Could this be punishment or a way of welcoming them to the camp





SEE MORE PHOTOS >>>

Kogi.....





That state is in Emergency!!!

Its not the state this time, they are not Kogi army, they are Nigerian Army and don't blame the Soldier, blame the system that makes this Okay. Its not the state this time, they are not Kogi army, they are Nigerian Army and don't blame the Soldier, blame the system that makes this Okay.





I camped in ISEYIN

and we were asked to carry our bags on our head Fun though and they were singing for us while we ran otondo carry your bag for your head one called me "yellow fish"





If you come late to camp, this is how you will be welcomed.

hmmm

Is dis a way to encourage service to fatherland? No be by force to serve oo

Welcome to the real world

Thats the standard

This one be punishment? Me and a guy I met played chess at the gate of the camp. I did not pay attention as my number was called. The MP guy nearly ate my head that day but we because friends before the end of the 3 weeks. This one be punishment?Me and a guy I met played chess at the gate of the camp. I did not pay attention as my number was called. The MP guy nearly ate my head that day but we because friends before the end of the 3 weeks.

If you're standing....

normal thing

This is unverified and shouldnt be taken seriously ..for all we know ,this might be a lie

They look like refugees to me

Maybe they came late. I remember all these punishments and exercises in camp. It was kind of annoying. But, when I got back home, people kept complimenting me on how fit I looked. I guess It was all worth it.

This is not punishment, I guess the op is still an undergraduate or a secondary school boy. That's the first thing they welcome you with getting into the NYSC camp. 1 Like

Wow, I remembered then @augw #Enugu zone.. The first day at NYSC #2008

After spending 4 to 5 years and this ... LOL

Is that lady in black a corper 8 ..?



Meanwhile



ur own don do if u carry all ya house property come camp.....

Symptomatic of the leadership gap in many states today....



Welcome to camp though....

that's not punishment... just normal camp drills... any person wen nor carry him kaya for head from the camp gate is DAT 1 a gentlemen corps member?

is that not my sister ova dia?

Treatment for the late resumption to the camp.