|Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 11:23pm On Nov 21
This is the Funeral burial and mass grave of the Fulani's that were killed by Bachama tribe in kwadomti Shafaran village of Numan LGA Adamawa State. May their souls rest in perfect peace and Jannatul Fiddausi be there final home in Paradise....!!!!
Villagers Attack Fulanis In Numan Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics)
http://www.nairaland.com/4189863/villagers-attack-fulanis-numan-adamawa#62585939
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 11:24pm On Nov 21
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 11:25pm On Nov 21
We must stop this circle of violence
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by Mille: 11:26pm On Nov 21
I read the main thread and I cried for my country. No wonder most of the racist professors here still think we are not qualified to be called humans.
When I opened the thread, I expected to see a reprisal on armed herdsmen but I only saw innocent children being killed. I almost choked on my food and yet, there are still some stupid idiots who celebrated the violence or justified it.
As much as I do not like the Fulanis nor will I ever step foot again in Northern Nigeria, I do not appreciate violence, especially not against children.
17 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 11:26pm On Nov 21
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by doctokwus: 11:33pm On Nov 21
NafeesaAA:Indeed,while you are obviously posting these elaborate pictures as a propaganda tool with intent to incite!
Too many hypocrites in today's Nigeria and it would only get worse if you people dont change your mindsets and pretence of proclaiming peace on the outside while encouraging,propagating,inciting and even sponsoring violence and vendetta behind the scenes!!
14 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 11:34pm On Nov 21
Black Tuesday in Adamawa State as Sun set at noon.
1. Boko Haram detonated a bomb and killed over 30 worshippers who converged in a Mosque for fajr prayer in Mubi.
2. Bachama militia massacred 55 Fulanis in Numan among them are 45 children (worst crimes against humanity in recent times) 9 women and 1 man.
With reports of rise in the number of deaths from injuries in both incidences, almost 100 people were killed.
Both the State and Federal Government must rise firmly to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.
May the souls of the departed rest in peace
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by Osezzua(m): 11:35pm On Nov 21
what is wrong is wrong. No man has the right to kill another man irrespective of tribe and religion. This act is callous and must be condemned by every sane mind.
6 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by overdrive(m): 11:36pm On Nov 21
Too bad.
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 11:36pm On Nov 21
doctokwus:
Look am not here to exchange saliva with bigot, if you don't have the human feeling to condem this genocide, you can as well find you bearing elsewhere.
3 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by gebest: 11:38pm On Nov 21
hmm, what goes around comes around, but no matter what, u dont ve any right whatsoever to take anyones live because u urself cannot give life, whether d villagers or the fulani's herdsmen, STOP THE VIOLENCE NOW.
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by doctokwus: 11:43pm On Nov 21
NafeesaAA:
NafeesaAA:At bolded look who is calling another a bigot!
12 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by double0seven(m): 11:46pm On Nov 21
All the tories so far said not about Fulani herdsmen. All the stories only mentioned Fulani. So we were did you get your own "herdsmen" addition?
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by Khd95(m): 11:46pm On Nov 21
What pains me about this massacre is that most of them are children and women....easy targets
While the main criminals Re in the bush flexing farmers with their swords
This is totally uncalled for..if u must revenge do so on the very person that wronged u not children who are innocent
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by shortgun(m): 11:46pm On Nov 21
if only Fulani will learn from this.
Fulanis also butcher women n children, the 1st Gore picture I saw on the net was that of a little girl that had her head almost divided into two with a machete by Fulanis in plateau state.
Nobody has the monopoly of violence.
This is what happens when you have a failed and weak Govt.
19 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by doctokwus: 11:50pm On Nov 21
double0seven:Yet the inciting hypocrite dares calls one a bigot.
These are the kinds of hypocrites that now litter the Nigerian space.
The detailed pictures and the clear,undisguised ethnic/religious slant to her post are meant to achieve one purpose,while making pretences to advocating peace!
Hypocrite op!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 11:57pm On Nov 21
Just look at how human lives are wasted in my dear country.
I can imagine those innocent kids crying while being killed. Oh my God, I'm so emotional now.
1 Like
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 12:01am
double0seven:
Does it matter if they are herdsmen or not? These are kids for crying out loud, you are here trying to justify their death. All the attacks attributed to Fulani herdsmen, did anyone see them with cows? Or are you expecting to see a mass burial of cows?
