Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live (2546 Views)

Juventus Vs Real Madrid: UCL Final (1 - 4) On 3rd June 2017 / Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 / PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

abeg na only barca and ATM remain for me make ticket enter.. 25k d hang

Time to know if my barca boys mean business this season.





#Viva Barca

... Valverde has d balls .... Barca make una win o Messi no con start against juve dia strong team?... Valverde has d balls.... Barca make una win o

forza Juve 1 Like

GAME ON!

Barca all the day

What experiment is Valverd trying tonight? Messi Benched.

Tinnytony24:

Messi no con start against juve dia strong team? ... Valverde has d balls .... Barca make una win o shut up ur mouth dere shut up ur mouth dere 1 Like

Sorry what could be happening, ticket of 7 million naira last games is PSG to draw for ten minutes and Celtic scored 2 mins,ko ye mi o

Pokamystica:

If Messi is on the bench for this match. I think datz a good idea cuz Valencia boys no get joy. Messi magic will be needed on Sunday yes oh, valencia match is the title decider yes oh, valencia match is the title decider

barbecue please

una must play halftime draw make i happy

Sammy130:

Sorry what could be happening, ticket of 7 million naira last games is PSG to draw for ten minutes and Celtic scored 2 mins,ko ye mi o you don win be that ooo. Psg don equallize! you don win be that ooo. Psg don equallize! 1 Like

Higuain just keeps falling down like a child,very poor striker he reminds me of morata.

go barca