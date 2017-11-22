Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mass Burial Of Fulani Herdsmen Killed In Numan, Adamawa (Photos) (2968 Views)

Villagers Attack Fulanis In Numan Adamawa, Kill 45, Injure Others (Graphic Pics)

This is the Funeral burial and mass grave of the Fulani's that were killed by Bachama tribe in kwadomti Shafaran village of Numan LGA Adamawa State. May their souls rest in perfect peace and Jannatul Fiddausi be there final home in Paradise....!!!!

We must stop this circle of violence

I read the main thread and I cried for my country. No wonder most of the racist professors here still think we are not qualified to be called humans.



When I opened the thread, I expected to see a reprisal on armed herdsmen but I only saw innocent children being killed. I almost choked on my food and yet, there are still some stupid idiots who celebrated the violence or justified it.



As much as I do not like the Fulanis nor will I ever step foot again in Northern Nigeria, I do not appreciate violence, especially not against children. 17 Likes

We must stop this circle of violence Indeed,while you are obviously posting these elaborate pictures as a propaganda tool with intent to incite!

Indeed,while you are obviously posting these elaborate pictures as a propaganda tool with intent to incite!

Too many hypocrites in today's Nigeria and it would only get worse if you people dont change your mindsets and pretence of proclaiming peace on the outside while encouraging,propagating,inciting and even sponsoring violence and vendetta behind the scenes!!

Black Tuesday in Adamawa State as Sun set at noon.



1. Boko Haram detonated a bomb and killed over 30 worshippers who converged in a Mosque for fajr prayer in Mubi.



2. Bachama militia massacred 55 Fulanis in Numan among them are 45 children (worst crimes against humanity in recent times) 9 women and 1 man.



With reports of rise in the number of deaths from injuries in both incidences, almost 100 people were killed.



Both the State and Federal Government must rise firmly to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.



May the souls of the departed rest in peace 3 Likes 1 Share

what is wrong is wrong. No man has the right to kill another man irrespective of tribe and religion. This act is callous and must be condemned by every sane mind. 6 Likes

Too bad. 1 Like

Indeed,while you are obviously posting these elaborate pictures as a propaganda tool with intent to incite!



Look am not here to exchange saliva with bigot, if you don't have the human feeling to condem this genocide, you can as well find you bearing elsewhere.

hmm, what goes around comes around, but no matter what, u dont ve any right whatsoever to take anyones live because u urself cannot give life, whether d villagers or the fulani's herdsmen, STOP THE VIOLENCE NOW. 1 Like

Black Tuesday in Adamawa State as Sun set at noon.



1. Boko Haram detonated a bomb and killed over 30 worshippers who converged in a Mosque for fajr prayer in Mubi.



2. Bachama militia massacred 55 Fulanis in Numan among them are 45 children (worst crimes against humanity in recent times) 9 women and 1 man.



With reports of rise in the number of deaths from injuries in both incidences, almost 100 people were killed.



Both the State and Federal Government must rise firmly to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.



May the souls of the departed rest in peace





At bolded look who is calling another a bigot!

All the tories so far said not about Fulani herdsmen. All the stories only mentioned Fulani. So we were did you get your own "herdsmen" addition? 1 Like







While the main criminals Re in the bush flexing farmers with their swords





This is totally uncalled for..if u must revenge do so on the very person that wronged u not children who are innocent What pains me about this massacre is that most of them are children and women....easy targetsWhile the main criminals Re in the bush flexing farmers with their swordsThis is totally uncalled for..if u must revenge do so on the very person that wronged u not children who are innocent 1 Like

if only Fulani will learn from this.

Fulanis also butcher women n children, the 1st Gore picture I saw on the net was that of a little girl that had her head almost divided into two with a machete by Fulanis in plateau state.

Nobody has the monopoly of violence.



This is what happens when you have a failed and weak Govt. 19 Likes

All the tories so far said not about Fulani herdsmen. All the stories only mentioned Fulani. So we were did you get your own "herdsmen" addition? Yet the inciting hypocrite dares calls one a bigot.

These are the kinds of hypocrites that now litter the Nigerian space.

The detailed pictures and the clear,undisguised ethnic/religious slant to her post are meant to achieve one purpose,while making pretences to advocating peace!

Yet the inciting hypocrite dares calls one a bigot.

These are the kinds of hypocrites that now litter the Nigerian space.

The detailed pictures and the clear,undisguised ethnic/religious slant to her post are meant to achieve one purpose,while making pretences to advocating peace!

Hypocrite op!





I can imagine those innocent kids crying while being killed. Oh my God, I'm so emotional now. Just look at how human lives are wasted in my dear country.I can imagine those innocent kids crying while being killed. Oh my God, I'm so emotional now. 1 Like

All the tories so far said not about Fulani herdsmen. All the stories only mentioned Fulani. So we were did you get your own "herdsmen" addition?

Does it matter if they are herdsmen or not? These are kids for crying out loud, you are here trying to justify their death. All the attacks attributed to Fulani herdsmen, did anyone see them with cows? Or are you expecting to see a mass burial of cows?

Does it matter if they are herdsmen or not? These are kids for crying out loud, you are here trying to justify their death. All the attacks attributed to Fulani herdsmen, did anyone see them with cows? Or are you expecting to see a mass burial of cows?

