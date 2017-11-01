₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 8:00am
As shared by Umoh.....
'PDP ELDERS VS PDP REPRESENTATIVE.
Emmanuel Enoidem's supporters attempted to stop the Emmanuel Ekon ans his supporters from attending the PDP flag off yesterday November 20th 2017 and it resulted in a physical combat.
Sir Emem Akpabio, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Obong Paul Ekpo, Hon. Aniekan Umanah and many others were present but non of them could stop their supporters from fighting the Emmanuel Ekon's supporters but rather, they all smiled.
Today, November 21th 2017, I've been told that the supporters of Emmanuel Ekon retaliated during the ward tour at Emmanuel Ekon's ward and the police officers of Emmanuel Enoidem fired several shots and struck down some supporters of Emmanuel Ekon.
If i may ask:
Dear Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, why would start a war at a place you don't live in?
Why do you secure your self with mobile police officers and left your supporters unsecure?
If you claim that the people of Etim Ekpo rejected Emmanuel Ekon, how come non of the PDP elders did reject the action of the the supporters of Emmanuel Enoidem?
No body has the monopoly violence and what you do to others, othets will do more to you and as your people supporters were booing the Emmanuel Ekon, the supporters of Emmanuel Ekon will boo at Emmanuel Enoidem soon.
How can a PDP SA to the PDP governor be taking off his shirt to fight the PDP supporters of the PDP current house of representative?
Dear Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, your supporters have bitten more than what they can chew and this will definitely affect your ambition and the PDP as a whole.
Dear Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, i esteemed you
higher than what i thought though hoping for you to make some changes.
I hope the opposition parties can step into Etim Ekpo and take the due advantage since the PDP elders fighting to be th god'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/supporters-of-pdp-elders-and.html?m=1
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 8:01am
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:04am
If you hang you go die,dem go carry ur body go police station u die E wrongfully RIP FELA
1 Like
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by DuchessLily(f): 8:07am
Youths!!!!!!! Stay away from these yeye greedy old men, let them kill theirselves
2 Likes
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 8:09am
ayaf lane nu ingilish tor dey 1 persin is naw known as many
anyway RIP bro
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by policy12: 8:16am
If only supporters know...
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by orisa37: 8:22am
Police call themselves our friends and they are shooting us.
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:26am
PDP is known for hooliganism
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by jazon(m): 8:39am
hmmm, this country sef
check my signature. click on the link.
stamped concrete like never before. cheap, durable and beautiful
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by lordkush: 8:42am
sarrki:slowpoke last Saturday the apc buffon sanator ordered his soldier escort to kill kwara cizizens being the hypocrite, that you are, you tacitly avoided that thread.
only for you to sneak in here with your zombie handle to utter trash
if I say thunder fire you. you go dey cry dey look for myndd they go
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by lordkush: 8:43am
and the foolish police.
thir own na to just dey shoot people
who call them sef
idiots
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:58am
Ppl will neva cease to amaze me...how ca u b killing urselves ova politicians dat dont even know or care bout u??..
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by Runaway: 10:58am
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by coolfredo(m): 10:59am
Ok
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:00am
sarrki:PDP & APC are Famous With Thugs... No Politician Is Worth My Vote Yet...
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by meshach110: 11:01am
Polithieves
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by meshach110: 11:01am
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 11:01am
very good job.
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:01am
sarrki:while APC is know for Saintinalism #ode
1 Like
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by doctorexcel: 11:09am
Nonsense.Elders my foot. All these so call "elders" are nothing but yeyenatu
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Supporters Of PDP Elders & Representative Clash In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos) by kay29000(m): 11:10am
Hmm
