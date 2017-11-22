₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery
@VIVIANGIST
Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric cysts (Large Tumor) in Need of Urgent Surgery
Hello dear Nigerians, Bukky was living her normal life when this ugly medical condition visited her. Bukky was a banker and also worked with a notable Nigerian company before she fell to this. ( Pictures Below)
Her recent diagnosis revealed she is suffering from Mesenteric cysts but it was initially suspected to be ovarian tumor.
In a chat with Viviangist, Bukky who said her husband has been very supportive said she needs an urgent help (Financial and spiritual) to start living the normal life she was living.
She was told to prepare N1.8m with post surgery treatment. The ailment actually started in 2009 and the company she was working with issued her a redundancy letter on January 29th, 2010 because they believed it was affecting her work.
Bukky is yet to have an issue from her marriage before she found herself in this condition. She is aged 40. I am appealing to well meaning Nigerians with soft heart to please come to her rescue.
A go fund me account was floated in her name with intent of raising $7000 and so far what has been raised is $760. You can find this GoFundMe account here >> https://www.gofundme.com/surgery-for-bukky
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/bukky-akinbile-lady-with-mesenteric-cysts-large-tumor-in-need-of-urgent-surgery/
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Kendroid:
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Primusinterpares(m): 3:04pm
Nigerian Government, Companies, Private and public parastatals, gentelmen of the press, concerned Nigerians, politicians please do something...show this woman love
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by aleeyus(m):
abeg speedy recovery amen
GOD PLEASE HELP HER
A PRETTY WOMAN LIKE HER DONT DESERVE THIS
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by idris4r83(m): 3:05pm
If you are healthy even if you don't have a dime in your pocket say ALHAMDULILLAH. May God in his infinite mercy heal this lady
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by olureignforever:
Jesus christ
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by uckyra(f):
God is her strength
God is her strength
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by adeblow(m):
Oboy
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Jupxter: 3:06pm
Work place enemity.
This is spiritual projection naa. She needs real serious operation if not. Jeez, looks like a full blown pregnancy
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Atiku2019:
Brb
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by GodsOwnFav:
LORD!
Kendroid:The lord is her strength
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Lilimax(f):
Jesus Christ, please show her mercy and heal her. Amen
Jesus Christ, please show her mercy and heal her. Amen
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by free2ryhme:
God help her
this is serious
AnonymousIP:
God help her
this is serious
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Mekanus(m):
Nawa ooo!
Thanks for bringing this to the front page.....
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by free2ryhme: 3:09pm
AnonymousIP:
That background picture is faculty of Arts UNILAG
Nigerian banks are heartless
at the slightest issue they sack person cant even stand with their employees in times of needs
and they will be formulating yeye vision and employee teamwork policies
Those working in banks no carry their matter for head
She needs our help in prayers and in cash
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by yeyerolling:
Our MOG no go heal am or show kindness to her with money
Our MOG no go heal am or show kindness to her with money
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by congorasta:
sorry ma
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Kendroid:
Her kor?? Him ni??
Xcelinteriors:
Her kor?? Him ni??
AnonymousIP:
Provide the account number and bank. People can pay directly into it. Leave this go fund me thing.
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by Mrkumareze(m): 3:18pm
Make them chexk am well o. Na like this juju mata dey be o. Don't quote me if u have no experience
Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by kolafolabi(m):
May God safe us
May God safe us
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by rafabenitez: 3:27pm
Wia is dat useless davido,d ritualist,its time to use sme part of d ritual money fr good,its not about buying useless watches fr ur frnds who ll be ur next victims,oya show this woman and let God use u fr once.
|Re: Bukky Akinbile, Lady With Mesenteric Cysts (Large Tumor) In Need Of Surgery by hopefulLandlord: 3:28pm
almost all the posts on this thread has the word "god" in it
we keep falling on our knees to pray away our problems while developed nations tackle theirs headon
