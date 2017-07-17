₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017
|Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by PrettyCrystal: 8:55pm
A wedding guest who was present at the glamorous wedding of Lagos-based Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, in Edo state - has got herself trending online due to obvious reason. Ehi who is a mother of two - got married in style with her wealthy partner, chief Kenneth Bramor, on Saturday, November 18, in Benin city, Edo state.
Photo of this wedding guest who wore a cleavage baring dress for the event was shared online and it has got online users talking...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/photo-wedding-guest-got-online-users-talking-see.html
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by PrettyCrystal: 8:55pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by Bossontop(m): 8:57pm
Nyc...but a little too mush 4 me
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by Mologi(m): 8:59pm
This girl...
Useless like wizkid's lyrics in manya....
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by makydebbie(f): 9:00pm
Africans and hypocrisy. If it was Kim Kardashian that dressed like that, you'll see them making comments like, "nice boobs, sexy, keep slaying". They'll na come here and act all sanctimonious.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by UbanmeUdie: 9:02pm
Wow!
Finally, God has chosen to answer my prayer this way tonight.
If i were at that wedding, masturbating in front of her would have been my only desire.
This is how I like them.
Cc:
Airforce1
Lefulefu
IamJ
All patrons and members of Vaseline crew
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by deco22: 9:03pm
All this kain people should not be allowed to come into weddings,they take away all the attention from the Bride,how will someone concentrate on the wedding if you are seated next to this person.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by pocohantas(f): 9:03pm
makydebbie:
LOL. Forget hypocrisy now, the way our ladies be dressing these days, it leaves me staring. I know we all won't be covered up, so...I try not to get all sanctimonious, but e get as e be.
Some 'Africans' will drool at her pic though.
Lemme take selfie first, brb...
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by pyyxxaro: 9:04pm
This naaa elderly men food
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by haywire07(m): 9:09pm
Me sef wan dey snap na.ked pinshure
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:11pm
Banana fall on her
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by makydebbie(f): 9:18pm
pocohantas:I know right? But sometimes the way people act is really annoying, just see another celeb lets say Beyonce dress like this and comments will change. I don't even like commenting on things like this. All these are happening because it was encouraged, it it wasn't, it won't be happening.
Poco, you want them to drool the more.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by lefulefu(m): 9:22pm
UbanmeUdie:nice blenze sha but wetin for really move me na if i see a pair of round looking soft agege ish ukwu.u know those type of ukwu u go use ur press and d tin go soft welli well.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by nittroboy(m): 9:22pm
Wow peak milk
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by Ishilove: 9:25pm
pocohantas:Finally, Roman goddess's Nairaland username has been revealed
Aunty Poco, so you're Roman goddess?
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by pyyxxaro: 9:26pm
Catfish head
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by MrBrownJay1(m): 9:41pm
showing cleavage is NO big deal and now the norm, so going to a wedding wearing such dress isnt any different..... probably the damn bride was also showing cleavage.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by pocohantas(f): 9:52pm
Ishilove:
Na me na...abi you don't know?
I come here to get away from the celebrity life, even though you all don't agree I am one.
makydebbie:
Who encourage you?
Better go and wear cover cloth. You'll soon tell me if you're Beyansi. Beyansi is rich, she is light skin...you are not!
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by makydebbie(f): 9:56pm
pocohantas:
This stigma na die.
Them no encourage me oo, I wear whatever I feel comfortable in.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by MaryBenn(f): 10:07pm
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by soberdrunk(m): 10:07pm
Blood of Soberdrunk!!! See how them package bobby like "Whitehouse ceremonial cake"!!! See my food!! Walahi bobby has special power, with this type of bobby this lady will just be sending people's fathers on 'irrelevant' errands like washing shower caps.......
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by Blackfyre: 10:08pm
She resemble Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi....
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by lifestyle1(m): 10:09pm
Advert.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by danduj(m): 10:10pm
Remove the cloth and that breast will fall down anyhow
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by segebase(m): 10:10pm
my preek
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by kay29000(m): 10:12pm
Hmm! Banana fall on her.
|Re: Lady's Cleave-Baring Outfit To Ehi Ogbebor's Wedding Trends Online by Roon9(m): 10:13pm
Tacky