Mcheeww pathetic people
3 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 12:04am
I use my medium to extend my sadden message to Nigerian securities and government in general, it's very pathetic been a citizens of Nigerian and watch how defenseless people are slaughtered by arm bandit and mititas.
We have lost the scaredness of life, we have lost our moral values. More pathetic are the biased responses emanating from Nigeriaand which clearly shows some people are so happy about this masacre
Some megalomaniac tribemen committed genocide against the Fulani and some buffons are asking for pictures of cows
We appeal our case before God to revenge and save Nigerians innocent civilians souls.
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 12:05am
Allah yamasu rahama
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by mightyhazel: 12:06am
north no value life
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by mightyhazel: 12:08am
NafeesaAA:dese dont look like kids..
sure dese pics r authentic?
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by NafeesaAA(f): 12:10am
mightyhazel:
They are not kids they are fetus
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by ChimaAgbalajob: 12:12am
NafeesaAA:
Yet, Buhari is playing favoritism with herdsmen violence and murder of villagers. Violence begets violence and nobody has a monopoly of it.
RiP to the dead.
6 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by mightyhazel: 12:16am
NafeesaAA:the quest for blood in the north id inordinate.. an honest introspect amongst folks woudnt hurt abit... fuelling reprisals is not the way to go either..
meanwhile u just showed different pics from the op. whats with that?
3 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by juman(m): 12:22am
CaptainJeffry:
Hmmmm
I missed the thread.
Hmmmmmmmm
We never knew nigeria would became afganistan like this.
The military general of senseless generation destroyed nigeria.
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by juman(m): 12:25am
Kai kai.
The picture of killed children above.
Kai.
Kai.
What is the way forward in this destroyed one nigeria.
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by sarrki(m): 12:33am
Its a dangerous path the north is threading once more
The government had enough time to stop the back and forth crisis of Fulani herdsmen and settlers they didn't act
The truth is the government failed on this
2 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by FarahAideed: 12:33am
Please disregard this thread because its is filled with false images of burial of the mosque bomb blast victims .This OP is back to provide material and moral support for the Fulani terrorist components again , I call on the security forces of Nigeria to watch this OP closely because I have noticed anytime she comes with false propaganda images it means that Fulani terrorist components are planning a massacre .. Nairaland should do the needful and ban this bloodthirsty OP permanently please .
10 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 12:33am
NafeesaAA:
oh! so now that the chicken has come home to roost u now want the circle of violence to stopped ekwa!
no it shouldn't stop! let it continue! bloody idiot!
you think its only you and your people that have exclusive right to violence abi?
wait till the natives of kaduna south, the natives of plateau, the natives of benue, edo, delta, and enugu borrow some leaves from the natives of taraba then we will know how many fronts your killer herdesmen brothers will fight!
mark my words it will soon happen!
stop pretending to be what you are not cause it doesn't fit u! stop looking for cheap sympathy cause no one will honestly give it after all the atrocities your fulani killer herdsmen are committing!
keep on encouraging your killer brothers to keep killing innocent farmers so ur cows can run over the whole place!
its just starting - u will still cry blood!
bloody evil woman!
SAD THAT THOSE INNOCENT CHILDREN HAVE TO PAY THE SUPREME PRICE FOR THEIR BLOODY KILLER FATHERS EVIL DEEDS - BUT THE SAD TRUTH IS, THATS HOW THE FULANI KILLER HERDSMEN SLAUGHTERED AND ARE STILL SLAUGHTERING OTHER INNOCENT CHILDREN ON THE OTHER SIDE!
8 Likes
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by delerx(m): 12:43am
I had to shut my eyes for a few seconds.I don't just understand again.this is barbaric.but I wanna ask when GOD commanded king Saul to destroy everything in a city back them,were children among too?so I don't just understand again.I just want to leave this wicked world
Mille:
|Re: Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 12:44am
sarrki:
shut up your smelly gutter mouth idiot! "the truth is that govt failed on this" bloody goat do u even know the meaning of truth??
pls go back to your cockroach infested hole and keep blaming you poor miserable low life on the igbos and ipob! gutter roach!
9 Likes
