Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by austonclint(m): 12:54pm
Human Rights Lawyer Femi Falana has stated that the whistleblowing office should not be under the Ministry of Finance but it should be made independent.
Falana said this while speaking at a conference yesterday titled ‘Tracking Noxious Funds’ which was held at the Shoregate Hotels in Ikeja, Lagos.


Watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi0I8poDRM0


Cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by pauldiamonds: 3:07pm
HOW CAN SOMBORI BE SO STUPID..................








ANYWAY I AM FIRST TO COMMENT TODAY..............DEDICATING IT TO MY SELF

1 Like

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Kendroid: 3:08pm
v
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Keneking: 3:08pm
Like EFCC...I wish to state that the case would be like ICPC grin grin grin
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by ceezarhh(m): 3:08pm
"Whistleblowing Agency of Nigeria" WAN...

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Primusinterpares(m): 3:08pm
so they wanna create office for whistle blowing...


Chia...why are our leaders this dumb


Another way to siphone money...

so that we will have things like

...billon has be allocated to the office of the whistle blowing of the federation.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by itsandi(m): 3:08pm
Abegi! This people should sharap! lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by arib5000: 3:09pm
grin grin
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Kendroid: 3:09pm
pauldiamonds:
.

Bros u chop winch angry

Which network u dey use sef
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Evablizin(f): 3:11pm
shocked


Be a whistleblower at your own risk.

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by magoo10(m): 3:11pm
The current whistle blower policy is propaganda against opposition members.

Blow whistle against someone in this government and have yourself to blame. them go just declare you a madman that is if you are not killed.

1 Like

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by AngelicBeing: 3:11pm
Yawns
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by donklef(m): 3:12pm
The office what will it be for ? Nigeria can't help not been funny !!!
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by webincomeplus(m): 3:12pm
A stu.pid office that will start asking whistleblowers for its own commission before the whistle sound can be heard.

A stu.pid office that will quickly contact the looters of "whistleblown" cash and demand bribe so that the whistle blown against them won't make a sound no matter how hard it's blown.

For Nigeria, it is finished!

3 Likes

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Sadiq1048(m): 3:14pm
Na WA ooooo
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by free2ryhme: 3:15pm
austonclint:
Human Rights Lawyer Femi Falana has stated that the whistleblowing office should not be under the Ministry of Finance but it should be made independent.
Falana said this while speaking at a conference yesterday titled ‘Tracking Noxious Funds’ which was held at the Shoregate Hotels in Ikeja, Lagos.


Watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fi0I8poDRM0


Cc: Lalasticlala

they will never make it independent because someone what to collect his own cut from the whistleblowing
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by kunki90(m): 3:15pm
baba you need something light undecided
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by fecta: 3:16pm
since when has whistleblowing turned to an occupation .
soon it will be a course in Univesity

1 Like

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by paulchineduN(m): 3:20pm
Oga Falana, is it true that u bought a house for someone with pension fund?
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by Tuljaking(m): 3:24pm
That's a good one here


Mean while I found solution to Liverpool wacky Defence

Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by melc4real(m): 3:26pm
webincomeplus:
A stu.pid office that will start asking whistleblowers for its own commission before the whistle sound can be heard.

A stu.pid office that will quickly contact the looters of "whistleblown" cash and demand bribe so that the whistle blown against them won't make a sound no matter how hard it's blown.

For Nigeria, it is finished!

This country is finished!
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by YeniOlasede: 3:33pm
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by OlaRolls(m): 3:40pm
Is that the same falana?
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by kay29000(m): 3:47pm
Okay
Re: Whistleblowing Office Should Be Independent - Femi Falana(video) by ifelade666: 3:47pm
Maybe hes right

