Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos (20792 Views)

SCHOLARSHIP - The European University Of Lefke, Turkey / Are European Schools Degrees Accepted In Usa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Came across this on facebook.







When our old parents have laboured so hard to serve their fatherland, the government for 35years.



But they have to queue for days, weeks, months to get paid.





Some have even died trying to get their pay. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Some civil servants salary, including promotion and annual increments.







₦200, 000 × 12Months = ₦2, 400, 000per annum





₦2, 400, 000 × 35years = ₦84, 000, 000





₦84m, if a civil servant decides to save his entire income for 35yrs without spending a dime.















State civil servants will earn far far less than this.







Some politicians will earn more than ₦84m in a year while serving just 4years in an office. 54 Likes 1 Share

naija which way 2 Likes





Even our ancestors dey suffer for naija LolEven our ancestors dey suffer for naija 9 Likes

Like if you think explore d look for trouble

the exert definition of bad and good government...infact now the problem is we dont even know who to blame anymore...

call buhari "he is in london for medical check-up"...

call lai Muhammed "he lies"

call dinomelayi {soorrry if i spelt it wrong} he shows us his cars.

am tired of this country infact am leaving to Zimbabwe....mugabe is gone 38 Likes

For European retirees, while working a portion of their income is deducted and kept for them, this portion is disbursed back to them after they retire. As social security checks



For Nigerians do the govt deduct a portion of their income while working and keep for retirement. Please help clarify 3 Likes

raumdeuter:

For European retirees, while working a portion of their income is deducted and kept for them, this portion is disbursed back to them after they retire. As social security checks



For Nigerians do the govt deduct a portion of their income while working and keep for retirement. Please help clarify Yes they do. Na to get that portion be the wahala Yes they do. Na to get that portion be the wahala 40 Likes 4 Shares

raumdeuter:

For European retirees, while working a portion of their income is deducted and kept for them, this portion is disbursed back to them after they retire. As social security checks



For Nigerians do the govt deduct a portion of their income while working and keep for retirement. Please help clarify

Yes, it is done. But then the money is looted and relooted so when the current governor comes to office, he has to pay from the state funds rather than pension funds because it is nowhere.



OBJ started a reformed pension scheme where Pension Fund Administrators (PFA's) now keep the funds. The pension scheme extends to every worker, not just govt workers. They keep a 25% percentage of your basic pay (8.5% from you, your employee pays the remaining) so when you retire, the PFA's pays your pension.



Why it is still complex now is because these guys on the pix belongs to the era of the pre PFA scheme where govt had access to all the pension funds. Soon, when people retire, pension will be paid by PFA's and it wont take this rigorous process. Yes, it is done. But then the money is looted and relooted so when the current governor comes to office, he has to pay from the state funds rather than pension funds because it is nowhere.OBJ started a reformed pension scheme where Pension Fund Administrators (PFA's) now keep the funds. The pension scheme extends to every worker, not just govt workers. They keep a 25% percentage of your basic pay (8.5% from you, your employee pays the remaining) so when you retire, the PFA's pays your pension.Why it is still complex now is because these guys on the pix belongs to the era of the pre PFA scheme where govt had access to all the pension funds. Soon, when people retire, pension will be paid by PFA's and it wont take this rigorous process. 13 Likes 1 Share

Ishilove:



Yes they do. Na to get that portion be the wahala



Lol.....True



Come today, come tomorrow, verification, screening.





Bring your tax receipt from 30years back, NEPA bill from 25years back, your children's school fees receipts since Nursery 1 to University level. Lol.....TrueCome today, come tomorrow, verification, screening.Bring your tax receipt from 30years back, NEPA bill from 25years back, your children's school fees receipts since Nursery 1 to University level. 24 Likes 2 Shares

The Nigerian government is basically stealing from them. Because that money is part of their salary accrued over the years.



It is a criminal offence. Where does one start from?



