Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Which Name Will You Like Your Spouse To Call You ? (4857 Views)

Ruling On Kissing One's Spouse In Front Of The Children / How To Be Romantic With Your Spouse / 7 Etiquettes Of Seeking A Spouse In Islam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Assalam Alaiequm my dear Akhi and ukhti in Islam.

We all grew up listening to our Abba and Ummi calling each other names like,Baba Abdulbassith,Baba ramoni,Daddy rukayat.Lol,

So, Brothers and sisters In Islam which name will you like your spouse to call you ? And which name will you like to be called



As for me,I will like to be called"QuratulAyn " It means coolness of the eyes or Habibti,Meaning My Beloved Or Sunshine





Above all,May Allah in his infinite mercy grant us spouses that will be the coolness of our eyes and Love us for the sake of Allah... Aameen

Salam!!!



Cc...Akkord4Gov

Iamgenius

Abdelrahman 4 Likes

Loshybab NewNas AbdelKabir command tell me the name you will like oLoshybab NewNas

Empires must answer o 1 Like 1 Share

I like Abu Abdullah, SHAYKH, and Al Abqariyy. I think yours should be Quratul Aynii (the coolness of my eyes) and Habeebatii.

Jazakalahu khair. It's a mistake on my part Abu AbdullahJazakalahu khair. It's a mistake on my part

let me choose Habibti too 1 Like

missyQween:

Assalam Alaiequm my dear Akhi and ukhti in Islam.

We all grew up listening to our Abba and Ummi calling each other names like,Baba Abdulbassith,Baba ramoni,Daddy rukayat.Lol,

So, Brothers and sisters In Islam which name will you like your spouse to call you ? And which name will you like to be called



As for me,I will like to be called"QuratulAyn " It means coolness of the eyes or Habibti,Meaning My Beloved Or Sunshine





Above all,May Allah in his infinite mercy grant us spouses that will be the coolness of our eyes and Love us for the sake of Allah... Aameen

Salam!!!



Cc...Akkord4Gov

Iamgenius

Abdelrahman I would prefer abdulrahman I would prefer abdulrahman 1 Like

OK

I don't know why, but I feel somehow when I see Muslim couple refer to each other as Abu and Umu.



For God's sake that we are Muslims does not mean we should overly adop Arab traditions and neglect ours(You may be offended by this post) but Abu and Umu are for Arabs while Baba and Iya are for Yorubas.







OK, there is a reason for my rantings, a devout Ahlu Sunnah Imam once said once you are a Muslim all your cultural heritage should be discarded.

He said what the hell is Oriki?(lineage appraisal), he claimed it is for non Muslims.







Back to the question, I'll prefer to be called my name. 11 Likes

Raintaker:

OK

I don't know why, but I feel somehow when I see Muslim couple refer to each other as Abu and Umu.



For God's sake that we are Muslims does not mean we should overly adop Arab traditions and neglect ours(You may be offended by this post) but Abu and Umu are for Arabs while Baba and Iya are for Yorubas.







OK, there is a reason for my rantings, a devout Ahlu Sunnah Imam once said once you are a Muslim all your cultural heritage should be discarded.

He said what the hell is Oriki?(lineage appraisal), he claimed it is for non Muslims.







Back to the question, I'll prefer to be called my name.



Okay,I understand your point but everyone taste is different. You like to be called your name but I don't, I don't understand how calling mother in Arabic affect culture sha Okay,I understand your point but everyone taste is different. You like to be called your name but I don't, I don't understand how calling mother in Arabic affect culture sha

Raintaker:

OK

I don't know why, but I feel somehow when I see Muslim couple refer to each other as Abu and Umu.



For God's sake that we are Muslims does not mean we should overly adop Arab traditions and neglect ours(You may be offended by this post) but Abu and Umu are for Arabs while Baba and Iya are for Yorubas.







OK, there is a reason for my rantings, a devout Ahlu Sunnah Imam once said once you are a Muslim all your cultural heritage should be discarded.

He said what the hell is Oriki?(lineage appraisal), he claimed it is for non Muslims.







Back to the question, I'll prefer to be called my name. Bro, 90% of Yoruba culture are pure Shirk. We all know that, except if you choose to be a Good Yoruba rather than a Good Muslim. To the issue of name, whatever you like people call you is okay, so far it's not against the Sunnah. Bro, 90% of Yoruba culture are pure Shirk. We all know that, except if you choose to be a Good Yoruba rather than a Good Muslim. To the issue of name, whatever you like people call you is okay, so far it's not against the Sunnah. 1 Like

iamgenius:

Bro, 90% of Yoruba culture are pure Shirk. We all know that, except if you choose to be a Good Yoruba rather than a Good Muslim. To the issue of name, whatever you like people call you is okay, so far it's not against the Sunnah. 90% of Yoruba culture shirk?That's too far-fetched bro.

