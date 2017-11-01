Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Jay-Jay Okocha Carries Alex Iwobi As A Baby (Throwback Photo) (671 Views)

Alex Iwobi is the nephew of Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha. Unseen throwback photos of the former professional footballer carrying his baby nephew Alex have emerged on social media.



Alex’s father, Chuba Iwobi, is seen smiling heartily.



The Arsenal forward, Iwobi, once admitted in an interview that he experienced very difficult times in the past and his uncle, former Super Eagles skipper Austin Okocha, helped him to find his feet.



Iwobi in an interview with Soccer Laduma reportedly said:



‘’Growing up as a kid, there were times when I thought I was going to get released.’‘’But my mum and dad were always there to help. I have had some difficult times and, without my family and my uncle (Austin Okocha), I wouldn’t be where I am today.



“Considering the difficult path that I have had, my Arsenal career has been amazing. I’m on a good way. However, I’m still young and I have got a long way to go.’’

Jay Jay my man. So good they named him twice. 3 Likes

I just uploaded it, help me call Lalasticlala to come and see Jay Jay Okocha carring Snake and monitor lizard.



This is our own star baby pictures, it deserves a front page spot, not Only iceberge and Juliet's baby pictures.

JJ possessed him with soccer from birth

