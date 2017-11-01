₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,613 members, 3,926,726 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 08:36 AM

Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) (671 Views)

Alex Iwobi And Jay-Jay Okocha, Throwback And Now Photo / Throwback Photos Of Alex Iwobi With Jay Jay Okocha And Others / "You Are Still A Small Boy": Fan To Iwobi As He Shows Off His Girlfriend (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:05am
Alex Iwobi is the nephew of Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha. Unseen throwback photos of the former professional footballer carrying his baby nephew Alex have emerged on social media.

Alex’s father, Chuba Iwobi, is seen smiling heartily.

The Arsenal forward, Iwobi, once admitted in an interview that he experienced very difficult times in the past and his uncle, former Super Eagles skipper Austin Okocha, helped him to find his feet.

Iwobi in an interview with Soccer Laduma reportedly said:

‘’Growing up as a kid, there were times when I thought I was going to get released.’‘’But my mum and dad were always there to help. I have had some difficult times and, without my family and my uncle (Austin Okocha), I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Considering the difficult path that I have had, my Arsenal career has been amazing. I’m on a good way. However, I’m still young and I have got a long way to go.’’

http://www.africanspotlight.com/2017/11/throwback-photos-jay-jay-okocha-carries.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by FlySly05: 8:13am
Jay Jay my man. So good they named him twice.

3 Likes

Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:13am
Keeppushing:
Bros wey the pix

I just uploaded it, help me call Lalasticlala to come and see Jay Jay Okocha carring Snake and monitor lizard. wink wink

He may run faster than he usually do. This is our own star baby pictures, it deserves a front page spot, not Only iceberge and Juliet's baby pictures.
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by DuchessLily(f): 8:17am
Helped by his uncle. My people are good mehn
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by maxiuc(m): 8:33am
cheesy

Our very own

Legend
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Kidspirit: 8:33am
JJ possessed him with soccer from birth grin
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by remiproxy: 8:34am
ok
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by COOLHOMIE(m): 8:34am
..
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Evidence1000(m): 8:35am
DuchessLily:
Helped by his uncle. My people are good mehn

You have started again.
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Kufie(m): 8:35am
I'm just here to see what Barbecue man has to say about this. Wake me up when he posts
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by dkam: 8:35am
Lol
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by enjay8: 8:35am
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Bigbeard(m): 8:35am
Looks like he was a great uncle.

My kind of uncle.

The kind I want to be to my Nephews and Nieces.
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by tripoli007(m): 8:36am
Uncle lalala see snakkeee ohhh
Re: Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) by Marvelous101: 8:36am
.

(0) (Reply)

American New Hp g7 Laptop. 60k / To Predict Win Match And Steps To Making Money From 1960BET In Nigeria. A Must / 1960bet Partner Sign Up Visit Here

Viewing this topic: ezteem(m), Loverquin, Sj11, HeWrites(m), krich1, Bobby4090, macbede(m), Chevronstaff, shamme2005(m), taiwoleye(m), kevsamson, horlaryeanca, petetherock, ifegold, usquare250(m), arafone(m), codedpee(m), Seankay323, abdulsemiu02(m), timpal(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), yunnyp(m), Donjazzy12(m), davades(m), chindos(m), Datazone(m), naijatisumi, Truthinlife, Barbadosa, Silvawazza(m), halabama, yemminz, anthony86(m), alienvirus, awule, princetom1(m), LEXYCOM, babakb, Roydxemmy(m), Dianeetdiana(f), Teewhy2, GISTM0RE, skyisthelimit(m), AYOOOO10, KellyKertz(m), amazinghomez09, petrelli07, dkam, moseslarry(m), eleojo23, holax4real(m), 8stargeneral, lacidi, dotun365, Kakayaraznits(m), smartlawochetin, larteef(m), jintex(m), Coldfaya(m), zelaws, Jonwesley(m), elyte89, Sexytemi(f), happney65, Trust22(m), Afe11, pps1759(m), tbaba1234, Imoala, jufee007(m), lordkush, iduzebaba, Petitol, Olooyo, Maniashow, Abmus, divinesaint, ped007(m), fikolo, JERRYABC2, Santino1(m), morningsta(m), BanevsJoker(m), olatex25(m), delkinz(m), birdsview(m), enjay8, Victorcwu(m), IamProdigy, cnc(m), jovychika(f), semoly(m), kalex0(m), talkless07, sangfroidJJ, ModsWillKillNL, oceanized25(m), LordsBattleAxe(m), remiproxy, ordinaryjoe, zena2009(f), Friday73(m), HeWhoMusntBeNamed(m), nosike3(m), samwayne154(m), Unionised(m), pcguru1(m), edibobo, micklines699(m), WhiteSoup, Fogman(m), BlessedFellow01, Yujil, Dells(m), tripoli007(m), mrkarisma(m), adunks, desh(m), SURElee(f), cartimor, machine0808, Mufasa27(m), limitless101, odi1278(m), Pelaiye2703(m), pinkyruledworld(m), Capslock01, SlowlybtSurely, TruePass(m), val15, naptu2, Harkindeylee(m), remonics, myners007, lurex2rhyme(m), baski92(m), Irene14, wayray, stone2x, StCapital, giatazs, Mrkumareze(m), Humblega(m), AmNuhell, Durchmann(m), ozodigboo(m), Igyeseh(m), Babarex(m), Sapiosexuality(m), seunscooper, awoban, biuty20, yorubablood, bosunayoola, DemonHunTER, mickeyboy(m), LOL247(f), Manseydour(m), Kjo2017, Sunnywhite33, Trueigbo, FedericGodwin, eqqie(f), Frankygeo, cciojazz, juncheng, peddyman(m), stevebent(m), joe17, jonsnow92, deprince77, maria43, Larry253, kaffy4tope(m), Sniper4real(m), stark(m), Meje(m), DrUcheMbah(m), bigboa, TOLKEN, Lajet, superNOVA1995(m), Ivimilly, legendsilver(m), Johnayoola(m), yom2(m), Acecards, banjicom(m), Toomaxi(m), chimchim1(m), EngrBouss(m), OgenemaroKessy(m), nowornever2016, castANDbind, frenchman(m), abbyphilips(f), Bigbeard(m), anamprince(m), Strongbest(m), Ilumire, Marvelous101, MrTeeo, surajalaro, isaacology3000(m), Kufie(m), datguru, salvatore007(m), Kidspirit, omoleka(f), prittyboi(m), reloaded01, omodara2, maxiuc(m), ochiosa(m), princejenks(m), kally04, arizon101(m), somadinho10, Dumbae13 and 338 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.