₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,807 members, 3,927,392 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 01:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) (6333 Views)
Man Divorces Wife For Making ‘sweet’ Moans While Being Raped By Robbers / You Were Raped In His Bedroom-he Whispered "Face The Wall" / How I Lost 6,000 Naira To A 19 Year-old Girl Yesterday (1) (2) (3) (4)
|8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 10:24am
An 8-year-old girl who got raped by a yet to be identified man in Ilaje, Bariga area of Lagos, reportedly died of infection from rectovaginal fistula.
Aggrieved Facebook user, Adeniyi FunminiWealth Adeniyi, who shared the rape story, wrote;
“This world is wicked…..some men are the devil themselves…..I’m so speechless!! How will a man rape an eight year old girl to the extent that the line between her vagina and anus cut….Lord Jesus….I’ve seen it all.
They didn’t know on time n d wound got infected…that was how the girl died of infection.
I’m so sad right now….despite all d brothels in dis state, grown up girls everywhere but u rather chose to defile dis innocent child, I’m full of tears right now.
All the men in the house refused to say who did it."
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/8-year-old-girl-dies-of-infection-after.html
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by iamJ(m): 10:30am
Na wa ooooo
What did I just read
4 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 10:36am
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 10:38am
Na wa o
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 10:41am
hmmm,this rape of a thing is becoming more rampant especially minors
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by adajoe555(f): 10:42am
why will the mother of this child be so careless to not notice what is wrong with the child, to the extent of her dying of festula. some men are wicked. this reminded me of DRY Stephanie Okereke
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 10:56am
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 10:56am
I blame buhari
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 10:56am
This is very bad
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by alexialin: 11:01am
Jesus!
Some men are demons. That girls blood will forever haunt and turn that culprit life upside down, amen.
Should we start locking up our Lil daughters up?
What kind of wickedness is this?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 12:59pm
Some men are really heartless
Namecheckers,
Sorry
For
The
Disappointment.
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 1:01pm
Jesus,.. But why
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by flyca: 1:01pm
Reading through, I felt like I was stabbed in my heart
Good Lord
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by kay29000(m): 1:01pm
Sad
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by MrMoney007: 1:01pm
Skull miners have turned to pus*y drillers.
if I say A you say FON another man day JA omo na you sabi.
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by midehi2(f): 1:01pm
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 1:01pm
kay29000:
Damn sad bro.
Long time.
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by NIJJAking(m): 1:02pm
REPENT NOW EVERYONE OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS
OF LIFE TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL
FIRE,,,,,,JESUS CHRIST LOVE YOU SOO MUCH AND
WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO
CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU
DIE,,,,God made you to be with Him here and in
eternity,,,,you are not a mistake creature,,,be wise
dont gamble with your eternity
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:02pm
IamHeWrites:
the wickedness of man
the animal that did this should be castrated to die a painful and slow death
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by princetom1(m): 1:02pm
It's simple case hare. Lock all the men in Kirikiri in separate cells. Them go confess sharp sharp
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by pinky1974: 1:03pm
This is wickedness, too bad and so sad
R I P baby girl
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by congorasta: 1:03pm
something is definitely wrong with Nigerians, either it is the food or in the water they consume..
8years?
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by Fabolousibk1(m): 1:03pm
Say No to rape, they won't listen.. Rest on little girl.. Your killer will know no peace.. ...
2 Likes
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by blaqroy: 1:03pm
This story just spoilt my day
1 Like
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by perryy(m): 1:04pm
NIJJAking:
Best way to handle those animals. Set ablaze till they die slow.
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 1:04pm
Some men are just so wicked, imaging 8 years?
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by YelloweWest: 1:04pm
We need castration laws in Nigeria! Seriously!!!
A lot of countries who enacted these laws have seen a drastic reduction in child rape cases!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 1:04pm
This is heart breaking.
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by kay29000(m): 1:04pm
Sirheny007:
Yeah. How you dey. Have you resumed duty today?
|Re: 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 1:05pm
Make them just go Ogun, Amadioha or okija shrine swear for who did that. I'm loosing my kindness in this country. It's time to be Brutal
1 Like
Uniben Student Shot Dead At Ekosodin Yesterday / Egyptian Military Caught Stripping And Beating Up Women Demonstrators / Photonews: 7 Years Old Boy Burnt To Death In Lagos. See Why
Viewing this topic: mesoprogress(m), cyntobless(f), Saheed002, jeffery456, tivta(m), greatjoey, ttemmi(m), NDSMART(m), kenny2pj(m), DOCTECH(m), ABBkelvin(m), HypeManIsaac, stchinedu, ibnzubair(m), askibee(m), princeemmma(m), Zealoy(m), Rayd502(m), hssl(m), agbado1(m), sod09(m), HOLYDICK(m), womanofsteel, bugidon(m), rahman3853(m), Kollins12, morbeta(m), tutudesz, uyibenidahosa(m), Pope22(m), Ewoma45(f), Tabitha03, kalishay, ab3458(m), covenantchildd, upuphim(m), dumo1(m), Estim07, Fortune444, rasojie, Begino1, DATMAT(m), sheguy(m), folusoga, Okemm(m), tundey86(m), diogonwa(f), rayenigma, FTrebirth(m), kenq2t(m), TagNaija(m), sicobamty2(m), kayvinci(m), fadaonyenna(m) and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9