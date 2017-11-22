Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Juventus Vs Barcelona : UCL Today At 8:45pm (876 Views)

Juventus Vs Real Madrid: UCL Final (1 - 4) On 3rd June 2017 / Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 / PSG Vs Barcelona : UCL (4 - 0) On 14th February 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Barca lost 3-0 in Italy in the quarter-final first leg last season, the return leg in Spain ending goalless.



Ernesto Valverde's side will finish top of Group D with one game to spare if they win.



"We want to show that we learnt our lesson from the last time that we played here," said midfielder Rakitic.



"We'll see whether we've improved from last season.



"What I can say is that we're a very united group and determined to do well. What happened in the past belongs to the past and we've only eyes for the future right now."



Second-placed Juventus trail La Liga leaders Barca by three points in the group.



Last season's runners-up rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Andrea Barzagli in their defeat at Sampdoria on Sunday.





http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42070054 Barcelona want to show they have learned from their last trip to Turin when they face Juventus in the Champions League, says Ivan Rakitic.Barca lost 3-0 in Italy in the quarter-final first leg last season, the return leg in Spain ending goalless.Ernesto Valverde's side will finish top of Group D with one game to spare if they win."We want to show that we learnt our lesson from the last time that we played here," said midfielder Rakitic."We'll see whether we've improved from last season."What I can say is that we're a very united group and determined to do well. What happened in the past belongs to the past and we've only eyes for the future right now."Second-placed Juventus trail La Liga leaders Barca by three points in the group.Last season's runners-up rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Andrea Barzagli in their defeat at Sampdoria on Sunday.

This match is a most win for both sides.

Forca Barca 3 Likes

Juve all the way.

Juventus will win

Barca might lose

Barcelona to win 4 Likes

This space is reserved to celebrate Barca's victory tonight. 3 Likes

miremoses:

This match is a most win for both sides. With juve lossing to samdoria in the weekend . I don't if they will be a big threat to inform Barcelona.









Naso dem dey take judge ball?



How old are you?



Go back to your Play Station please. Naso dem dey take judge ball?How old are you?Go back to your Play Station please. 1 Like

miremoses:

This match is a most win for both sides. With juve lossing to samdoria in the weekend . I don't if they will be a big threat to inform Barcelona.



they lost too sampdoria because they rested their big stars..



dybala played barely thirty minutes..



and check again..sampdoria are unbeaten at home with an excellent form..W5 D1 they lost too sampdoria because they rested their big stars..dybala played barely thirty minutes..and check again..sampdoria are unbeaten at home with an excellent form..W5 D1

Can't wait to whoop Juve again. 1 Like

people wey de watch ball go know say barca de struggle for away...play bet9ja over 2.5 for barca away game and your ticket go tear.



they got only one away goal in the champions league so far..and that was an own goal from the Portuguese side

Barça will win 2 Likes

Let d best team win

Undertaker001:





they lost too sampdoria because they rested their big stars..



dybala played barely thirty minutes..



and check again..sampdoria are unbeaten at home with an excellent form..W5 D1 true. But that doesn't mean anything tho. The game will speak for itself. true. But that doesn't mean anything tho. The game will speak for itself.

Barcelona might loose this game

omalumba:

Barcelona might loose this game em bad belle em bad belle

As a Real Marid fan I'm just here to troll barca fans when juventus show them pepper

Bleep Barca

Barcelona win or draw

Make person give link to watcg am live abeg

My FCBarcelona will win this match, weda juve likes it or not, stupid juve cut my slip wey be say na only them remain for me,i been dey front of d cashier already o, thunder go fire them today! 2 Likes

This space is to celebrate barca after & during the match play

suarez with a brace tonight.

jonbellion:

As a Real Marid fan I'm just here to troll barca fans when juventus show them pepper

Bleep Barca

dirty cunt dirty cunt

Well is going to be an interesting game but I see Barcelona coming out with 3 point win against juventus

I predict 2—1 for Barcelona

Dyt:

Barcelona want to show they have learned from their last trip to Turin when they face Juventus in the Champions League, says Ivan Rakitic.



Barca lost 3-0 in Italy in the quarter-final first leg last season, the return leg in Spain ending goalless.



Ernesto Valverde's side will finish top of Group D with one game to spare if they win.



"We want to show that we learnt our lesson from the last time that we played here," said midfielder Rakitic.



"We'll see whether we've improved from last season.



"What I can say is that we're a very united group and determined to do well. What happened in the past belongs to the past and we've only eyes for the future right now."



Second-placed Juventus trail La Liga leaders Barca by three points in the group.



Last season's runners-up rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Andrea Barzagli in their defeat at Sampdoria on Sunday.





http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42070054

a she interested in football, I'm impressed a she interested in football, I'm impressed