Igala is a language spoken in central Nigeria by about 2 million people, mostly in Kogi East Zone.



Igalas are anong the largest minority ethnic groups in Nigeria, and once had a great and extensive kingdom which exerted considerable influence over all its immediate neighbors in all directions.



Join me, as I introduce you to the Igala language for those interested in learning , and fellow Igalas too.



Hi. This is a thread for those interested in learning Igala Language.Igala is a language spoken in central Nigeria by about 2 million people, mostly in Kogi East Zone.Igalas are anong the largest minority ethnic groups in Nigeria, and once had a great and extensive kingdom which exerted considerable influence over all its immediate neighbors in all directions.Join me, as I introduce you to the Igala language for those interested in learning , and fellow Igalas too.

how do we know the correct pronounciation 2 Likes 1 Share

Terms Associated with Teaching



Teaching - Ukọ

Student - Ọma Ukọ / Oma Ukochẹ

Book - Otakada

Teacher - Ako Ọnẹ or Akukọ

Pen - Ukọ ẹnwu

School - Unyi Ukọchẹ (Learning house) 9 Likes

Telling Time



Egba yii or Iko yii - This time

Egba le or Iko le - That time

Ojo - Day

Ane - Night

Ona - Tomorrow

Eñini - Today

Otona - Next tomorrow

Iko duu - Every time

Aladi - Week

Aladi ki a wa - the week that is coming

Ochu - Month

Odo - Year

Ochu ekeji - Second month

Aladi yii - This Week

Onale - Yesterday 7 Likes 2 Shares

Counting in Igala (Numbers)



0 - Ofo

1 - Oka / Enye

2 - Eji

3 - Eta

4 - Ele

5 - Alu

6 - Efa

7 - Ebie

8 - Ejo

9 - Ela

10 - Egwa

11 - Egwa Oka

12 - Egwa Eji

13 - Egwa Eta

........

20 - Ogwu

30 - Ogwu Egwa

40 - Ogwu meji (Ogweji)

50 - Ooje

100 - Ogwu melu (20 x 5)

200 - Ideli meji 7 Likes 2 Shares

Pronouns - Using a verb as example



Che - To do, Do something



Naa che - I will do

Uwe che - You will do (Singular)

Me che - You will do (Plural / Respect / Honorary)

A che / Ya che - He/She will do

Awa che - We will do

Ma che - They will do



I.e

Ma/me mo ote ekpe - They drank palm wine

A mo ote ekpe - We drank palmwine



Personal pronouns



A / Awa - We/Our (2nd person pl)

Omi - Me (1st person sg)

Uwe - You (2nd person sg)

Onwu - Him (3rd person sg)



I.e



Obe mi - My knife

Obe we - Your knife

Obe nwu - His knife 3 Likes

Some common verbs in Igala



Je - Eat

Ta - Sell

Lolu- Sleep

Kwu - Die

M’omi - Drink water

W’ane - Fall to the ground

N’eti - Listen

Chi - Open

Ido - Dance

Jo - Burn

Uko- Cough

Gwu - Pound

Kpa - Kill

K’eli - Sing

Ko - Write

Ja - Fight

Umi - Rest

Uche - Work

Gb’ane - Sweep

Lo - Go

Akwu - Cry

Feh - Blow

Y’uyo - Rejoice



More to come 5 Likes 2 Shares

ipobarecriminals:

Igala is a tonal language and tones generally come in three forms:



High

Mid

Low



In addition, there are contour tones that typically combines two of the above tones like the nasal Negate (Ñ) which is used to connote a negative statement ... combining two highs



I.e



A ɲa᷄ lò

We are going



A ɲa᷄ lò ñ

We are going Not

= We are NOT going. 3 Likes

Tell me this is not yorubiod 8 Likes 1 Share

Negation in Igala



The highly Nasal negate consonant (Ñ) used in Igala as demonstrated above also has an oral voiced Equivalent (”No”).

Both connote a negative reply or statement.



I.e



Ocholi, Oma mi kwu no .

Ocholi, My child is dead Not .

= Ocholi, my child is Not dead.



Another Example:



Ene dabu Ojo, enwu ki eju one ma li no .

Who is like God, entity which the eyes of a person can see Not .

= Who is like God, being which the eyes of man can Not see.

Tell me this is not yorubiod

Yes it is Yoruboid, similarity is about let me say 65%

I once helped a Naija woman at Heathrow airport in the UK who spoke no English.



She spoke only Yoruba, but I helped her get a few things done based on the conversation I had with her.

It was hard, but conversation was achievable.



It was mostly one way though. I could understand her spoken Yoruba, but Yorubas can’t realy understand Igala beyond having a fair Idea of what is being said.



Also, Yorubas who understand their second Yoruba dialects well, understand Igala more than Yorubas who speak just plain general Yoruba



Yes it is Yoruboid, similarity is about let me say 65%I once helped a Naija woman at Heathrow airport in the UK who spoke no English.She spoke only Yoruba, but I helped her get a few things done based on the conversation I had with her.It was hard, but conversation was achievable.It was mostly one way though. I could understand her spoken Yoruba, but Yorubas can't realy understand Igala beyond having a fair Idea of what is being said.Also, Yorubas who understand their second Yoruba dialects well, understand Igala more than Yorubas who speak just plain general YorubaJust my opinion.

Yes it is Yoruboid, similarity is about let me say 65%

I once helped a Naija woman at Heathrow airport in the UK who spoke no English.



She spoke only Yoruba, but I helped her get a few things done based on the conversation I had with her.

It was hard, but conversation was achievable.



It was mostly one way though. I could understand her spoken Yoruba, but Yorubas can’t realy understand Igala beyond having a fair Idea of what is being said.



Also, Yorubas who understand their second Yoruba dialects well, understand Igala more than Yorubas who speak just plain general Yoruba



Just my opinion. The bolded is true.



Teaching - Ukọ

Student - Ọma Ukọ / Oma Ukochẹ

Book - Otakada

Teacher - Ako Ọnẹ or Akukọ

Pen - Ukọ ẹnwu

School - Unyi Ukọchẹ (Learning house) Igala-Yoruba

Ukọ- ẹko

ọma ukọ- Akