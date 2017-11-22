₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by banjo022(m): 8:24pm
abeg na only barca and ATM remain for me make ticket enter.. 25k d hang
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Mcquine(m): 8:28pm
Time to know if my barca boys mean business this season.
#Viva Barca
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Tinnytony24(m): 8:31pm
Messi no con start against juve dia strong team? ... Valverde has d balls .... Barca make una win o
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 8:45pm
forza Juve
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 8:47pm
GAME ON!
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by softsmile(m): 8:54pm
Barca all the day
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:55pm
What experiment is Valverd trying tonight? Messi Benched.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by softsmile(m): 8:55pm
Tinnytony24:shut up ur mouth dere
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sammy130: 9:04pm
Sorry what could be happening, ticket of 7 million naira last games is PSG to draw for ten minutes and Celtic scored 2 mins,ko ye mi o
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by ClintonNzedimma(m): 9:05pm
Pokamystica:yes oh, valencia match is the title decider
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Joshbillionz: 9:07pm
barbecue please
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by hardwerk: 9:15pm
una must play halftime draw make i happy
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Bolic(m): 9:19pm
Sammy130:you don win be that ooo. Psg don equallize!
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by HPS3(m): 9:33pm
Higuain just keeps falling down like a child,very poor striker he reminds me of morata.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by nicedas(m): 9:35pm
go barca
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by joviegghead(m): 9:50pm
No goals what's all this na.. I think the introduction of Messi will do a lot to spice this match up. I need to see goals.
