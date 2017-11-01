₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,613 members, 3,926,726 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 08:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) (671 Views)
Alex Iwobi And Jay-Jay Okocha, Throwback And Now Photo / Throwback Photos Of Alex Iwobi With Jay Jay Okocha And Others / "You Are Still A Small Boy": Fan To Iwobi As He Shows Off His Girlfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:05am
Alex Iwobi is the nephew of Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha. Unseen throwback photos of the former professional footballer carrying his baby nephew Alex have emerged on social media.
http://www.africanspotlight.com/2017/11/throwback-photos-jay-jay-okocha-carries.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by FlySly05: 8:13am
Jay Jay my man. So good they named him twice.
3 Likes
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:13am
Keeppushing:
I just uploaded it, help me call Lalasticlala to come and see Jay Jay Okocha carring Snake and monitor lizard.
He may run faster than he usually do. This is our own star baby pictures, it deserves a front page spot, not Only iceberge and Juliet's baby pictures.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by DuchessLily(f): 8:17am
Helped by his uncle. My people are good mehn
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by maxiuc(m): 8:33am
Our very own
Legend
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Kidspirit: 8:33am
JJ possessed him with soccer from birth
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by remiproxy: 8:34am
ok
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by COOLHOMIE(m): 8:34am
..
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Evidence1000(m): 8:35am
DuchessLily:
You have started again.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Kufie(m): 8:35am
I'm just here to see what Barbecue man has to say about this. Wake me up when he posts
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by dkam: 8:35am
Lol
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by enjay8: 8:35am
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Bigbeard(m): 8:35am
Looks like he was a great uncle.
My kind of uncle.
The kind I want to be to my Nephews and Nieces.
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by tripoli007(m): 8:36am
Uncle lalala see snakkeee ohhh
|Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Marvelous101: 8:36am
.
(0) (Reply)
American New Hp g7 Laptop. 60k / To Predict Win Match And Steps To Making Money From 1960BET In Nigeria. A Must / 1960bet Partner Sign Up Visit Here
Viewing this topic: ezteem(m), Loverquin, Sj11, HeWrites(m), krich1, Bobby4090, macbede(m), Chevronstaff, shamme2005(m), taiwoleye(m), kevsamson, horlaryeanca, petetherock, ifegold, usquare250(m), arafone(m), codedpee(m), Seankay323, abdulsemiu02(m), timpal(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), yunnyp(m), Donjazzy12(m), davades(m), chindos(m), Datazone(m), naijatisumi, Truthinlife, Barbadosa, Silvawazza(m), halabama, yemminz, anthony86(m), alienvirus, awule, princetom1(m), LEXYCOM, babakb, Roydxemmy(m), Dianeetdiana(f), Teewhy2, GISTM0RE, skyisthelimit(m), AYOOOO10, KellyKertz(m), amazinghomez09, petrelli07, dkam, moseslarry(m), eleojo23, holax4real(m), 8stargeneral, lacidi, dotun365, Kakayaraznits(m), smartlawochetin, larteef(m), jintex(m), Coldfaya(m), zelaws, Jonwesley(m), elyte89, Sexytemi(f), happney65, Trust22(m), Afe11, pps1759(m), tbaba1234, Imoala, jufee007(m), lordkush, iduzebaba, Petitol, Olooyo, Maniashow, Abmus, divinesaint, ped007(m), fikolo, JERRYABC2, Santino1(m), morningsta(m), BanevsJoker(m), olatex25(m), delkinz(m), birdsview(m), enjay8, Victorcwu(m), IamProdigy, cnc(m), jovychika(f), semoly(m), kalex0(m), talkless07, sangfroidJJ, ModsWillKillNL, oceanized25(m), LordsBattleAxe(m), remiproxy, ordinaryjoe, zena2009(f), Friday73(m), HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m), nosike3(m), samwayne154(m), Unionised(m), pcguru1(m), edibobo, micklines699(m), WhiteSoup, Fogman(m), BlessedFellow01, Yujil, Dells(m), tripoli007(m), mrkarisma(m), adunks, desh(m), SURElee(f), cartimor, machine0808, Mufasa27(m), limitless101, odi1278(m), Pelaiye2703(m), pinkyruledworld(m), Capslock01, SlowlybtSurely, TruePass(m), val15, naptu2, Harkindeylee(m), remonics, myners007, lurex2rhyme(m), baski92(m), Irene14, wayray, stone2x, StCapital, giatazs, Mrkumareze(m), Humblega(m), AmNuhell, Durchmann(m), ozodigboo(m), Igyeseh(m), Babarex(m), Sapiosexuality(m), seunscooper, awoban, biuty20, yorubablood, bosunayoola, DemonHunTER, mickeyboy(m), LOL247(f), Manseydour(m), Kjo2017, Sunnywhite33, Trueigbo, FedericGodwin, eqqie(f), Frankygeo, cciojazz, juncheng, peddyman(m), stevebent(m), joe17, jonsnow92, deprince77, maria43, Larry253, kaffy4tope(m), Sniper4real(m), stark(m), Meje(m), DrUcheMbah(m), bigboa, TOLKEN, Lajet, superNOVA1995(m), Ivimilly, legendsilver(m), Johnayoola(m), yom2(m), Acecards, banjicom(m), Toomaxi(m), chimchim1(m), EngrBouss(m), OgenemaroKessy(m), nowornever2016, castANDbind, frenchman(m), abbyphilips(f), Bigbeard(m), anamprince(m), Strongbest(m), Ilumire, Marvelous101, MrTeeo, surajalaro, isaacology3000(m), Kufie(m), datguru, salvatore007(m), Kidspirit, omoleka(f), prittyboi(m), reloaded01, omodara2, maxiuc(m), ochiosa(m), princejenks(m), kally04, arizon101(m), somadinho10, Dumbae13 and 338 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6