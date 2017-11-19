Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Visiting Her Husband In The Hospital. Photos (12293 Views)

Both the mother and baby are reportedly in good condition.



Below is what Yogbo Aondona Ben, shared on Facebook;



My friend had serious burns and was hospitalized,the wife came to take care of him then she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.....I named him Aondoterushahemba.......mummy is fine baby is fine...God may ur name alone be praised...#Atule Peters Atule...The Terror...



Hard luck. A man who is recuperating after suffering from serious burns and was hospitalized - has been given a reason to smile again after his wife welcomed a bouncing baby boy. According to an online report, the wife gave birth to the baby while she came to look after her husband at the hospital in Makurdi, Benue state.

Praise God.

wow God is great.



God of women makes it easy at the appointed time,although is not easy.



You're welcome little one.

so the man didnt know his wife was pregnant or what?! if a man get burned his wif cant deliver a baby or what?

MrBrownJay1:

so the man didnt know his wife was pregnant or what?! if a man get burned his wif cant deliver a baby or what?

dont understand....

See fine man. May God protect us from accidents. 1 Like

ThankYouGod:

Beautiful child.

MrBrownJay1:

so the man didnt know his wife was pregnant or what?! if a man get burned his wif cant deliver a baby or what?

dont understand....

I just remembered that criminal, Aaodonkaa

how come him bear bear no burn 1 Like

Just name him Babatunde or Omowale

God is great, for his shame he got double honour. 1 Like

Thank God for their lives. But that name given to the baby is a complete sentence on it's own

Thank God for the gift of life.. But why will you give a name that can't be pronounced

sexybbstar:

See fine man. May God protect us from accidents.

May God be praised!

Dem suppose name the child BURNER boy But wetin burn d papa like that?Dem suppose name the child

sexybbstar:

Its God mercy,may he recover fast and take care of his son