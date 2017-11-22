₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,889 members, 3,927,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 03:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) (20943 Views)
The Video Of P'square Fighting At Festus Keyamo's Chamber Happened In 2016 / Stephanie Ghaida Visits Peter Okoye Of P'square (Photos) / Lola Omotayo Blasts Follower Who Said "She Is Only Popular Because Of P'square" (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Sakie: 1:41pm
The musician,Peter okoye who broke up with his brother,Paul Okoye,and their manager, Jude Okoye has hired a new manager
He shared this picture on his Instagram page which he captioned
"Formal introduction! Meet my manager @vzhun Welcome to the PClassic team�� ������������ Her contact details on my bio��#KingOfEmpire�� #CoolitDown #ForMyHead��♂️"
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbzDEbNAqGE/
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by eezeribe(m): 1:45pm
These guys should have quietly retired as Psquare....
People go solo at the beginning or middle of their career,not at the end...
Going solo at this stage would accelerate their natural obliteration from the grand stage of the Nigeria music scene ...
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by kennygee(f): 1:48pm
This is Emem from TY Bello and Lara George's girl group back in the day, the group was called "Kush".
84 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Threebear(m): 2:01pm
Peter proving he's a feminist.
Girl power.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by 9jaAmerican: 2:17pm
eezeribe:Go and tell jayz,celine dion,eminem and there ilks to retire and not just him,becos u feel like u can,afterall he is a nigerian and not an american or a white man.
I just dislike people like you who always feel like they have an opinion on other peoples life.Rubbish!
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by nestic(m): 2:20pm
i wish u goodluck.....and i love all ur new songs...keep it up....buh u shouldn't have broken up with ur brother...its pain me any time i remember that u two are no longer together
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by iamleumas: 2:28pm
OP did you mean He?? Am guessing Lola recommended this one..so she can sleep at home and be rest assured that there won't be any baby mama loading
Hello guys, good day am so delighted to inform you that i have Google Adsense for sale at 25k only. The account was approved few months ago & I've earned $62 in it.To get it Call ,Message or WhatsApp 070-6427-2729.
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by gqboyy(m): 2:29pm
She no fine buh her bank alert na gbagam!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by jieta: 2:29pm
baby mama loading
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Kendroid: 2:29pm
PAAAUUULLL.....
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by morereb10: 2:30pm
good for him
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 2:30pm
Congrats... New baby mama loading
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by itsandi(m): 2:30pm
I hope she's good though
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by InfinixMine(m): 2:30pm
The best career advice I've gotten is to stay focused, keep moving forward.
Tyga
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by birdsview(m): 2:30pm
OP did you mean He?? Am guessing Lola recommended this one..so she can sleep at home and be rest assured that there won't be any baby mama loading
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by BanevsJoker(m): 2:30pm
kennygee:Emem Pollock.
4 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Spaxon(f): 2:30pm
iamleumas:
gqboyy:
jieta:
Kendroid:
Sanemind:
u people should wait na...
It's not a snake thread la
HABA!!!
and as for those of you that are shouting baby mama loading......
Do you go around sleeping with your boss?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 2:31pm
Close contact
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by 1zynnvn(m): 2:31pm
kennygee:You don old o
5 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by OtemSapien: 2:31pm
Wish him success
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by thunderbabs(m): 2:32pm
eezeribe:
Ur opinion, innit?
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 2:32pm
hope she nor go get Belle
8 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by SirMichael1: 2:33pm
Don't just pump her sha
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Joephat(m): 2:33pm
ThankGod she is not beautiful
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by juitar(m): 2:33pm
Waoh! She was part of Kush crew den with Lara George, Ty Bello n sometimes feature Wale
1 Like
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Johnbosco77(m): 2:33pm
Nice one ala peter
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by adedayoa2(f): 2:34pm
kennygee:exactly,Emem, that girl that sang in Hausa
6 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by Joseunlimited(f): 2:34pm
hope Peter won't end up like wizkid
2 Likes
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by FrancisDiote(m): 2:34pm
Male artists with female managers, na only God knows the end product
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by wunmi590(m): 2:34pm
I hope your manager, won't become your baba mama, just like wizkid
|Re: Peter Okoye Hires Vzhun As New Manager (Photo) by priceaction: 2:35pm
Wonderful. Despite I knew all their songs then, I never knew her face. Only Lara and ty I knew. Good to know. Still sad that they couldn't resolve their differences despite singing about unity.
kennygee:
1 Like
Wunmi Obey Dance To K-solo's 'yayi' In The Studio / Wizkid And Chidinma Looking Like A Couple!www.nairatunes.blogspot.com / List Of Celebrities That Will No Longer Be Famous In 5years Time.
Viewing this topic: kingfriday(m), Topccy007(m), obc, dammyblaze, Vandieee(m), pharmguru, Rockie, wagzyl, GEEBITE, hopexter(m), remigiusizunna(m), chikago1(m), olayemite(m), ehissi(m), vfekpe, PweryCha(f), seminife, wilky9ice, Drlilprinz(m), godspeed, tmlennon(m), vesselchino(m), Agbaletu, hector123, bigpee11(m), Pavore9, angelamina(f), nikkflexible(f), Ellison, cassiekel, Mystic216, Posh(m), showghan(m), igboom, bambech, Hermirhate, bassEQ2000, Gurumaharaji(m), rajman4001(m), Lanceslot(m), kulikuli45, princejonhealth, Folaoni(m), babalonimi, papiwater, yeltans(m), Amokwe(m), aalangel(f), semyman, Austin4Jesus, tunahod(m), DonMilano(m), rennylaw(m), broadally2(m), IamPere(m), mundus(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), pezeji(m), dival247(m), smithoo(m), teedutch(m), kingslayer(m), EliteGyang(m), frankgreat(m), lanrecious(m), dpete1(f), wip7, royalamour(m), pweetymama(f), Captain6(m), nathanccr(m), tuoyo21, henrykelek(m), Weirdmuzik, ogtavia(m), rotey73, Layomaverick and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16