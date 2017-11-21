₦airaland Forum

Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by fingard02k(m): 6:43pm
These are the new NYSC members posted to Kogi State orientation camp.

Could this be punishment or a way of welcoming them to the camp


Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by fingard02k(m): 6:44pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS >>>
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Mologi(m): 6:46pm
Kogi.....


That state is in Emergency!!!
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kennygee(f): 6:50pm
Mologi:
Kogi.....


That state is in Emergency!!!

Its not the state this time, they are not Kogi army, they are Nigerian Army and don't blame the Soldier, blame the system that makes this Okay.
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by MaryBenn(f): 6:50pm
This is not a punishment... It is called WELCOME

I camped in ISEYIN
cheesy and we were asked to carry our bags on our head grin cheesy Fun though and they were singing for us grin while we ran grin otondo carry your bag for your head grin one called me "yellow fish" cry cry grin


Crazy soldiers, they just tend to show themselves as hard but they're actually very nice and playful but PROMISCUOUS shocked :

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by TallPck1: 6:51pm
grin this one na military welcome party now.
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by wisestman(m): 6:51pm
If you come late to camp, this is how you will be welcomed.
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by ArewaWatch: 6:51pm
hmmm
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kings09(m): 6:51pm
Is dis a way to encourage service to fatherland? No be by force to serve oo
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by ubaobi: 6:51pm
Welcome to the real world
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by boolet(m): 6:51pm
Thats the standard
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by fisayo02(m): 6:51pm
Welcoming package �
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kolajoo(m): 6:51pm
cry
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by dfrost: 6:51pm
cheesy grin

This one be punishment? cheesy grin Me and a guy I met played chess at the gate of the camp. I did not pay attention as my number was called. The MP guy nearly ate my head that day but we because friends before the end of the 3 weeks.
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Jerrypolo(m): 6:52pm
Otondo dem!!!

If you're standing....
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by hostine316(m): 6:52pm
normal thing
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Afobear: 6:52pm
This is unverified and shouldnt be taken seriously ..for all we know ,this might be a lie
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Damfostopper(m): 6:52pm
They look like refugees to me
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by kay29000(m): 6:52pm
Maybe they came late. I remember all these punishments and exercises in camp. It was kind of annoying. But, when I got back home, people kept complimenting me on how fit I looked. I guess It was all worth it.
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by gurunlocker: 6:52pm
This is not punishment, I guess the op is still an undergraduate or a secondary school boy. That's the first thing they welcome you with getting into the NYSC camp.

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by leezzz: 6:52pm
fingard02k:
These are the new NYSC members posted to Kogi State orientation camp.

Could this be punishment or a way of welcoming them to the camp


be like una just dy go camp ni
ds is welcome to camp na
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 6:52pm
grin grin cheesy
Now Your Suffering Continues N.Y.S.C
lol.....no b lie

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by bankyblue(m): 6:52pm
Wow, I remembered then @augw #Enugu zone.. The first day at NYSC #2008
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 6:52pm
After spending 4 to 5 years and this ... LOL

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by IamProdigy: 6:52pm
Is that lady in black a corper 8 ..?

Meanwhile

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by josielewa(m): 6:53pm
ur own don do if u carry all ya house property come camp.....

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by XTLikeNat777: 6:53pm
Symptomatic of the leadership gap in many states today....

Welcome to camp though....
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Ericaikince(m): 6:53pm
grin
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Primusinterpares(m): 6:53pm
that's not punishment... just normal camp drills... any person wen nor carry him kaya for head from the camp gate is DAT 1 a gentlemen corps member?
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by aquila123(m): 6:54pm
is that not my sister ova dia?

Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by lincontee(m): 6:54pm
Treatment for the late resumption to the camp.
Re: Soldiers Punish New NYSC Members In Kogi Camp (Photo) by Mologi(m): 6:54pm
kennygee:


Its not the state this time, they are not Kogi army, they are Nigerian Army and don't blame the Soldier, blame the system that makes this Okay.

Kogi's Army behaving badly then....
Since the state only favours those that could give a f**k.

(0) (1) (Reply)

