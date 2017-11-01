Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 8-Year-Old Rape Victim Dies Of Infection In Lagos (Photos) (6333 Views)

Man Divorces Wife For Making ‘sweet’ Moans While Being Raped By Robbers / You Were Raped In His Bedroom-he Whispered "Face The Wall" / How I Lost 6,000 Naira To A 19 Year-old Girl Yesterday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Aggrieved Facebook user, Adeniyi FunminiWealth Adeniyi, who shared the rape story, wrote;

“This world is wicked…..some men are the devil themselves…..I’m so speechless!! How will a man rape an eight year old girl to the extent that the line between her vagina and anus cut….Lord Jesus….I’ve seen it all.

They didn’t know on time n d wound got infected…that was how the girl died of infection.

I’m so sad right now….despite all d brothels in dis state, grown up girls everywhere but u rather chose to defile dis innocent child, I’m full of tears right now.

All the men in the house refused to say who did it."



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/8-year-old-girl-dies-of-infection-after.html An 8-year-old girl who got raped by a yet to be identified man in Ilaje, Bariga area of Lagos, reportedly died of infection from rectovaginal fistula.Aggrieved Facebook user, Adeniyi FunminiWealth Adeniyi, who shared the rape story, wrote;





What did I just read Na wa oooooWhat did I just read 4 Likes

Na wa o

hmmm,this rape of a thing is becoming more rampant especially minors

why will the mother of this child be so careless to not notice what is wrong with the child, to the extent of her dying of festula. some men are wicked. this reminded me of DRY Stephanie Okereke

I blame buhari 1 Like

This is very bad 2 Likes





Some men are demons. That girls blood will forever haunt and turn that culprit life upside down, amen.



Should we start locking up our Lil daughters up?

What kind of wickedness is this? Jesus!Some men are demons. That girls blood will forever haunt and turn that culprit life upside down, amen.Should we start locking up our Lil daughters up?What kind of wickedness is this? 2 Likes 1 Share

Some men are really heartless











Namecheckers,



Sorry











For









The













Disappointment.

Jesus,.. But why Jesus,.. But why



Good Lord Reading through, I felt like I was stabbed in my heartGood Lord 2 Likes

Sad

Skull miners have turned to pus*y drillers.



if I say A you say FON another man day JA omo na you sabi.

1 Like

kay29000:

Sad

Damn sad bro.

Long time. Damn sad bro.Long time. 1 Like

REPENT NOW EVERYONE OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS

OF LIFE TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL

FIRE,,,,,,JESUS CHRIST LOVE YOU SOO MUCH AND

WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO

CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU

DIE,,,,God made you to be with Him here and in

eternity,,,,you are not a mistake creature,,,be wise

dont gamble with your eternity 2 Likes

IamHeWrites:

An 8-year-old girl who got raped by a yet to be identified man in Ilaje, Bariga area of Lagos, reportedly died of infection from rectovaginal fistula.



Aggrieved Facebook user, Adeniyi FunminiWealth Adeniyi, who shared the rape story, wrote;

“This world is wicked…..some men are the devil themselves…..I’m so speechless!! How will a man rape an eight year old girl to the extent that the line between her vagina and anus cut….Lord Jesus….I’ve seen it all.

They didn’t know on time n d wound got infected…that was how the girl died of infection.

I’m so sad right now….despite all d brothels in dis state, grown up girls everywhere but u rather chose to defile dis innocent child, I’m full of tears right now.

All the men in the house refused to say who did it."



http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/8-year-old-girl-dies-of-infection-after.html



the wickedness of man





the animal that did this should be castrated to die a painful and slow death the wickedness of manthe animal that did this should be castrated to die a painful and slow death 2 Likes

It's simple case hare. Lock all the men in Kirikiri in separate cells. Them go confess sharp sharp

This is wickedness, too bad and so sad

R I P baby girl

something is definitely wrong with Nigerians, either it is the food or in the water they consume..

8years? 1 Like

... Say No to rape, they won't listen.. Rest on little girl.. Your killer will know no peace..... 2 Likes

This story just spoilt my day 1 Like

NIJJAking:

REPENT NOW EVERYONE OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS

OF LIFE TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL

FIRE,,,,,,JESUS CHRIST LOVE YOU SOO MUCH AND

WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO

CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU

DIE,,,,God made you to be with Him here and in

eternity,,,,you are not a mistake creature,,,be wise

dont gamble with your eternity

Best way to handle those animals. Set ablaze till they die slow. Best way to handle those animals. Set ablaze till they die slow.

Some men are just so wicked, imaging 8 years?

We need castration laws in Nigeria! Seriously!!!





A lot of countries who enacted these laws have seen a drastic reduction in child rape cases! 2 Likes 1 Share

This is heart breaking.

Sirheny007:





Damn sad bro.

Long time.



Yeah. How you dey. Have you resumed duty today? Yeah. How you dey. Have you resumed duty today?