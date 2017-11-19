₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Angelanest: 7:55pm
Hard luck. A man who is recuperating after suffering from serious burns and was hospitalized - has been given a reason to smile again after his wife welcomed a bouncing baby boy. According to an online report, the wife gave birth to the baby while she came to look after her husband at the hospital in Makurdi, Benue state.
Both the mother and baby are reportedly in good condition.
Below is what Yogbo Aondona Ben, shared on Facebook;
My friend had serious burns and was hospitalized,the wife came to take care of him then she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.....I named him Aondoterushahemba.......mummy is fine baby is fine...God may ur name alone be praised...#Atule Peters Atule...The Terror...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-welcomes-baby-with-wife-who-visited-him-in-benue-hospital.html
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Angelanest: 7:56pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Amarabae(f): 7:56pm
Praise God.
Welcome cute baby.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Evablizin(f): 7:56pm
wow God is great.
God of women makes it easy at the appointed time,although is not easy.
You're welcome little one.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:05pm
so the man didnt know his wife was pregnant or what?! if a man get burned his wif cant deliver a baby or what?
dont understand....
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by ThankYouGod: 8:07pm
Congratulations.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by ThankYouGod: 8:09pm
Wherey spotted.
MrBrownJay1:
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by sexybbstar(f): 8:16pm
See fine man. May God protect us from accidents.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:06pm
ThankYouGod:
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by kennygee(f): 9:55pm
Beautiful child.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by I124U: 9:55pm
Beautiful
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Bigbeard(m): 9:56pm
Oh well, congrats to the couple.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by N0T0RI0US: 9:57pm
MrBrownJay1:The news weak me seff.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:57pm
"......I named him Aondoterushahemba"
I just remembered that criminal, Aaodonkaa
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by classicalbenson(m): 9:59pm
how come him bear bear no burn
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Nairalane: 9:59pm
Just name him Babatunde or Omowale
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by YINKS89(m): 10:02pm
Okay....
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by kay29000(m): 10:03pm
Interesting
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Sunnible: 10:04pm
God is great, for his shame he got double honour.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by lifestyle1(m): 10:11pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Evergreen4(m): 10:13pm
Thank God for their lives. But that name given to the baby is a complete sentence on it's own
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Sylverly(m): 10:14pm
Thank God for the gift of life.. But why will you give a name that can't be pronounced
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by PenlsCaP: 10:15pm
sexybbstar:
Sweet gal
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Eagleword14(f): 10:50pm
May God be praised!
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Billyonaire: 11:16pm
Karma versus Destiny; You had to be bleeped up mentally to receive a brand new soul to nurture. Life, is just a great puzzle.
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:19pm
But wetin burn d papa like that?
Dem suppose name the child BURNER boy
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by trustibk(m): 11:24pm
sexybbstar:
I just feel like mentioning you for mentioning sake
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by Danosaur007(m): 11:26pm
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by sexybbstar(f): 11:27pm
trustibk:
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by theo1477: 11:35pm
Its God mercy,may he recover fast and take care of his son
|Re: Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos by dopedealer(m): 11:54pm
MrBrownJay1:
^ Op is refering to the coincidence of the visit leading to the birth of that lil cute sweet baby
