₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,613 members, 3,926,726 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 08:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children (7198 Views)
Fayose Blasts Buhari, APC And Magu On AIT Today / Lt Col Mohammad Abu-ali's Body Transported To Base, See Wife And Kid Too (pic) / Habib Jega Dies In Auto Crash (1) (2) (3) (4)
|AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by actiondrilling: 5:26am
Journalist in Kogi State were jolted over the death of one of their own, Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim, a reporter with the African Independent Television, (AIT).
Ibrahim died alongside his family members in a ghastly motor accident when he travelled to his hometown, Okaba, in Ankpa Local Council of Kogi State on Thursday.
He was preparing for the upcoming wedding of his daughter in December. The accident occurred between Ojodu and Ochadamu, along Ajaokuta- Ayingba high way.The reporter was driving his Peugeot 504 Saloon Car in company of his three children and his pregnant wife when the accident occurred.
According to an eyewitness, Ibrahim had a head-on collision with a Toyota hiace bus belonging to a popular transport company. “He was trying to overtake him on top speed while also negotiating a bend,” the witness said.He died on the spot with his three children and pregnant wife.
Ibrahim, who was in his late 50’s, had gone to the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) press centre in Lokoja to chat with his colleagues before he embarked on the journey.He had earlier narrated how a motorist brushed his car that Thursday morning after which he went to fix the car at a mechanic workshop before he embarked on the fatal journey.
His wife and children were seen at the press centre, where he bought snacks and drinks for them before going for the repairs of the car in preparation for the journey.He was even said to have distributed his daughter’s wedding cards to colleagues and friends on that fateful day.
Ibrahim, described as a crack reporter, had worked with several newspapers including the Sentinel, National Mirror, Royal Time. He was the publisher of The Trumpet before joining the AIT.
He was said to have lost his first wife and daughter about five years ago in mysterious circumstances.Reacting to the demise of the journalist, the Chairman of Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Friday Idachaba, expressed shock over the sudden death of the journalist and his family members, describing him as: “A very brilliant and hardworking journalist, who has carved a niche for himself “.He condoled with his family members and prayed for the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/11/breakingait-journalist-wife-and-three.html
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:38am
High chief Dokpeski has done it again, PDP chairmanship position on point.
Person way use him papa for r i t u a l s who him no fit use?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Lifestone(m): 5:41am
Really sad. Couples travelling in same vehicle isn't a good option. RIP to the dead.
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by RZArecta(m): 5:42am
Clearly driver error on the part of the deceased
3 Likes
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by ipobarecriminals: 5:47am
Iku oro ti n ba ku,iya ese ti n baje,iya ese ti n ba ru.Gbogbo re lo ti ko lo.Jesu oluwa o ma se ooo,tori mi lo se jiya.Mercy Lord
4 Likes
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by dayo2me(m): 5:48am
so sad
1 Like
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Flexherbal(m): 6:03am
May their soul rest in peace !
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Bari22(m): 6:05am
Rip brother
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by ZUBY77(m): 6:05am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Social media is creating more silly Blockhead backward illeterates in Nigeria on daily basis.
This is the Reasoning of one of the futures of tomorrow.
RIP TO THE DEAD.
28 Likes
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by OrestesDante(m): 6:16am
Question: Prove that common sense is not common.
Proof:
CROWNWEALTH019:
Proved.
2 Likes
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Samusu(m): 6:23am
Inna lillahi wa Inna iilaihi raji'un
Igala has lost one of its illustrious son
Okaba, Ankpa Kogi state, North Central Nigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by morbeta(m): 6:26am
504 .....chai. no air bag.
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by chillychill(f): 6:34am
CROWNWEALTH019:I hope u have a prove for dis?
well I pray he has been forgiven all his dins before he dies dats d koko... We all will die someday d thing is are going to b rememberd for good deed?
1 Like
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by nnenna311: 6:44am
Where is the 504 and the Toyota Hiace Bus? Anyway may the dead rest in peace!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Keneking: 6:56am
Oga Raypower has some questions to answer...
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Vikky014(f): 7:15am
CROWNWEALTH019:you are very very foolish. seek knowledge
so sad. Rip to the dead. Drive carefully when you are with your family please.
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by policy12: 7:29am
R.I.P
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by timilehin007(m): 8:02am
That's none of my business. My problem is I just saw my shoe Maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and
I asked him why?�
He said they're on road test....
3 Likes
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by IMASTEX: 8:02am
Wow!
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by northvietnam(m): 8:02am
bleeped country
For the last time, Nairaland leave my Fuucked for me
Fvcked up country
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by infogenius(m): 8:04am
Dis kind of news early morning e get as e be.
Rip
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Obierika: 8:04am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Are you sure about this?
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by NigerDeltan(m): 8:04am
timilehin007:
Id!at
1 Like
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Maitommi: 8:05am
Eiya �
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:06am
Are you a lover of babecue?
check my signature
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Xeedorf: 8:07am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Where is your brain?
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Grafixnuel(m): 8:07am
YoungDaNaval:everyone tryna be funny... Even the barbecue you no sabi spell...gerrarahere men
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by iykomo666(m): 8:08am
CROWNWEALTH019:how sure are u
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Nathdoug(m): 8:09am
I am
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by chi4ik(m): 8:09am
CROWNWEALTH019:U need psychiatric evaluation
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by Nathdoug(m): 8:10am
Definition of non sense
CROWNWEALTH019:you have proven your self worthy zombie
|Re: AIT Staff, Abdullahi Ibrahim Dies In Accident With Pregnant Wife & 3 Children by segebase(m): 8:10am
Tinz men do for power
10 Breathtaking Viewing Platforms Around The World. / Beware! Qatar Airways POC Not Nigerian Friendly. Use Emirates, Etihad Instead! / Botswana Picture Gallery: Africa´s Economic Star Performer
Viewing this topic: IamZod(m), SurePresident, doris4angel, openmine(m), onward4life(m), squeekyclean, himurax007(m), walace99(m), etimocity(m), conquerorsegun(m), phakinolol(m), Iranoladun(f), olafresh(m), cogwuche, obamma, Clergy20, ogbiwa, ringi82(m), BabaCommander, cosade(m), puma90, psalmson001, wisepluto(m), abmendozer(m), noholdsbarred(m), Bombastik, senatorbayor(m), afaridan(m), RealPMer(m), madamGift(f), taiwo05(m), fm001(m), Mikeobi54, lanre4411, cheta31, Lysian, Samusu(m), Patobanton, missyblissy, Smfa, Fiyin01(m), MhizValentina12(f), Kinzman(m), nellybadas, tobeson(m), Dahmum(f), Buffalo2(m), diritalkz(m), Goovo(m), bigben3, gentlegiant95(m), oluyemieve(f), AlexanderDGreat, Kennywills7(m), djfiki, ibnchokomah(m), sunzie(m), dhejjy(m), Max24, Queenarbie, tanidabi, veil, snazzy5050(m), Ibrocalculus(m), mikeapollo, Zuluhead(m), Intendy, Maxcole, akeneobi(m), peterock100, sierralleone197(m), Juliaann(f), udz, MARKone(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21