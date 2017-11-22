Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lady Gets Wrapper & N1000 After Voting In Anambra Election. Shows Them Off (8201 Views)

Policeman Deployed To Anambra For Governorship Election Shows Off His Gun(pics) / Bianca Ojukwu At APGA Campaign Ahead Of Anambra Election (Photos) / Anambra Election Will Hold If Nigeria Is Restructured Before October 1 - Kanu (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@GISTMORE



A Nigerian lady, Nnajide Lucy Nkechinyerem‎ took to Facebook to show off a new wrapper and N1000 note she got after voting at the just concluded election in Anambra State.



See photos and read people's reactions below..



https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-lady-shows-off-wrapper-n1000-note-got-voting-anambra-election-photos











A Nigerian lady, Nnajide Lucy Nkechinyerem‎ took to Facebook to show off a newshe got after voting at the just concluded election in Anambra State.See photos and read people's reactions below.. 2 Likes 1 Share

SEE ALL REACTIONS https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-lady-shows-off-wrapper-n1000-note-got-voting-anambra-election-photos









See more reactions https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-lady-shows-off-wrapper-n1000-note-got-voting-anambra-election-photos





SEE ALL REACTIONS https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-lady-shows-off-wrapper-n1000-note-got-voting-anambra-election-photos 1 Like

She sold 4years for wrapper and a thousand Naira,and she will among those that will be complaining that government is not doing anything. 1 Like

Forget about education. The literacy level in Nigeria is still very low.



No wonder politicians run government like CEOs of their father's businesses while the masses wail in cycles of four years.



Politics in Nigeria needs to evolve from poo.



The people need to understand the power the ballot boxes give them.



It is mainly ignorance on the part of the electorate that has been and is still responsible for bad and rotten leadership in this country. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Dumb girl..



They didn’t even give you enough money to sew the clothe..smh 10 Likes 1 Share



There is too much hunger in our land 1 Like

Baawaa:

She sold 4years for wrapper and a thousand Naira,and she will among those that will be complaining that government is not doing anything. sold what for four years?the one we ve been voting without collecting anything,what good have they done?leave the woman jaree sold what for four years?the one we ve been voting without collecting anything,what good have they done?leave the woman jaree 21 Likes

Sure, it was apc that gave her the coins and rag 1 Like

She dear not complain of anything in the nest four years to come.

for more of this >>>

Just 1000. And a cheap wrapper material which will not be the same when you put it in Water to wash. 1 Like 1 Share

This is the little case of what transgressed in the Anambra on that blissful day.



Hungry ladies, AKA slay queens, lazy boys and old women, were paid to ho out to vote.



I watched the video of how a man was paying them in this vain.



Now, after, the election, the same ppl would expect miracle from the government.



Anybody, who exchanged hands to vote in Anambra election would die miserably. Amen 2 Likes 1 Share

Joephat:

This is the little case of what transgressed in the Anambra on that blissful day.



Hungry ladies, AKA slay queens, lazy boys and old women, were paid to ho out to vote.



I watched the video of how a man was paying them in this vain.



Now, after, the election, the same ppl would expect miracle from the government.



Anybody, who exchanged hands to vote in Anambra election would die miserably. Amen Really, so election took place in Anambra state? Wow!!! Meanwhile, have you denounced your Igboship yet and how is the processing of your visa to the Middle East? I hope it's all going well and good luck. I guess that you will become an Arab after denouncing your Igboship there Really, so election took place in Anambra state? Wow!!! Meanwhile, have you denounced your Igboship yet and how is the processing of your visa to the Middle East? I hope it's all going well and good luck. I guess that you will become an Arab after denouncing your Igboship there

Yyeske:

Really, so election took place in Anambra state? Wow!!! Meanwhile, have you denounced your Igboship yet and how is the processing of your visa to the Middle East? I hope it's all going well and good luck. I guess that you will become an Arab after denouncing your Igboship there

You just carry my matter for head..



E no dey heavy you? You just carry my matter for head..E no dey heavy you? 14 Likes

What a shame.

Joephat:





You just carry my matter for head..



E no dey heavy you? IPOB miscreants with mouth and no action everywhere you go, have you denounced your Igboship as promised? IPOB miscreants with mouth and no action everywhere you go, have you denounced your Igboship as promised?

Yyeske:

IPOB miscreants with mouth and no action everywhere you go, have you denounced your Igboship as promised?

I go soon ask you how market but until then.



Shalom! I go soon ask you how market but until then.Shalom! 10 Likes

Some of the idiots attacking her don't even have voters card... My own is that if they offer you collect and vote your conscience after all they will not be breathing down your neck 1 Like

I'm sad for this lady's life. Definitely stupid stingy Apc

Joephat:





I go soon ask you how market but until then.



Shalom! So you still be Igbo man till now, na wah o! Anyways, IPOB miscreants are known for such traits especially chest beating, propaganda and lies. So you still be Igbo man till now, na wah o! Anyways, IPOB miscreants are known for such traits especially chest beating, propaganda and lies.

Yyeske:

So you still be Igbo man till now, na wah o! Anyways, IPOB miscreants are known for such traits especially chest beating, propaganda and lies.

No election held in Anambra No election held in Anambra 5 Likes 1 Share

That is why that "thing" or concept or whatever called "universal adult suffrage" should no longer be allowed in this part of the world. Infact,Nigerians are just not ready for it. Just look at this nonsense! And to think there were also those who went a step lower to eat "free" rice too! Mo'fu(k@rs.

lalsticlala

Joephat:





No election held in Anambra



Excuse so that we can say you ain't changing your Igboship again, you are right anyways because IPOB said yesterday that the election has been postponed to next year. lol Excuse so that we can say you ain't changing your Igboship again, you are right anyways because IPOB said yesterday that the election has been postponed to next year. lol 1 Like

Funny enough, how do we know if this post is true because nobody saw where abada was given to anyone except money





This is a bit better than the Amala n Ewedu in take away plates I saw in ondo This is a bit better than the Amala n Ewedu in take away plates I saw in ondo 1 Like

Unfortunately, those with morality, ethics, principles and good sense to not vote for money ONLY vote on twitter and nairaland. Most of dem no get voters card sef.

Why dem dey insult her? The 4yrs will come and go, those that dint get anything but voted will also suffer any bad leadership at least she has gotten a piece of clothing and 1k.