Mcheeww pathetic people

I use my medium to extend my sadden message to Nigerian securities and government in general, it's very pathetic been a citizens of Nigerian and watch how defenseless people are slaughtered by arm bandit and mititas.



We have lost the scaredness of life, we have lost our moral values. More pathetic are the biased responses emanating from Nigeriaand which clearly shows some people are so happy about this masacre



Some megalomaniac tribemen committed genocide against the Fulani and some buffons are asking for pictures of cows



We appeal our case before God to revenge and save Nigerians innocent civilians souls.

Allah yamasu rahama

north no value life

Does it matter if they are herdsmen or not? These are kids for crying out loud, you are here trying to justify their death. All the attacks attributed to Fulani herdsmen, did anyone see them with cows? Or are you expecting to see a mass burial of cows?

dese dont look like kids..

sure dese pics r authentic?





sure dese pics r authentic? dese dont look like kids..sure dese pics r authentic?

dese dont look like kids..





sure dese pics r authentic?

They are not kids they are fetus

Yet, Buhari is playing favoritism with herdsmen violence and murder of villagers. Violence begets violence and nobody has a monopoly of it.



RiP to the dead. Yet, Buhari is playing favoritism with herdsmen violence and murder of villagers. Violence begets violence and nobody has a monopoly of it.RiP to the dead. 6 Likes

They are not kids they are fetus the quest for blood in the north id inordinate.. an honest introspect amongst folks woudnt hurt abit... fuelling reprisals is not the way to go either..



the quest for blood in the north id inordinate.. an honest introspect amongst folks woudnt hurt abit... fuelling reprisals is not the way to go either..

meanwhile u just showed different pics from the op. whats with that?

Just look at how human lives are wasted in my dear country.



I can imagine those innocent kids crying while being killed. Oh my God, I'm so emotional now.

Hmmmm



I missed the thread.



Hmmmmmmmm



We never knew nigeria would became afganistan like this.



Hmmmm

I missed the thread.

Hmmmmmmmm

We never knew nigeria would became afganistan like this.

The military general of senseless generation destroyed nigeria.

Kai kai.



The picture of killed children above.



Kai.



Kai.



What is the way forward in this destroyed one nigeria.

Its a dangerous path the north is threading once more



The government had enough time to stop the back and forth crisis of Fulani herdsmen and settlers they didn't act



The truth is the government failed on this 2 Likes

Please disregard this thread because its is filled with false images of burial of the mosque bomb blast victims .This OP is back to provide material and moral support for the Fulani terrorist components again , I call on the security forces of Nigeria to watch this OP closely because I have noticed anytime she comes with false propaganda images it means that Fulani terrorist components are planning a massacre .. Nairaland should do the needful and ban this bloodthirsty OP permanently please . 10 Likes

We must stop this circle of violence



oh! so now that the chicken has come home to roost u now want the circle of violence to stopped ekwa!



no it shouldn't stop! let it continue! bloody idiot!



you think its only you and your people that have exclusive right to violence abi?



wait till the natives of kaduna south, the natives of plateau, the natives of benue, edo, delta, and enugu borrow some leaves from the natives of taraba then we will know how many fronts your killer herdesmen brothers will fight!



mark my words it will soon happen!



stop pretending to be what you are not cause it doesn't fit u! stop looking for cheap sympathy cause no one will honestly give it after all the atrocities your fulani killer herdsmen are committing!



keep on encouraging your killer brothers to keep killing innocent farmers so ur cows can run over the whole place!





its just starting - u will still cry blood!





bloody evil woman!













oh! so now that the chicken has come home to roost u now want the circle of violence to stopped ekwa!

no it shouldn't stop! let it continue! bloody idiot!

you think its only you and your people that have exclusive right to violence abi?

wait till the natives of kaduna south, the natives of plateau, the natives of benue, edo, delta, and enugu borrow some leaves from the natives of taraba then we will know how many fronts your killer herdesmen brothers will fight!

mark my words it will soon happen!

stop pretending to be what you are not cause it doesn't fit u! stop looking for cheap sympathy cause no one will honestly give it after all the atrocities your fulani killer herdsmen are committing!

keep on encouraging your killer brothers to keep killing innocent farmers so ur cows can run over the whole place!

its just starting - u will still cry blood!

bloody evil woman!

SAD THAT THOSE INNOCENT CHILDREN HAVE TO PAY THE SUPREME PRICE FOR THEIR BLOODY KILLER FATHERS EVIL DEEDS - BUT THE SAD TRUTH IS, THATS HOW THE FULANI KILLER HERDSMEN SLAUGHTERED AND ARE STILL SLAUGHTERING OTHER INNOCENT CHILDREN ON THE OTHER SIDE!

I read the main thread and I cried for my country. No wonder most of the racist professors here still think we are not qualified to be called humans.



When I opened the thread, I expected to see a reprisal on armed herdsmen but I only saw innocent children being killed. I almost choked on my food and yet, there are still some stupid idiots who celebrated the violence or justified it.



As much as I do not like the Fulanis nor will I ever step foot again in Northern Nigeria, I do not appreciate violence, especially not against children. I had to shut my eyes for a few seconds.I don't just understand again.this is barbaric.but I wanna ask when GOD commanded king Saul to destroy everything in a city back them,were children among too?so I don't just understand again.I just want to leave this wicked world