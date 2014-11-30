₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by kobo123: 1:09pm
Hon. Desmond Elliot looks cute and handsome in new photos. The nollywood actor turned politician took to his instagram page to share some photos of himself rocking native attire (Agbada) to the plenary in lagos.
See photos below...
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by NaijaCelebrity: 1:18pm
cute
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by pastie(m): 1:28pm
Man with class, not those yeye wanna be actors
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Threebear(m): 3:25pm
Yul should have asked this man a thing or two.
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by swaggss: 3:25pm
pastie:
Oya name them
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by fecta: 3:26pm
fine guy
BTW
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by anishe(m): 3:26pm
Nice. Lagos is working
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by centboy123456(m): 3:26pm
nice one no homo
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by macmiral(m): 3:26pm
Shine on! Man, na u get sense pass
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Tuljaking(m): 3:27pm
Awesome shots
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by sunnynet(m): 3:27pm
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by okonja(m): 3:27pm
Dope!!
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by OboOlora(f): 3:27pm
Can he even raise his arm without ripping off that clothes under the agbada? Must everything be muscle top??
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Kendroid: 3:28pm
Handsome dude
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by nairavsdollars: 3:28pm
the first time he is speaking on the floor since 2015, he is sending the pictures out...mtshew
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Nellybank(m): 3:28pm
Hit 'like' if I fine pass am. Hit 'share' if him fine pass me.
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by chinedusamson(m): 3:28pm
Presidential candidate
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:28pm
Good looking. I do hope his constituency can feel his impact.
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Ademat7(m): 3:29pm
Threebear:the journalist is more interested in picture than listening to his opinion
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by kobiscompany: 3:29pm
Good
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Jerrypolo(m): 3:29pm
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by sKeetz(m): 3:30pm
OboOlora:
You no dey change this your fake dp ?!?
Abi you think day boys no code?!?
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by ENDTIMEgist(m): 3:30pm
Nice Pig
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Livefreeordieha(m): 3:31pm
OboOlora:why u nor use okoOlora?abi ekponEleyin?����
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by YeniOlasede: 3:31pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by akintob(m): 3:32pm
he looks nice on it
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by paradigmshift(m): 3:32pm
na to dress fine ?
how many things e dn do?
gerarahere
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Livefreeordieha(m): 3:34pm
sKeetz:leave,left the guy naa...���Na d pics e dey use remedy the low self esteem naaa and still use wannnkkkk especially as harmattan don wear Converse dey wait transport to show nja so����
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by bonarhyme(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by unitysheart(m): 3:34pm
Nice. Hope his contributions to debates are as handsome as his look!
|Re: Photos Of Hon. Desmond Elliot At The Plenary In Lagos by Maydfourth: 3:34pm
The Buba is too tight...The fila is too big ..This guy should get a wardrobe manager.He is the worst dresser in Lagos assembly...
