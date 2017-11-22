Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Hi There, Received An SMS That You Have Been Pre-selected? #npowerng (9663 Views)

Hi there,



Received an SMS that you have been pre-selected?



#NPowerNG 2 Likes

Good

What about those who didn't receive sms but checked with their phone number /BVN and they were pre selected? What is their fate or what are they going to do about it? Thanks sir

Pls I checked my name using my Bvn and it said congratulation but I have not been sent SMS...hope am safe

ekoyo:

Same here...

cc npowerng

Same here...cc npowerng

i have been pre-selected

I checked with BVN and phone number and saw my name but I did not receive any sms. Hope there's no need to worryn

npowerng:

Hi there,



Received an SMS that you have been pre-selected?



#NPowerNG I didn't recieve any message or Email but i checked in with my BVN and was told i have been pre-selected.



I didn't recieve any message or Email but i checked in with my BVN and was told i have been pre-selected.

What do you have to say about that?

Pls wat abt Ntax

npowerng:

Hi there,



Received an SMS that you have been pre-selected?



#NPowerNG please...what about the npower teach that got the congratulatory message from the waiting list of 2016? please...what about the npower teach that got the congratulatory message from the waiting list of 2016?

Deflorence:



I didn't recieve any message or Email but i checked in with my BVN and was told i have been pre-selected.



What do you have to say about that?

which browser did you use pls. uc browser is not opening the site.

npowerng:

Hi there,



Received an SMS that you have been pre-selected?



#NPowerNG what happened, this is what the npower site displayed while trying to access it. Please fix this ASAP what happened, this is what the npower site displayed while trying to access it. Please fix this ASAP

zimunachimdi:



I went to café b'cos its not opening in my phone. I used CHROME.

Deflorence:

ok. thanks.congrats dear.

Pls,what about those that got congratulatory messages for waiting list for 2016, I didn't see my name there?

I have been trying to open with my phone but to no avail. Can someone pls help me check my status?





Having sleepless night because of npower preselected list, just wondering if the five of us were that DULL that not even one person get selected, or something went wrong.

Learning in life, never put MUCH hope in anything because all hope in things or people fail but God still remain. We accept our fate.

But now agree and accept people opinion that Nigeria is bias when it comes to employment. If u Dont know anybody, U might not get a good job but we get A Big God that creates everybody, He will surely fight our battle for us.



Congrats to those being selected wish u all success in the program. 26 Likes

npowerng:

Hi there,

Received an SMS that you have been pre-selected?

#NPowerNG

what about those that were pre selected but no text

are we safe

I got d SMS at about 10:11am yesterday.

I was pre selected and also got text from NPOWER yesterday...... God bless FGN! God Bless PMB/PYO! God Bless NPOWER TEAM!!!

Patiently waiting for Physical verification to start... 1 Like

I was pre selected and also got text from NPOWER yesterday...... God bless FGN! God Bless PMB/PYO! God Bless NPOWER TEAM!!!

Patiently waiting for Physical verification to start........

lizzytee:

Pls,what about those that got congratulatory messages for waiting list for 2016, I didn't see my name there? bro we are in the same shoe, I have asked this same question several, no one seems to know our current status. just confused bro we are in the same shoe, I have asked this same question several, no one seems to know our current status. just confused

What is N- power sef, sounds like power bank

if you did not receive SMS then it's possible that DND has been active on your phone



DND takes 24 hours to deactivate and I believe Npower only sends one message to it's participants.



just my opinion.

I checked my name nd I was selected but I did not receive any SMS hope am save

Hadeyinkah:

same here. @#npower pls respond

Olekumaster:

I checked with BVN and phone number and saw my name but I did not receive any sms. Hope there's no need to worryn pls hw did u do d checking cus when am on npower platform can't fyn anywia to either put fone number or bvn pls hw did u do d checking cus when am on npower platform can't fyn anywia to either put fone number or bvn 1 Like