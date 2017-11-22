₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:21am
Yakubu Aiyegbeni (born 22 November 1982), known as Yakubu, is a Nigerian professional footballer who last played as a striker for Coventry City. His nickname is "The Yak".
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yakubu_Aiyegbeni
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Dosmay(m): 8:24am
lol
This guy do us strong thing.
6 Likes
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by OrestesDante(m): 8:25am
True football fans must agree with me that the pictures posted by lalasticlala is incomplete.
A day Nigerians will never forget
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Frankygeo: 8:27am
I almost took this guy's picture to one baba in our village that year. I am sure you guys know what year I am talking about
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by HeWrites(m): 8:27am
That year, I almost cry because the guy lost the goal... I almost did
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by sleek82(m): 8:27am
You mean 45?
3 Likes
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by olaolulazio(m): 8:28am
Happy birthday bro....
I remember d day u missed one on one chance.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Nathdoug(m): 8:28am
Wait oo...wetin really stop this guy from scoring this goal....any way happy birthday to the world best goal missed abi misser
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by kilmix: 8:28am
Can you relate?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by RealBuhari: 8:28am
Ah, Egbami... Yakubu fear God na. 35 abi 45 ?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by gregyboy(m): 8:28am
Frankygeo:
lol.keep missing yakubu
2010 wc
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Goovo(m): 8:29am
Dosmay:wetin e do u?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Vado(m): 8:29am
35years indeed
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Dosmay(m): 8:29am
Goovo:
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Lemonade01(m): 8:29am
Happy Hommie! You will forever remain in our hearts of we Nigerians, for all the wrong reasons!
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Feranchek(m): 8:29am
Uncle you can lie oooo!!! 35!!!
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by danduj(m): 8:29am
35?
2 Likes
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by TheMainMan: 8:30am
Dosmay:u guys should forget the goal... even if we qualify... we ain't going anywhere... we were not just good enough dn
lets look forward to our beautiful youthful team shaping up for next yr world cup
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by omooba969: 8:30am
35 or 55?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by COOLHOMIE(m): 8:30am
Nigerian still remember ��
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by DaddyKross: 8:30am
HAAA! Booda Yakuubu, Taaati faiifu keh ?
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by 69MissedCalls(m): 8:30am
Abeg this my guy na 45yrs na. Pesin wey no fit play ball to open net na old age cause am
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Taiwo20(m): 8:30am
na hi village pipo
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by Dizu(m): 8:30am
Old man de form 35, okay o
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by omophunky(m): 8:30am
Ok
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by phekima(m): 8:31am
the way y'all keep hating on the guy. he's a legend, take it or leave it.
1 Like
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by hardywaltz(m): 8:31am
35 wetin
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by kay29000(m): 8:31am
Happy birthday to him.
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by LEXYCOM: 8:31am
i will not forget that open net goal u missed
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by lloyds(m): 8:31am
35 or 65?
|Re: Yakubu Aiyegbeni Celebrates His 35th Birthday Today by SurePresident: 8:31am
Bk
