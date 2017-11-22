₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by npowerng: 7:54pm On Nov 21
Hi there,
Received an SMS that you have been pre-selected?
#NPowerNG
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Bigdocemo(m): 7:58pm On Nov 21
Good
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Additives(m): 8:00pm On Nov 21
What about those who didn't receive sms but checked with their phone number /BVN and they were pre selected? What is their fate or what are they going to do about it? Thanks sir
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by ekoyo(m): 8:01pm On Nov 21
Pls I checked my name using my Bvn and it said congratulation but I have not been sent SMS...hope am safe
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Welcomme: 8:04pm On Nov 21
ekoyo:Same here...
cc npowerng
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by dmjinc(m): 8:29pm On Nov 21
i have been pre-selected
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Olekumaster(m): 9:35pm On Nov 21
I checked with BVN and phone number and saw my name but I did not receive any sms. Hope there's no need to worryn
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Deflorence: 10:36pm On Nov 21
npowerng:I didn't recieve any message or Email but i checked in with my BVN and was told i have been pre-selected.
What do you have to say about that?
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Damilare4lord: 10:55pm On Nov 21
Pls wat abt Ntax
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by johnbuck81(m): 11:48pm On Nov 21
npowerng:please...what about the npower teach that got the congratulatory message from the waiting list of 2016?
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by zimunachimdi: 12:05am
Deflorence:
which browser did you use pls. uc browser is not opening the site.
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Tongsman(m): 12:07am
npowerng:what happened, this is what the npower site displayed while trying to access it. Please fix this ASAP
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Deflorence: 12:09am
zimunachimdi:I went to café b'cos its not opening in my phone. I used CHROME.
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by zimunachimdi: 12:15am
Deflorence:ok. thanks.congrats dear.
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by lizzytee: 12:52am
Pls,what about those that got congratulatory messages for waiting list for 2016, I didn't see my name there?
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Christian30: 1:59am
I have been trying to open with my phone but to no avail. Can someone pls help me check my status?
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Smartjob1(f): 2:38am
Congrats to all the successful preselected candidates. Ensure you contribute your quota towards building the country. Dont chop and run o!
Congrats to all the successful preselected candidates. Ensure you contribute your quota towards building the country. Dont chop and run o!
Sign up is free!
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Olamibola23: 3:06am
Having sleepless night because of npower preselected list, just wondering if the five of us were that DULL that not even one person get selected, or something went wrong.
Learning in life, never put MUCH hope in anything because all hope in things or people fail but God still remain. We accept our fate.
But now agree and accept people opinion that Nigeria is bias when it comes to employment. If u Dont know anybody, U might not get a good job but we get A Big God that creates everybody, He will surely fight our battle for us.
Congrats to those being selected wish u all success in the program.
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Iseoluwani: 3:36am
npowerng:
what about those that were pre selected but no text
are we safe
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by jamesbridget13(f): 5:19am
I got d SMS at about 10:11am yesterday.
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by PrinceFola(m): 5:36am
I was pre selected and also got text from NPOWER yesterday...... God bless FGN! God Bless PMB/PYO! God Bless NPOWER TEAM!!!
Patiently waiting for Physical verification to start...
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by PrinceFola(m): 5:36am
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Alexander35: 6:13am
lizzytee:bro we are in the same shoe, I have asked this same question several, no one seems to know our current status. just confused
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by northvietnam(m): 6:54am
if you did not receive SMS then it's possible that DND has been active on your phone
DND takes 24 hours to deactivate and I believe Npower only sends one message to it's participants.
just my opinion.
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by Hadeyinkah: 7:03am
I checked my name nd I was selected but I did not receive any SMS hope am save
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by sirugos(m): 7:05am
Hadeyinkah:same here. @#npower pls respond
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by riribae: 7:07am
Olekumaster:pls hw did u do d checking cus when am on npower platform can't fyn anywia to either put fone number or bvn
|Re: Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng by DanielsParker(m): 7:12am
checked with my number yesterday and I wasn't selected, woke up this morning, logged on to the site and I saw"check with bvn" . I was selected.
meanwhile I haven't received any SMS. what's my fate?