Having said that, I also have no issue with names, but I see those who refer to each other as Abu and Umu in the same light as those idiots of the other religion that call each other Daddy and Mummy.





My own Point of view though. 90% of Yoruba culture shirk?That's too far-fetched bro.Having said that, I also have no issue with names, but I see those who refer to each other as Abu and Umu in the same light as those idiots of the other religion that call each other Daddy and Mummy.My own Point of view though. 3 Likes

i would prefer abdulrahman or honey,sweety,darling 2 Likes

abdelrahman:

i would prefer abdulrahman or honey,sweety,darling I have been expecting someone to say this. You brave enough to make it I have been expecting someone to say this. You brave enough to make it

Empiree:

I have been expecting someone to say this. You brave enough to make it

abdelrahman:

i would prefer abdulrahman or honey,sweety,darling Lol or meatpie abi doughnut? Lol or meatpie abi doughnut?

iamgenius:

Bro, 90% of Yoruba culture are pure Shirk. We all know that, except if you choose to be a Good Yoruba rather than a Good Muslim. To the issue of name, whatever you like people call you is okay, so far it's not against the Sunnah.

O ga ooo why can't you pack your loads and relocate to Saudi where 100% of their culture is sunnah.... O ga ooo why can't you pack your loads and relocate to Saudi where 100% of their culture is sunnah.... 2 Likes

olasaad:





O ga ooo why can't you pack your loads and relocate to Saudi where 100% of their culture is sunnah.... Sister, Ignorance is following you abi you're the one following it. Saudi culture is 100% Sunnah? Sister, Ignorance is following you abi you're the one following it. Saudi culture is 100% Sunnah?

iamgenius:

Sister, Ignorance is following you abi you're the one following it. Saudi culture is 100% Sunnah?

Ok relocate asap Ok relocate asap

olasaad:





O ga ooo why can't you pack your loads and relocate to Saudi where 100% of their culture is sunnah....

Did he lie? That almost everything is shirk(and hypocrisy)..... Note I'm Yoruba, living in(and from) kwara state.....



Even those that claim to be Muslims don't see anything in most of the shirkiyaat we see daily....may Allaah help the Yoruba people from shirk...Ameen. Did he lie? That almost everything is shirk(and hypocrisy)..... Note I'm Yoruba, living in(and from) kwara state.....Even those that claim to be Muslims don't see anything in most of the shirkiyaat we see daily....may Allaah help the Yoruba people from shirk...Ameen. 4 Likes 2 Shares

I'm fine with Aboo Uthaymeen, Aboo sufyaan, kaybee.....and some other private names.... 1 Like

AbdelKabir:





Did he lie? That almost everything is shirk(and hypocrisy)..... Note I'm Yoruba, living in(and from) kwara state.....



Even those that claim to be Muslims don't see anything in most of the shirkiyaat we see daily....may Allaah help the Yoruba people from shirk...Ameen.

Well I know what shirk is but referring to all our day to day activities as a shrik is what I don't agree on.e.g the way we clean out mouth, eating with spoon, greetings etc. Well I know what shirk is but referring to all our day to day activities as a shrik is what I don't agree on.e.g the way we clean out mouth, eating with spoon, greetings etc.

olasaad:





Well I know what shirk is but referring to all our day to day activities as a shrik is what I don't agree on.e.g the way we clean out mouth, eating with spoon, greetings etc.

90% he said......... 90% he said.........

olasaad:





Well I know what shirk is but referring to all our day to day activities as a shrik is what I don't agree on.e.g the way we clean out mouth, eating with spoon, greetings etc. You need to attend good islamic lectures. I didn't say all your daily activities are shirk. I'm a Yoruba too.

Note: eating with spoon, cleaning your mouth is not what I'm talking about. Yoruba greetings(prostrating and kneeling) is not good at all. You need to attend good islamic lectures. I didn't say all your daily activities are shirk. I'm a Yoruba too.Note: eating with spoon, cleaning your mouth is not what I'm talking about. Yoruba greetings(prostrating and kneeling) is not good at all.

iamgenius:



You need to attend good islamic lectures. I didn't say all your daily activities are shirk. I'm a Yoruba too.

Note: eating with spoon, cleaning your mouth is not what I'm talking about. Yoruba greetings(prostrating and kneeling) is not good at all.

You don't need to tell me that, I know one if I heard it. You don't need to tell me that, I know one if I heard it.

.....

I would like any sweet name she feels like calling me

Islamic bullshît. lol 3 Likes

My Beloved Maga My Beloved Maga

My tomtom

Let her show up first.

I prefer my name or she can find me one