|Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by enunlewa: 4:50am
A Nigerian lady, Nnajide Lucy Nkechinyerem took to Facebook to show off a new wrapper and N1000 note she got after voting at the just concluded election in Anambra State.
See photos and read people's reactions below..
https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-lady-shows-off-wrapper-n1000-note-got-voting-anambra-election-photos
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Baawaa(m): 5:01am
She sold 4years for wrapper and a thousand Naira,and she will among those that will be complaining that government is not doing anything.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by coolcharm(m): 5:02am
Forget about education. The literacy level in Nigeria is still very low.
No wonder politicians run government like CEOs of their father's businesses while the masses wail in cycles of four years.
Politics in Nigeria needs to evolve from poo.
The people need to understand the power the ballot boxes give them.
It is mainly ignorance on the part of the electorate that has been and is still responsible for bad and rotten leadership in this country.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by raker300: 5:27am
Dumb girl..
They didn’t even give you enough money to sew the clothe..smh
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Kenzico(m): 5:36am
There is too much hunger in our land
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by vital: 5:43am
Baawaa:sold what for four years?the one we ve been voting without collecting anything,what good have they done?leave the woman jaree
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by sdindan: 5:45am
Sure, it was apc that gave her the coins and rag
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Sall(m): 5:46am
She dear not complain of anything in the nest four years to come.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by dayo2me(m): 5:56am
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Amarabae(f): 6:01am
Just 1000. And a cheap wrapper material which will not be the same when you put it in Water to wash.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Joephat(m): 6:07am
This is the little case of what transgressed in the Anambra on that blissful day.
Hungry ladies, AKA slay queens, lazy boys and old women, were paid to ho out to vote.
I watched the video of how a man was paying them in this vain.
Now, after, the election, the same ppl would expect miracle from the government.
Anybody, who exchanged hands to vote in Anambra election would die miserably. Amen
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Yyeske(m): 6:14am
Joephat:Really, so election took place in Anambra state? Wow!!! Meanwhile, have you denounced your Igboship yet and how is the processing of your visa to the Middle East? I hope it's all going well and good luck. I guess that you will become an Arab after denouncing your Igboship there
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Joephat(m): 6:17am
Yyeske:
You just carry my matter for head..
E no dey heavy you?
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by CaptainJeffry: 6:18am
What a shame.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Yyeske(m): 6:29am
Joephat:IPOB miscreants with mouth and no action everywhere you go, have you denounced your Igboship as promised?
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Joephat(m): 6:31am
Yyeske:
I go soon ask you how market but until then.
Shalom!
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Donkay82: 6:38am
Some of the idiots attacking her don't even have voters card... My own is that if they offer you collect and vote your conscience after all they will not be breathing down your neck
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by MicheyJ1: 6:40am
I'm sad for this lady's life. Definitely stupid stingy Apc
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Yyeske(m): 6:42am
Joephat:So you still be Igbo man till now, na wah o! Anyways, IPOB miscreants are known for such traits especially chest beating, propaganda and lies.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Joephat(m): 6:45am
Yyeske:
No election held in Anambra
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by mansakhalifa(m): 6:53am
That is why that "thing" or concept or whatever called "universal adult suffrage" should no longer be allowed in this part of the world. Infact,Nigerians are just not ready for it. Just look at this nonsense! And to think there were also those who went a step lower to eat "free" rice too! Mo'fu(k@rs.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by enunlewa: 7:13am
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Yyeske(m): 7:38am
Joephat:Excuse so that we can say you ain't changing your Igboship again, you are right anyways because IPOB said yesterday that the election has been postponed to next year. lol
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Yyeske(m): 7:41am
Funny enough, how do we know if this post is true because nobody saw where abada was given to anyone except money
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by NigerDeltan(m): 7:47am
This is a bit better than the Amala n Ewedu in take away plates I saw in ondo
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by three: 7:50am
Unfortunately, those with morality, ethics, principles and good sense to not vote for money ONLY vote on twitter and nairaland. Most of dem no get voters card sef.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by Lomprico2: 7:52am
Why dem dey insult her? The 4yrs will come and go, those that dint get anything but voted will also suffer any bad leadership at least she has gotten a piece of clothing and 1k.
|Re: Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off by IMASTEX: 7:58am
I pity her. She just succeeded in selling her future "4 years". These are the set of persons that increase the reasons to believe Nigeria may never get it right.
