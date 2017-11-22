₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dyt(f): 1:57pm
Barcelona want to show they have learned from their last trip to Turin when they face Juventus in the Champions League, says Ivan Rakitic.
Barca lost 3-0 in Italy in the quarter-final first leg last season, the return leg in Spain ending goalless.
Ernesto Valverde's side will finish top of Group D with one game to spare if they win.
"We want to show that we learnt our lesson from the last time that we played here," said midfielder Rakitic.
"We'll see whether we've improved from last season.
"What I can say is that we're a very united group and determined to do well. What happened in the past belongs to the past and we've only eyes for the future right now."
Second-placed Juventus trail La Liga leaders Barca by three points in the group.
Last season's runners-up rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Andrea Barzagli in their defeat at Sampdoria on Sunday.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42070054
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by miremoses(m): 6:31pm
This match is a most win for both sides.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Omonoba1: 6:32pm
Forca Barca
3 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Abbey4life: 6:33pm
Juve all the way.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by volks39: 6:35pm
Juventus will win
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by ymedia35: 6:36pm
Barca might lose
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Claireshan1(f): 6:36pm
Barcelona to win
4 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by nerodenero: 6:38pm
This space is reserved to celebrate Barca's victory tonight.
3 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by ArchangeLucifer: 6:40pm
miremoses:
Naso dem dey take judge ball?
How old are you?
Go back to your Play Station please.
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Undertaker001(m): 6:41pm
miremoses:
they lost too sampdoria because they rested their big stars..
dybala played barely thirty minutes..
and check again..sampdoria are unbeaten at home with an excellent form..W5 D1
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Flashh: 6:43pm
Can't wait to whoop Juve again.
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Undertaker001(m): 6:43pm
people wey de watch ball go know say barca de struggle for away...play bet9ja over 2.5 for barca away game and your ticket go tear.
they got only one away goal in the champions league so far..and that was an own goal from the Portuguese side
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Icecode: 6:49pm
Barça will win
2 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by callydon(m): 6:50pm
Let d best team win
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by miremoses(m): 6:54pm
Undertaker001:true. But that doesn't mean anything tho. The game will speak for itself.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by omalumba: 6:58pm
Barcelona might loose this game
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Bennyark(m): 7:04pm
omalumba:em bad belle
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by jonbellion(m): 7:07pm
As a Real Marid fan I'm just here to troll barca fans when juventus show them pepper
Bleep Barca
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by melodyogonna(m): 7:11pm
Barcelona win or draw
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Tinnytony24(m): 7:16pm
Make person give link to watcg am live abeg
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by RichiB(m): 7:23pm
My FCBarcelona will win this match, weda juve likes it or not, stupid juve cut my slip wey be say na only them remain for me,i been dey front of d cashier already o, thunder go fire them today!
2 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by RichiB(m): 7:24pm
This space is to celebrate barca after & during the match play
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Mhyketh(m): 7:32pm
suarez with a brace tonight.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Neimar: 7:36pm
jonbellion:
dirty cunt
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by chuma13(m): 7:40pm
Well is going to be an interesting game but I see Barcelona coming out with 3 point win against juventus
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by lovelylad(m): 7:45pm
I predict 2—1 for Barcelona
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by kocvalour(m): 7:46pm
Dyt:
a she interested in football, I'm impressed
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Horyeh: 7:51pm
Dyt:MESSI and Alba rested
tactical ability by coach
