Yakubu Aiyegbeni (born 22 November 1982), known as Yakubu, is a Nigerian professional footballer who last played as a striker for Coventry City. His nickname is "The Yak".

This guy do us strong thing. 6 Likes









True football fans must agree with me that the pictures posted by lalasticlala is incomplete.





I almost took this guy's picture to one baba in our village that year. I am sure you guys know what year I am talking about 1 Like

That year, I almost cry because the guy lost the goal... I almost did

You mean 45? 3 Likes

Happy birthday bro....



I remember d day u missed one on one chance.

Wait oo...wetin really stop this guy from scoring this goal....any way happy birthday to the world best goal missed abi misser 1 Like

? Ah, Egbami... Yakubu fear God na. 35 abi 45

Frankygeo:

wetin e do u? wetin e do u?

35years indeed 1 Like

Happy Hommie! You will forever remain in our hearts of we Nigerians, for all the wrong reasons!

Uncle you can lie oooo!!! 35!!!

35? 2 Likes

u guys should forget the goal... even if we qualify... we ain't going anywhere... we were not just good enough dn





lets look forward to our beautiful youthful team shaping up for next yr world cup u guys should forget the goal... even if we qualify... we ain't going anywhere... we were not just good enough dnlets look forward to our beautiful youthful team shaping up for next yr world cup 1 Like

35 or 55?

Nigerian still remember ��

HAAA! Booda Yakuubu, Taaati faiifu keh ? 1 Like

Abeg this my guy na 45yrs na. Pesin wey no fit play ball to open net na old age cause am

Old man de form 35, okay o

the way y'all keep hating on the guy. he's a legend, take it or leave it. 1 Like

Happy birthday to him.

i will not forget that open net goal u missed

35 or 65?