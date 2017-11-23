Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday (3530 Views)

As part of the partnership offering, Coscharis will put forward some of its vehicle brands specially to Jumia customers at heavily discounted rates. Shoppers on Jumia will also stand a chance to win a brand new Ford Figo during this Black Friday event.



General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications for Coscharis Group, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, explained that this is another way Coscharis Motors Plc is giving back to its customers as they warm up for the yuletide season.



“We will always seek new ways to delight our customers and give them value for their money, no matter the platform on which they wish to patronise us, online or offline,” Abiona said, “During the Jumia Black Friday Promo period, we will offer a number of our vehicle brands at heavily discounted rates for willing customers to take advantage of. Also, the entry level Ford Figo will be on offer to be won via a raffle draw on the Jumia platform, for those who will patronise the platform during the Black Friday Promo period.”



Some of the variants which Coscharis Motors is expected to offer at heavily discounted rates are:



- Morris Garages – MG 5 COMFORT, MG 6 COMFORT, MG 750 EXECUTIVE;

- Ford – Ford Expedition King Ranch;

- BMW – BMW 640, BMW 218i Active Tourer, BMW X-6

- MINI – Mini Cooper Countryman

- Jaguar – Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF

- Land Rover – Range Rover Evoque Coupe, Range Rover Sport HSE



On the choice of Jumia’s Black Friday platform, Mr Babarinde said: “Jumia is one of the best online shopping platforms in our market and offers exciting customer experience to shoppers. These are qualities that resonate with our drive to always add value to our numerous customers.”



this land is not for sale... air force1 bravo bravo return to the base I repeat return to the base attempt coup aborted, enemies camp on fire, clear and over

In Nigeria we have ScamFriday



It's funny that many will buy above normal price tomorrow.



Nigeria merchants will increase the price by 70% and slash it by 50%.



Una wehdon, I will only buy softwares abroad tomorrow. 10 Likes

Land 4 sale

Jumia and lies 4 Likes

I'm just feeling sorry for Konga right now

Nice one

What is jumia , sounds like aN Islamic name 1 Like

on black Friday.. goods of 100,000 will reduce to 99,999. and they call it discount 1 Like

OK na we done hear!!! OK na we done hear!!!

What it is! 5 Likes

Please what is Black Friday?



Please what is Black Friday?

Is it a day women worldwide wear black underwear?

I shop with Konga, their black Friday is Genuine just got me a nice oven l, trying to get a washing machine but money never complete, these online stores shud start accepting payments small small na

Still gonna be expensive and of course they are still on the profit side. Its all economics 1 Like

No price comparison. Hungry bloggers. Why not give us a hint of the prices and how much one stands to save if they decide to enter the promo.

As an engineer I feel I can do far better journalism than these mediocre bloggers. Shame. 1 Like

obi58:

But why?

I even trust em pass jumia . Donno if anyone feels so



I even trust em pass jumia . Donno if anyone feels so But why?I even trust em pass jumia. Donno if anyone feels so

Youngzedd:

In Nigeria we have ScamFriday



It's funny that many will buy above normal price tomorrow.



Nigeria merchants will increase the price by 70% and slash it by 50%.



that's exactly what they do. They know Nigerians like ifaaaaaaaa

Will range rover now be 5m?

How many pple here fit buy new cars. Mtcheew



