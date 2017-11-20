₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Explorers(m): 1:47pm
Came across this on facebook.
When our old parents have laboured so hard to serve their fatherland, the government for 35years.
But they have to queue for days, weeks, months to get paid.
Some have even died trying to get their pay.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Explorers(m): 1:48pm
Some civil servants salary, including promotion and annual increments.
₦200, 000 × 12Months = ₦2, 400, 000per annum
₦2, 400, 000 × 35years = ₦84, 000, 000
₦84m, if a civil servant decides to save his entire income for 35yrs without spending a dime.
State civil servants will earn far far less than this.
Some politicians will earn more than ₦84m in a year while serving just 4years in an office.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Edopesin(m): 1:49pm
naija which way
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by hahn(m): 1:52pm
Lol
Even our ancestors dey suffer for naija
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by carlcar2012(f): 2:01pm
Like if you think explore d look for trouble
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by nestic(m): 2:11pm
the exert definition of bad and good government...infact now the problem is we dont even know who to blame anymore...
call buhari "he is in london for medical check-up"...
call lai Muhammed "he lies"
call dinomelayi {soorrry if i spelt it wrong} he shows us his cars.
am tired of this country infact am leaving to Zimbabwe....mugabe is gone
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by raumdeuter: 2:15pm
For European retirees, while working a portion of their income is deducted and kept for them, this portion is disbursed back to them after they retire. As social security checks
For Nigerians do the govt deduct a portion of their income while working and keep for retirement. Please help clarify
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Ishilove: 2:28pm
raumdeuter:Yes they do. Na to get that portion be the wahala
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by MaziOmenuko: 2:38pm
raumdeuter:
Yes, it is done. But then the money is looted and relooted so when the current governor comes to office, he has to pay from the state funds rather than pension funds because it is nowhere.
OBJ started a reformed pension scheme where Pension Fund Administrators (PFA's) now keep the funds. The pension scheme extends to every worker, not just govt workers. They keep a 25% percentage of your basic pay (8.5% from you, your employee pays the remaining) so when you retire, the PFA's pays your pension.
Why it is still complex now is because these guys on the pix belongs to the era of the pre PFA scheme where govt had access to all the pension funds. Soon, when people retire, pension will be paid by PFA's and it wont take this rigorous process.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Explorers(m): 2:45pm
Ishilove:
Lol.....True
Come today, come tomorrow, verification, screening.
Bring your tax receipt from 30years back, NEPA bill from 25years back, your children's school fees receipts since Nursery 1 to University level.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Gemc3(f): 2:48pm
The Nigerian government is basically stealing from them. Because that money is part of their salary accrued over the years.
It is a criminal offence. Where does one start from?
So sad.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Mekanus(m): 2:59pm
Nigeria is so Fu^cked up. The government deducts workers salary in the name of pension fund but when it's time to pay pensioners, they start telling them bullshit. Just like Dave Umahi, he has been paying pension in the media, but in reality no Ebonyi pensioner has received even a dime. It really sucks to be a Nigerian.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by raumdeuter: 3:00pm
Ishilove:
Na wa o. But you ensure that you keep yours with me. To get it back won't be wahala
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by raumdeuter: 3:05pm
MaziOmenuko:
Okay this is getting clearer. So the gratuity and the pension owed has been deducted from these peoples salary In their working days. So the money was deducted and saved where? ministry of finance account or what. Do the retired workers have a statement of account issued to them showing how much total was deducted over their working years to show how much they'll be entitled to in retirement.
Even Nigeria with all these inflation sef. Imagine someone who retired in 1995 on a salary of 10k a month maybe good money then, how much would they have deducted to be paid back now that will make sense for survival In this today's economy
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by wunmi590(m): 3:11pm
This can only happen to ordinary citizens in Nigeria, who do not have godfathers, and who their voice can't be heard.
You can never see politicians in Nigeria queuing to collect pension, because the looted Nigerian fund is enough to feed their 10th generation unborn.
I weep for this country call Nigeria, after the suffering with the meagre payment, our parent still had to go extra mile to cry for their entitlement.
Majority of them would still die without collecting the money, and giving our constituted authority to still embezzle it.
cc: Lalasticlala, please let move this to front page so as our polithieficians can know what our dear parent are going through.
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by mayorkyzo: 3:35pm
Nigeria is one of the worse countries to be a civil servant...after 35yrs then your suffering begins...
First u need to be paid your gratuity before you start collecting pension,but to collect the gratuity takes donkey years...we've truly lost it in this country...
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by alexistaiwo: 3:51pm
Pathetic
In other news,
December is almost here.
Most girls I know are becoming too nice and welcoming.
If they like, let them flash green, blue, orange, champagne white even purple light......
I am not interested
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by alexistaiwo: 3:51pm
If I say that we should start a revolution now.
Nobody will back me.
Nothing good comes easy.
Power is not given, It is taken
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by alexistaiwo: 3:51pm
If hell is real.
We Nigerians have little or nothing to worry about ending up there.
We have had enough Pre-season
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by horlahsunbo225(m): 4:01pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Ishilove: 4:02pm
raumdeuter:Hahah! Oniyeye
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by binsanni(m): 4:11pm
patiently waiting for dah person, who say APC are not scammers
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by Keneking: 4:12pm
See how APC and PDP governments have treated their senior citizens
- Buhari would join them soon if he does not do well
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by nairavsdollars: 4:12pm
Not all our retirees are doing badly. here is another retiree
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by 1nigeriamyfoot: 4:12pm
Hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by BruncleZuma: 4:12pm
Op is an illiterate...
Nigerian Retirees and Onyibo Abandonees
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by bettercreature(m): 4:12pm
This is why politicians steals money there is no hope for them afte they leave office
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by free2ryhme: 4:13pm
Explorers:
We have failed as a black nation
|Re: Nigerian Retirees Vs European Retirees In Photos by johnstar(m): 4:14pm
Dis country nor b am at all
Anybody wey dey depend on d govt to do sumtn for am una dey deceive una self ooo
Dis country is fvcked
Try go do sumtn wey go fetch u money till d rest of your life oo