So sad. 5 Likes

Nigeria is so Fu^cked up. The government deducts workers salary in the name of pension fund but when it's time to pay pensioners, they start telling them bullshit. Just like Dave Umahi, he has been paying pension in the media, but in reality no Ebonyi pensioner has received even a dime. It really sucks to be a Nigerian. 12 Likes

Ishilove:



Yes they do. Na to get that portion be the wahala

Na wa o. But you ensure that you keep yours with me. To get it back won't be wahala Na wa o. But you ensure that you keep yours with me. To get it back won't be wahala

MaziOmenuko:





Yes, it is done. But then the money is looted and relooted so when the current governor comes to office, he has to pay from the state funds rather than pension funds because it is nowhere.



OBJ started a reformed pension scheme where Pension Fund Administrators (PFA's) now keep the funds. The pension scheme extends to every worker, not just govt workers. They keep a 25% percentage of your basic pay (8.5% from you, your employee pays the remaining) so when you retire, the PFA's pays your pension.



Why it is still complex now is because these guys on the pix belongs to the era of the pre PFA scheme where govt had access to all the pension funds. Soon, when people retire, pension will be paid by PFA's and it wont take this rigorous process.

Okay this is getting clearer. So the gratuity and the pension owed has been deducted from these peoples salary In their working days. So the money was deducted and saved where? ministry of finance account or what. Do the retired workers have a statement of account issued to them showing how much total was deducted over their working years to show how much they'll be entitled to in retirement.



Even Nigeria with all these inflation sef. Imagine someone who retired in 1995 on a salary of 10k a month maybe good money then, how much would they have deducted to be paid back now that will make sense for survival In this today's economy Okay this is getting clearer. So the gratuity and the pension owed has been deducted from these peoples salary In their working days. So the money was deducted and saved where? ministry of finance account or what. Do the retired workers have a statement of account issued to them showing how much total was deducted over their working years to show how much they'll be entitled to in retirement.Even Nigeria with all these inflation sef. Imagine someone who retired in 1995 on a salary of 10k a month maybe good money then, how much would they have deducted to be paid back now that will make sense for survival In this today's economy 2 Likes

This can only happen to ordinary citizens in Nigeria, who do not have godfathers, and who their voice can't be heard.





You can never see politicians in Nigeria queuing to collect pension, because the looted Nigerian fund is enough to feed their 10th generation unborn.



I weep for this country call Nigeria, after the suffering with the meagre payment, our parent still had to go extra mile to cry for their entitlement.



Majority of them would still die without collecting the money, and giving our constituted authority to still embezzle it.



cc: Lalasticlala, please let move this to front page so as our polithieficians can know what our dear parent are going through. 3 Likes

Nigeria is one of the worse countries to be a civil servant...after 35yrs then your suffering begins...

First u need to be paid your gratuity before you start collecting pension,but to collect the gratuity takes donkey years...we've truly lost it in this country... 2 Likes

Pathetic





In other news,

December is almost here.

Most girls I know are becoming too nice and welcoming.

If they like, let them flash green, blue, orange, champagne white even purple light......



I am not interested 2 Likes

If I say that we should start a revolution now.



Nobody will back me.



Nothing good comes easy.



Power is not given, It is taken 5 Likes 2 Shares

If hell is real.

We Nigerians have little or nothing to worry about ending up there.

We have had enough Pre-season 3 Likes

Hmmmmmm

raumdeuter:





Na wa o. But you ensure that you keep yours with me. To get it back won't be wahala Hahah! Oniyeye Hahah! Oniyeye

patiently waiting for dah person, who say APC are not scammers 2 Likes

1 Like





- Buhari would join them soon if he does not do well See how APC and PDP governments have treated their senior citizens- Buhari would join them soon if he does not do well 1 Like

Not all our retirees are doing badly. here is another retiree 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm





Op is an illiterate...



Nigerian Retirees and Onyibo Abandonees Op is an illiterate...Nigerian Retirees and Onyibo Abandonees

This is why politicians steals money there is no hope for them afte they leave office

Explorers:

Came across this on facebook.







When our old parents have laboured so hard to serve their fatherland, the government for 35years.



But they have to queue for days, weeks, months to get paid.





Some have even died trying to get their pay.







We have failed as a black nation We have failed as a black nation 1 Like