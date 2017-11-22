Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) (20943 Views)

He shared this picture on his Instagram page which he captioned



"Formal introduction! Meet my manager @vzhun Welcome to the PClassic team�� ������������ Her contact details on my bio��#KingOfEmpire�� #CoolitDown #ForMyHead��‍♂️"

The musician,Peter okoye who broke up with his brother,Paul Okoye,and their manager, Jude Okoye has hired a new manager

These guys should have quietly retired as Psquare....

People go solo at the beginning or middle of their career,not at the end...

Going solo at this stage would accelerate their natural obliteration from the grand stage of the Nigeria music scene ... 35 Likes 2 Shares

This is Emem from TY Bello and Lara George's girl group back in the day, the group was called "Kush". 84 Likes 4 Shares

Peter proving he's a feminist.

Girl power. 3 Likes 2 Shares

eezeribe:

These guys should have quietly retired as Psquare....

People go solo at the beginning or middle of their career,not at the end...

Going solo at this stage would accelerate their natural obliteration from the grand stage of the Nigeria music scene ... Go and tell jayz,celine dion,eminem and there ilks to retire and not just him,becos u feel like u can,afterall he is a nigerian and not an american or a white man.

Go and tell jayz,celine dion,eminem and there ilks to retire and not just him,becos u feel like u can,afterall he is a nigerian and not an american or a white man.

I just dislike people like you who always feel like they have an opinion on other peoples life.Rubbish!

i wish u goodluck.....and i love all ur new songs...keep it up....buh u shouldn't have broken up with ur brother...its pain me any time i remember that u two are no longer together 6 Likes 1 Share

OP did you mean He?? Am guessing Lola recommended this one..so she can sleep at home and be rest assured that there won't be any baby mama loading



She no fine buh her bank alert na gbagam!!!!! 1 Like

baby mama loading 2 Likes

PAAAUUULLL.....

good for him

Congrats... New baby mama loading

I hope she's good though

The best career advice I've gotten is to stay focused, keep moving forward.



Tyga 2 Likes

OP did you mean He?? Am guessing Lola recommended this one..so she can sleep at home and be rest assured that there won't be any baby mama loading

kennygee:

Emem Pollock.

iamleumas:

gqboyy:

jieta:

Kendroid:

Sanemind:

u people should wait na...

It's not a snake thread la

HABA!!!



and as for those of you that are shouting baby mama loading......

Do you go around sleeping with your boss? 4 Likes 1 Share

Close contact

kennygee:

You don old o

Wish him success

eezeribe:

These guys should have quietly retired as Psquare....

People go solo at the beginning or middle of their career,not at the end...

Going solo at this stage would accelerate their natural obliteration from the grand stage of the Nigeria music scene ...

Ur opinion, innit?

hope she nor go get Belle 8 Likes





Don't just pump her sha

ThankGod she is not beautiful

Waoh! She was part of Kush crew den with Lara George, Ty Bello n sometimes feature Wale 1 Like

Nice one ala peter

kennygee:

exactly,Emem, that girl that sang in Hausa

hope Peter won't end up like wizkid 2 Likes

Male artists with female managers, na only God knows the end product

I hope your manager, won't become your baba mama, just like wizkid