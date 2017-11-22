Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery (8527 Views)

Lady With Large Tumor in Need of Urgent Surgery / Doctors Operate On An Orphan In Imo To Remove Tumor (Viewers Discretion) / Nigerian Surgeon Removes Baby From Womb, Operates On Her Tumor, Returns Her Back (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric cysts (Large Tumor) in Need of Urgent Surgery



Hello dear Nigerians, Bukky was living her normal life when this ugly medical condition visited her. Bukky was a banker and also worked with a notable Nigerian company before she fell to this. ( Pictures Below)



Her recent diagnosis revealed she is suffering from Mesenteric cysts but it was initially suspected to be ovarian tumor.



In a chat with Viviangist, Bukky who said her husband has been very supportive said she needs an urgent help (Financial and spiritual) to start living the normal life she was living.



She was told to prepare N1.8m with post surgery treatment. The ailment actually started in 2009 and the company she was working with issued her a redundancy letter on January 29th, 2010 because they believed it was affecting her work.



Bukky is yet to have an issue from her marriage before she found herself in this condition. She is aged 40. I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians with soft heart to please come to her rescue.



A go fund me account was floated in her name with intent of raising $7000 and so far what has been raised is $760. You can find this GoFundMe account here >>





SOURCE - Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric cysts (Large Tumor) in Need of Urgent SurgeryHello dear Nigerians, Bukky was living her normal life when this ugly medical condition visited her. Bukky was a banker and also worked with a notable Nigerian company before she fell to this. ( Pictures Below)Her recent diagnosis revealed she is suffering from Mesenteric cysts but it was initially suspected to be ovarian tumor.In a chat with Viviangist, Bukky who said her husband has been very supportive said she needs an urgent help (Financial and spiritual) to start living the normal life she was living.She was told to prepare N1.8m with post surgery treatment. The ailment actually started in 2009 and the company she was working with issued her a redundancy letter on January 29th, 2010 because they believed it was affecting her work.Bukky is yet to have an issue from her marriage before she found herself in this condition. She is aged 40. I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians with soft heart to please come to her rescue.A go fund me account was floated in her name with intent of raising $7000 and so far what has been raised is $760. You can find this GoFundMe account here >> https://www.gofundme.com/surgery-for-bukky SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/bukky-akinbile-lady-with-mesenteric-cysts-large-tumor-in-need-of-urgent-surgery/ 1 Like 3 Shares





I dedicate this to all the SINGLE guys in the house...



d Lawd is ya strength



Modified: Get well Help soon FTCI dedicate this to all the SINGLE guys in the house...d Lawd is ya strengthModified: GetHelp soon

Nigerian Government, Companies, Private and public parastatals, gentelmen of the press, concerned Nigerians, politicians please do something...show this woman love 6 Likes

Jesus Christ .



abeg speedy recovery amen 1 Like

.

GOD PLEASE HELP HER



A PRETTY WOMAN LIKE HER DONT DESERVE THIS 1 Like

.

If you are healthy even if you don't have a dime in your pocket say ALHAMDULILLAH. May God in his infinite mercy heal this lady 8 Likes

Jesus christ

God is her strength

Oboy

Work place enemity.



This is spiritual projection naa. She needs real serious operation if not. Jeez, looks like a full blown pregnancy 1 Like

Brb

LORD!

Kendroid:

FTC



I dedicate this to all the SINGLE guys in the house...



d Lawd is ya strength



Modified: Get well Help soon The lord is her strength The lord is her strength

Jesus Christ, please show her mercy and heal her. Amen

AnonymousIP:

@VIVIANGIST



Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric cysts (Large Tumor) in Need of Urgent Surgery



Hello dear Nigerians, Bukky was living her normal life when this ugly medical condition visited her. Bukky was a banker and also worked with a notable Nigerian company before she fell to this. ( Pictures Below)



Her recent diagnosis revealed she is suffering from Mesenteric cysts but it was initially suspected to be ovarian tumor.



In a chat with Viviangist, Bukky who said her husband has been very supportive said she needs an urgent help (Financial and spiritual) to start living the normal life she was living.



