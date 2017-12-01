₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by missyQween(f): 9:40pm On Nov 21
Assalam Alaiequm my dear Akhi and ukhti in Islam.
We all grew up listening to our Abba and Ummi calling each other names like,Baba Abdulbassith,Baba ramoni,Daddy rukayat.Lol,
So, Brothers and sisters In Islam which name will you like your spouse to call you ? And which name will you like to be called
As for me,I will like to be called"QuratulAyn " It means coolness of the eyes or Habibti,Meaning My Beloved Or Sunshine
Above all,May Allah in his infinite mercy grant us spouses that will be the coolness of our eyes and Love us for the sake of Allah... Aameen
Salam!!!
Cc...Akkord4Gov
Iamgenius
Abdelrahman
4 Likes
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by missyQween(f): 9:47pm On Nov 21
AbdelKabir command tell me the name you will like o Loshybab NewNas
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by missyQween(f): 9:49pm On Nov 21
Empires must answer o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by iamgenius(m): 7:06am On Nov 22
I like Abu Abdullah, SHAYKH, and Al Abqariyy. I think yours should be Quratul Aynii (the coolness of my eyes) and Habeebatii.
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by missyQween(f): 9:53am On Nov 22
Abu Abdullah Jazakalahu khair. It's a mistake on my part
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Akkord4gov: 8:01pm On Nov 22
let me choose Habibti too
1 Like
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by abdelrahman: 7:06am On Nov 23
missyQween:I would prefer abdulrahman
1 Like
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Raintaker(m): 11:37pm On Nov 23
OK
I don't know why, but I feel somehow when I see Muslim couple refer to each other as Abu and Umu.
For God's sake that we are Muslims does not mean we should overly adop Arab traditions and neglect ours(You may be offended by this post) but Abu and Umu are for Arabs while Baba and Iya are for Yorubas.
OK, there is a reason for my rantings, a devout Ahlu Sunnah Imam once said once you are a Muslim all your cultural heritage should be discarded.
He said what the hell is Oriki?(lineage appraisal), he claimed it is for non Muslims.
Back to the question, I'll prefer to be called my name.
11 Likes
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by missyQween(f): 8:38pm On Nov 25
Raintaker:
Okay,I understand your point but everyone taste is different. You like to be called your name but I don't, I don't understand how calling mother in Arabic affect culture sha
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by iamgenius(m): 10:38pm On Nov 25
Raintaker:Bro, 90% of Yoruba culture are pure Shirk. We all know that, except if you choose to be a Good Yoruba rather than a Good Muslim. To the issue of name, whatever you like people call you is okay, so far it's not against the Sunnah.
1 Like
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Raintaker(m): 8:08am On Nov 26
iamgenius:90% of Yoruba culture shirk?That's too far-fetched bro.
Having said that, I also have no issue with names, but I see those who refer to each other as Abu and Umu in the same light as those idiots of the other religion that call each other Daddy and Mummy.
My own Point of view though.
3 Likes
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by abdelrahman: 9:55pm On Nov 26
i would prefer abdulrahman or honey,sweety,darling
2 Likes
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Empiree: 10:28pm On Nov 26
abdelrahman:I have been expecting someone to say this. You brave enough to make it
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by abdelrahman: 10:31pm On Nov 26
Empiree:
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Raintaker(m): 3:04pm On Nov 27
abdelrahman:Lol or meatpie abi doughnut?
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by olasaad(f): 7:04am
iamgenius:
O ga ooo why can't you pack your loads and relocate to Saudi where 100% of their culture is sunnah....
2 Likes
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by iamgenius(m): 8:16am
olasaad:Sister, Ignorance is following you abi you're the one following it. Saudi culture is 100% Sunnah?
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by olasaad(f): 8:18am
iamgenius:
Ok relocate asap
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by AbdelKabir: 8:29am
olasaad:
Did he lie? That almost everything is shirk(and hypocrisy)..... Note I'm Yoruba, living in(and from) kwara state.....
Even those that claim to be Muslims don't see anything in most of the shirkiyaat we see daily....may Allaah help the Yoruba people from shirk...Ameen.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by AbdelKabir: 8:31am
I'm fine with Aboo Uthaymeen, Aboo sufyaan, kaybee.....and some other private names....
1 Like
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by olasaad(f): 8:56am
AbdelKabir:
Well I know what shirk is but referring to all our day to day activities as a shrik is what I don't agree on.e.g the way we clean out mouth, eating with spoon, greetings etc.
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by AbdelKabir: 9:09am
olasaad:
90% he said.........
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by iamgenius(m): 9:09am
olasaad:You need to attend good islamic lectures. I didn't say all your daily activities are shirk. I'm a Yoruba too.
Note: eating with spoon, cleaning your mouth is not what I'm talking about. Yoruba greetings(prostrating and kneeling) is not good at all.
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by olasaad(f): 9:23am
iamgenius:
You don't need to tell me that, I know one if I heard it.
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Blissbeatz(m): 9:47am
.....
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Juniorbuba(m): 9:48am
I would like any sweet name she feels like calling me
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by beardlessdude: 9:48am
Islamic bullshît. lol
3 Likes
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Richardabbey(m): 9:50am
My Beloved Maga
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Thinkfree: 9:50am
My tomtom
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by pinkyruledworld(m): 9:51am
Let her show up first.
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by sod09(m): 9:51am
I prefer my name or she can find me one
|Re: Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? by Mike880: 9:52am
