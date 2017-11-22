₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,466 members, 3,926,294 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 12:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery (9565 Views)
Burna Boy Implicated In Mr 2kay's Robbery At Eko Hotel, As Police Invite Him / Mr 2kay: I Made Gifty, I Opened Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter For Her / Moesha Boduong Wanted By Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu As His 7th Wife [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by barnyolix(m): 8:04pm On Nov 21
The record label to which Burna Boy is signed with, Spaceship records have officially released the statement on the course of it artist being wanted by the police.
It was a denial that Burna Boy was involved with any robbery or ambush of Mr 2Kay, see the statement below
Source: https://www.playxtra.com/entertainment/spaceship-records-release-official-statement-burna-boy-wanted-police/
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by jidemoh: 8:09pm On Nov 21
Let him report to the police and clear himself.
17 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by aleeyus(m): 10:02pm On Nov 21
jidemoh:I'm tellin u
4 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by kay29000(m): 10:02pm On Nov 21
What of the confessions of the culprits who said it was Burna Boy's road manager that contracted them to attack/rob Mr. 2Kay?
2 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by kennygee(f): 10:02pm On Nov 21
CEO bad gang.
2 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by level10: 10:02pm On Nov 21
Oya let's judge him here
Click like if u think he's guilty
Share if u think he's innocent
30 Likes 28 Shares
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by IamLaura(f): 10:02pm On Nov 21
I expected this,nothing will happen
No be naija we dey...
3 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Skeendip: 10:02pm On Nov 21
Wetin e thief??
1 Like
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by niggi4life(m): 10:03pm On Nov 21
That new commissioner of police is nothing but a Joker..
He only comes to the public to talk trash without further arrest or prosecution.. that was how he talked bal bla bla about Davido and nothing happened...
We all know Burna boy caused that damage to
Meek Mill is being jailed for violating probation
12 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Pavore9: 10:03pm On Nov 21
Let him report to the police.
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by UbanmeUdie: 10:03pm On Nov 21
Burna boy is a known violent cultist addicted to weed smoking.
However, Mr 2Kay is way too small for Burna boy to take out using some unrefined street urchins.
It is purely a set up!
Those who think otherwise should go and break melon!
1 Like
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Simplestone(f): 10:04pm On Nov 21
Burna boy....If you are truly guilty and the Nigeria police force rubbish this case ehn..God will rubbish you,for Speaking ill about men of God.. Some people are deliberately fighting with God without knowing all in the name of criticism.
1 Like
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Delightbaby(f): 10:04pm On Nov 21
Hmmmm story
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by fergusen(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Bossontop(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by prodiG(m): 10:05pm On Nov 21
UbanmeUdie:Are you related to nwaAmaikpe?
4 Likes
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by tdbankplc: 10:05pm On Nov 21
Me see can type this and post.
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by ipobarecriminals: 10:05pm On Nov 21
we hear u.Let him go clear himself @ Alagbon close
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Delightbaby(f): 10:06pm On Nov 21
Go and clear yourself if you are innocent Burna boy
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by BafanaBafana: 10:07pm On Nov 21
Where that barbecue guy sef. Him data don finish abi.
1 Like
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Joephat(m): 10:07pm On Nov 21
I think nairaland n other brown envelope media are using this entertainment news to make us oblivious of the political happenings..
Publicity stunt
1 Like
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by adisabarber(m): 10:07pm On Nov 21
Did you read the part of the statement that said he already honoured the invitation?
jidemoh:
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by lifestyle1(m): 10:08pm On Nov 21
OK.
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by bedspread: 10:08pm On Nov 21
THEY ALL SHOULD ATTEND THIS PROGRAM THIS WEEKEND @ THE LORDS CHOSEN REVIVAL GROUND IN LAGOS.... THEY ALL NEED GOD'S INTERVENTION
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Freshpage(m): 10:08pm On Nov 21
Why is the management speaking for him. He should go to Police Station to explain himself.
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by danduj(m): 10:13pm On Nov 21
Damage control
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by Financialfree: 10:13pm On Nov 21
level10:
Chai I'm shoched to see no likes and shares so I gave u both
1 Like
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by dpete1(f): 10:16pm On Nov 21
na una sabi...person Wey Unclad no dey shook hand for pocket[quote author=Joephat post=62595380]I think nairaland n other brown envelope media are using this entertainment news to make us oblivious of the political happenings..
Publicity stunt[/quot
Shey na bad bad thing u wan dey hear every time...make person no go die
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by JuicyStar: 10:19pm On Nov 21
Oga management team, no be the public need this information na the police u suppose to direct this denial to. Hope say una don dey prepare one SAN for one corner sha...?
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by level10: 10:22pm On Nov 21
Financialfree:
Lol...social media life bro
|Re: Spaceship Records Statement On Burna Boy Being Wanted By Police, Mr 2kay Robbery by KxngKrypt(m): 10:30pm On Nov 21
Mr 2Kay the wimp. He can mouth off online. When poo got real, he ran for the law.
Winners Of 2011 Bet Awards ,tuface, D Banj Win Best International Act / Kim Kardashan Vs Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (pics) / Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Shows Off Her Hot Body In Bikini
Viewing this topic: gidjah(m), Paentera(m), RSVP(m), bjbukzy(m), 20bc(m), BUHARItesticles, Bossforeva, stanisbaratheon, olagokeanike, dondemex(m), ofor1, KanesHost, Harrychocoberry(m), Rhodiumic(m), emy77, saintobas, FroshJaynex(m), kingovie12(m), eddy42, kwb567, drobadebayo, Ator008(m), mike1994reds, pleasantplaces and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6