She was told to prepare N1.8m with post surgery treatment. The ailment actually started in 2009 and the company she was working with issued her a redundancy letter on January 29th, 2010 because they believed it was affecting her work.



Bukky is yet to have an issue from her marriage before she found herself in this condition. She is aged 40. I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians with soft heart to please come to her rescue.



A go fund me account was floated in her name with intent of raising $7000 and so far what has been raised is $760. You can find this GoFundMe account here >> https://www.gofundme.com/surgery-for-bukky





SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/bukky-akinbile-lady-with-mesenteric-cysts-large-tumor-in-need-of-urgent-surgery/



God help her



this is serious God help herthis is serious

Nawa ooo!

Thanks for bringing this to the front page..... 1 Like

AnonymousIP:

@VIVIANGIST



Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric cysts (Large Tumor) in Need of Urgent Surgery



Hello dear Nigerians, Bukky was living her normal life when this ugly medical condition visited her. Bukky was a banker and also worked with a notable Nigerian company before she fell to this. ( Pictures Below)



Her recent diagnosis revealed she is suffering from Mesenteric cysts but it was initially suspected to be ovarian tumor.



In a chat with Viviangist, Bukky who said her husband has been very supportive said she needs an urgent help (Financial and spiritual) to start living the normal life she was living.



She was told to prepare N1.8m with post surgery treatment. The ailment actually started in 2009 and the company she was working with issued her a redundancy letter on January 29th, 2010 because they believed it was affecting her work.



Bukky is yet to have an issue from her marriage before she found herself in this condition. She is aged 40. I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians with soft heart to please come to her rescue.



A go fund me account was floated in her name with intent of raising $7000 and so far what has been raised is $760. You can find this GoFundMe account here >> https://www.gofundme.com/surgery-for-bukky





SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/bukky-akinbile-lady-with-mesenteric-cysts-large-tumor-in-need-of-urgent-surgery/



That background picture is faculty of Arts UNILAG





Nigerian banks are heartless



at the slightest issue they sack person cant even stand with their employees in times of needs



and they will be formulating yeye vision and employee teamwork policies



Those working in banks no carry their matter for head





She needs our help in prayers and in cash That background picture is faculty of Arts UNILAGNigerian banks are heartlessat the slightest issue they sack person cant even stand with their employees in times of needsand they will be formulating yeye vision and employee teamwork policiesThose working in banks no carry their matter for headShe needs our help in prayers and in cash 4 Likes

Our MOG no go heal am or show kindness to her with money

sorry ma

Xcelinteriors:



The lord is her strength

Her kor?? Him ni?? Her kor?? Him ni??

AnonymousIP:

@VIVIANGIST



Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric cysts (Large Tumor) in Need of Urgent Surgery



Hello dear Nigerians, Bukky was living her normal life when this ugly medical condition visited her. Bukky was a banker and also worked with a notable Nigerian company before she fell to this. ( Pictures Below)



Her recent diagnosis revealed she is suffering from Mesenteric cysts but it was initially suspected to be ovarian tumor.



In a chat with Viviangist, Bukky who said her husband has been very supportive said she needs an urgent help (Financial and spiritual) to start living the normal life she was living.



She was told to prepare N1.8m with post surgery treatment. The ailment actually started in 2009 and the company she was working with issued her a redundancy letter on January 29th, 2010 because they believed it was affecting her work.



Bukky is yet to have an issue from her marriage before she found herself in this condition. She is aged 40. I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians with soft heart to please come to her rescue.



A go fund me account was floated in her name with intent of raising $7000 and so far what has been raised is $760. You can find this GoFundMe account here >> https://www.gofundme.com/surgery-for-bukky





SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/bukky-akinbile-lady-with-mesenteric-cysts-large-tumor-in-need-of-urgent-surgery/



Provide the account number and bank. People can pay directly into it. Leave this go fund me thing. Provide the account number and bank. People can pay directly into it. Leave this go fund me thing.

Make them chexk am well o. Na like this juju mata dey be o. Don't quote me if u have no experience

May God safe us

Wia is dat useless davido,d ritualist,its time to use sme part of d ritual money fr good,its not about buying useless watches fr ur frnds who ll be ur next victims,oya show this woman and let God use u fr once. 1 Like 1 Share