, bajes01 and 341 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30