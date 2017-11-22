Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / My Plight With A Recruiting Firm (2029 Views)

Recently, i wrote about my experience with my employer. (now former employer). For those that didn't read the gist, this was how it happened...



I was unfairly sacked by the bank my former employer recruited me for. I already narrated how we had an imbalance of $40000 in the unit i was in my former bank. This led to the eventual dismissal.



I had also explained how i was cleared of this case by the EFCC. Even despite that, my bank still dealt with me and some other guys.



As the popular saying goes, "no about yourself alone" . I only know of myself truly cos i was unfairly thrown of the bank for a case i know nothing about.



I had to resign to fate when the bank asked me to go on the 11th of October, 2017. I returned to my recruiting firm and i made them know all that happened.



I was expecting at least my last salary with the bank on the 21st of October, but unfortunately i didn't get any alert. I was very worried. I put it in a call to my recruiting firm, but the zonal manager couldn't even give me a specific reason why i wasn't paid for the few work i did in October before the dismissal.



I started sending emails to my recruiting firm since i heard my other colleagues that were also dismissed as regards this same missing $40000 were paid their salary for October. My recruiting firm were tossing me around. The zonal manager even said my bank didn't pay me for the October work.



This same recruiting firm hadn't credited my Retirement Savings Account for all the months i worked with them. I actually spent one year and a month before the dismissal. This made to write to Nairaland.



Nairaland gave me a lot of advice. One of the readers of that piece had to go ahead to provide me exceptional professional services via email. We have grown to be friends now even without seeing her. I also took one of the advises that says i should write to PENCOM.



Before i wrote to pencom,i pleaded with them that they should pay my October salary and also credit my RSA, but no one in the firm took me seriously.



I wrote to pencom as regards the unremitted pension for more than one year and i copied this my friend that kept advising via mails. Perhaps, my recruiting firm thought the person i copied asides pencom was another important person. For the first time, my recruiting firm responded when they already saw my mail to pencom.



I wrote the mail to PENCOM on the 18th Nov., my recruiting firm sent a mail on the 20th Nov., to me copying pencom with attachment that my pension has been paid to my pension administrator. My pension administrator also confirmed this payment the next day with series of credit alert showing the eventual remittance.



PENCOM already sent me a mail that they have taken the matter up. This gladens my heart, not because i wanted to embarrass the recruiting firm, but at least to save other colleagues that are still under them to the bank.



This same recruiting firm paid my October salary they lied my bank didn't make provision for yesterday. I already threatened them to write to the office of the public defendant. I guess this prompted the eventual payment.



Don't let go everything especially when you've good evidence. If I hadn't written to PENCOM, my one year pension wouldn't have been paid. If i hadn't threatened them with the office of the public defendant, they wouldn't have paid me the October salary.



Things still work in Nigeria if you go through the proper channel. I have not gotten another job yet, but I'm very convinced i will get one soonest.



To all of you that made my initial writing to the Front Page, God bless you all.



Thank you bro for this words of motivation and for your doggedness till the end. I also give credit to the NL lady who followed up your story and showed you the way if she is reading my text i say thank you big time and keep up the good work, big up to NLders who felt concern and contributed in one way or the other and to the mode that pushed the topic to the FP God bless you real good. This is a lesson to those who are feeling cheated to speak out don't just take anything as the will of God as most Nigerians will say while these canker-worms keep feeding on our sweats. I pray you get a better job soon bro just keep your head up and never give up, i like your last piece "Things still work in Nigeria if you go through the proper channel"

Congratulation young chap!!!





Well as for me, I leave my vengeance for the Lord... Hell is surer than for anyone who tries to rob me off my sweat

Nice one.

Congrats man!!! The power of social media has been put to good use once again. 1 Like



Robert Mugabe resigned, whether democratically or by coup, he has walked the walk of fame.



OP, thanks for the update. You have renewed my hope in not only the country but the continent.

Nigeria shall be great again!



Congrats on your recorded Victory.

Enjoy the pleasures of hard work and success. Africa shall be great again!Robert Mugabe resigned, whether democratically or by coup, he has walked the walk of fame.OP, thanks for the update. You have renewed my hope in not only the country but the continent.Nigeria shall be great again!Congrats on your recorded Victory.Enjoy the pleasures of hard work and success. 2 Likes

Congrats sire.

Things still do work if we go through the proper channel. May the good lord provide another job for you soon. 1 Like

Wow! I'm so happy for you right now! I read your story here the first time, and it really gladdens my heart to know that something came out of it eventually.



@Lalasticlala please move to FP again so Nigerians can know that justice can still be served despite the rot in our system. 1 Like

Congrats bro...at least ur issue has been settled. I need help to settle mine,,,we were told to leave our land by delta state govt that they wanted to build an airport three. We were promised payment to the tune of over 4million...this was over 8years ago. I have mailed them, my dad has gone to the ministry of lands over n over, we wanted to sue state govt to court but the lawyer's fee was too much...any suggestion would be highly appreciated

welldone bro. thank God the matter was eventually settled. kudos to the NL lady who assisted you also. God bless her immensely.

wishing you all the best also 2 Likes

amicable09:

Africa shall be great again!

Robert Mugabe resigned, whether democratically or by coup, he has walked the walk of fame.



OP, thanks for the update. You have renewed my hope in not only the country but the continent.

Nigeria shall be great again!



Congrats on your recorded Victory.

Enjoy the pleasures of hard work and success.

You talk too much, ah ah!

Any small thing, "nene nene nene nene nene "



Will you keep kwayet! You talk too much, ah ah!Any small thing, "nene nene nene nene nene "Will you keep kwayet! 1 Like

Something similar happened to me. I was dismissed by the company my recruiting firm posted me to Sept 2017. The recruiting firm refused to pay for the month though other colleagues in my shoes were paid. I gave up after making several calls plus my present employer offered to pay times three of what my former employer paid me. Now with your experience, I think I should go through the proper channel too if it's not too late. Thinking of it now, no money is small money 2 Likes

Bros you are the kind of person i call fearless not the many weaklings and cry babies that complain on nairaland day and night Bros you are the kind of person i call fearless not the many weaklings and cry babies that complain on nairaland day and night

getting interesting getting interesting

Social media 1 vs. Awon Olori Postage 0

Good one!

Op link your former thread to this one

eazysally:

Thank you bro for this words of motivation and for your doggedness till the end. I also give credit to the NL lady who followed up your story and showed you the way if she is reading my text i say thank you big time and keep up the good work, big up to NLders who felt concern and contributed in one way or the other and to the mode that pushed the topic to the FP God bless you real good. This is a lesson to those who are feeling cheated to speak out don't just take anything as the will of God as most Nigerians will say while these canker-worms keep feeding on our sweats. I pray you get a better job soon bro just keep your head up and never give up, i like your last piece "Things still work in Nigeria if you go through the proper channel"

Funny Country..

BruncleZuma:

Social media 1 vs. Awon Olori Postage 0

he sent a mail pencom no dey for nairaland my broda ooo he sent a mail pencom no dey for nairaland my broda ooo

Am happy to see the update to your travails but please I need to report my recruiting firm too to PENCOM. Please I need the mail address.

free2ryhme:





he sent a mail pencom no dey for nairaland my broda ooo Nairaland nah Social Media nah Nairaland nah Social Media nah





