₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,151 members, 3,928,628 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday (3530 Views)
Coscharis Ford Auto Plant In Nigeria - 600 Vehicles Rolled Out Already / Discounts On Jaguar Land Rover Parts From Coscharis Motors / The Army Jeep Innoson Motors Produced (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by AutoJoshNG: 9:19am On Nov 22
Coscharis Motors , a foremost automobile dealer in Nigeria and sole representative of globally respected iconic auto brands like Ford, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Morris Garages (MG), etc, in Nigeria, has partnered with Jumia, the largest online shop in Africa to present the most exciting Black Friday shopping experience so far in this part of the world.
As part of the partnership offering, Coscharis will put forward some of its vehicle brands specially to Jumia customers at heavily discounted rates. Shoppers on Jumia will also stand a chance to win a brand new Ford Figo during this Black Friday event.
General Manager Marketing and Corporate Communications for Coscharis Group, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, explained that this is another way Coscharis Motors Plc is giving back to its customers as they warm up for the yuletide season.
“We will always seek new ways to delight our customers and give them value for their money, no matter the platform on which they wish to patronise us, online or offline,” Abiona said, “During the Jumia Black Friday Promo period, we will offer a number of our vehicle brands at heavily discounted rates for willing customers to take advantage of. Also, the entry level Ford Figo will be on offer to be won via a raffle draw on the Jumia platform, for those who will patronise the platform during the Black Friday Promo period.”
Some of the variants which Coscharis Motors is expected to offer at heavily discounted rates are:
- Morris Garages – MG 5 COMFORT, MG 6 COMFORT, MG 750 EXECUTIVE;
- Ford – Ford Expedition King Ranch;
- BMW – BMW 640, BMW 218i Active Tourer, BMW X-6
- MINI – Mini Cooper Countryman
- Jaguar – Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF
- Land Rover – Range Rover Evoque Coupe, Range Rover Sport HSE
On the choice of Jumia’s Black Friday platform, Mr Babarinde said: “Jumia is one of the best online shopping platforms in our market and offers exciting customer experience to shoppers. These are qualities that resonate with our drive to always add value to our numerous customers.”
https://autojosh.com/dont-miss-coscharis-motors-jumia-discounts-black-friday/
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by AFONJACOW(f): 7:06am
air force1 bravo bravo return to the base I repeat return to the base attempt coup aborted, enemies camp on fire, clear and over
this land is not for sale...
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by Youngzedd(m): 7:07am
In Nigeria we have ScamFriday
It's funny that many will buy above normal price tomorrow.
Nigeria merchants will increase the price by 70% and slash it by 50%.
Una wehdon, I will only buy softwares abroad tomorrow.
10 Likes
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by Ushiefrank(m): 7:07am
Land 4 sale
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by martineverest(m): 7:08am
Jumia and lies
4 Likes
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by obi58: 7:09am
I'm just feeling sorry for Konga right now
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by itiswellandwell: 7:10am
Nice one
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by northvietnam(m): 7:11am
What is jumia , sounds like aN Islamic name
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by innobets(m): 7:12am
on black Friday.. goods of 100,000 will reduce to 99,999. and they call it discount
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by Foxtrox266: 7:14am
AutoJoshNG:
OK na we done hear!!!
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by speak2leo(m): 7:14am
What it is!
5 Likes
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by kay29000(m): 7:15am
Now that's what I'm talking about.
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16am
Please what is Black Friday?
Is it a day women worldwide wear black underwear?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by Talk2Bella(f): 7:19am
I shop with Konga, their black Friday is Genuine just got me a nice oven l, trying to get a washing machine but money never complete, these online stores shud start accepting payments small small na
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by EmekaBlue(m): 7:21am
Still gonna be expensive and of course they are still on the profit side. Its all economics
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by EazyMoh(m): 7:22am
No price comparison. Hungry bloggers. Why not give us a hint of the prices and how much one stands to save if they decide to enter the promo.
As an engineer I feel I can do far better journalism than these mediocre bloggers. Shame.
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by olatwo(m): 7:23am
obi58:But why?
I even trust em pass jumia . Donno if anyone feels so
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by dapsoneh: 7:25am
Youngzedd:that's exactly what they do. They know Nigerians like ifaaaaaaaa
1 Like
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by sacluxisback(m): 7:34am
Will range rover now be 5m?
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by yeyerolling: 7:35am
How many pple here fit buy new cars. Mtcheew
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by GTCreations: 7:35am
I'm into interior decorations. Check my thread. I just started and my works are high quality and affordable. Regardless of state, we deliver.
http://www.nairaland.com/4148839/make-house-home-gtcreations
Every day is black Friday with us
|Re: Don't Miss The Coscharis Motors And Jumia Discounts For Black Friday by yeyerolling: 7:40am
EazyMoh:job no dey. So many mediorces. Dats wat happens when sometin is not regulated
(0) (Reply)
Is It Possible For Nozzle Opening To Expand Permanently? / 2017 Lexus LC 500. / Please Help,2000 Camry Cranks But Wont Start
Viewing this topic: simigold, XieXie, braxjay(m), buyaka(m), omooba969, drmingler(m), ignatiusez, Rori(m), fabregas04(m), specimenG(m), nuttyhnic(m), Humility017(m), MikeBetty(m), adebaxton(m), mecussey(m), lex350(m), offshoreking, kcjazz(m), Lisaint(m), tainot2002(m), musa7m(m), icekalito(m), jenglo3(m), lordnammy(m), NotComplaining, somnazu95(m), drcynthia(f), tunde82seidat, KEZDON(m), Opeyemi4real(m), opeano(m), TSTC, SaintCaleb, dmanandre(m), bcashy, kingmekus(m), kessyur, inkon, jayceeabdulwasiu(m), Virtualaccounts, Omotofineo(f), XYZ123, Adhocnaira, Bolaji25, lakeside50(m), preciousfeb(m), ettekamba1, Drsmith01(m), Caulay(m), DrGill(m), callbackaugust6(m), Benite, Asebaba1(m), SlickRob(m), mrbinson(m), Loverquin, NeilOssai(m), holysainbj(m), almeida3, bishopjoe02(m), ozo13(m), marksooyinmiebi(m), NOC1(m), MENELIK1, Aifedayo(m), Inside(m), xty50(f), xcolanto(m), amaham(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17