It was a denial that Burna Boy was involved with any robbery or ambush of Mr 2Kay, see the statement below



The record label to which Burna Boy is signed with, Spaceship records have officially released the statement on the course of it artist being wanted by the police. It was a denial that Burna Boy was involved with any robbery or ambush of Mr 2Kay, see the statement below

Let him report to the police and clear himself. 17 Likes

jidemoh:

Let him report to the police and clear himself. I'm tellin u I'm tellin u 4 Likes

What of the confessions of the culprits who said it was Burna Boy's road manager that contracted them to attack/rob Mr. 2Kay? 2 Likes

CEO bad gang. 2 Likes

Oya let's judge him here



Click like if u think he's guilty

Share if u think he's innocent 30 Likes 28 Shares

I expected this,nothing will happen

No be naija we dey... 3 Likes

Wetin e thief?? 1 Like

That new commissioner of police is nothing but a Joker..





He only comes to the public to talk trash without further arrest or prosecution.. that was how he talked bal bla bla about Davido and nothing happened...



We all know Burna boy caused that damage to MR Master 2K but as usual this is Naija and nothing will happen..





Meek Mill is being jailed for violating probation 12 Likes

Let him report to the police.









Burna boy is a known violent cultist addicted to weed smoking.





However, Mr 2Kay is way too small for Burna boy to take out using some unrefined street urchins.





It is purely a set up!

Burna boy....If you are truly guilty and the Nigeria police force rubbish this case ehn..God will rubbish you,for Speaking ill about men of God.. Some people are deliberately fighting with God without knowing all in the name of criticism. 1 Like

Hmmmm story

Are you related to nwaAmaikpe? Are you related to nwaAmaikpe? 4 Likes

Me see can type this and post.

we hear u.Let him go clear himself @ Alagbon close we hear u.Let him go clear himself @ Alagbon close

Go and clear yourself if you are innocent Burna boy



Where that barbecue guy sef. Him data don finish abi. Where that barbecue guy sef. Him data don finish abi. 1 Like

I think nairaland n other brown envelope media are using this entertainment news to make us oblivious of the political happenings..







Publicity stunt 1 Like





Let him report to the police and clear himself. Did you read the part of the statement that said he already honoured the invitation?

OK.

THEY ALL SHOULD ATTEND THIS PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND @ THE LORDS CHOSEN REVIVAL GROUND IN LAGOS.... THEY ALL NEED GOD'S INTERVENTION

Why is the management speaking for him. He should go to Police Station to explain himself.

Damage control

Chai I'm shoched to see no likes and shares so I gave u both Chai I'm shoched to see no likes and shares so I gave u both 1 Like

na una sabi...person Wey Unclad no dey shook hand for pocket[quote author=Joephat post=62595380]I think nairaland n other brown envelope media are using this entertainment news to make us oblivious of the political happenings..







Publicity stunt[/quot

Shey na bad bad thing u wan dey hear every time...make person no go die

Oga management team, no be the public need this information na the police u suppose to direct this denial to. Hope say una don dey prepare one SAN for one corner sha...?

Chai I'm shoched to see no likes and shares so I gave u both

Lol...social media life bro Lol...social media life bro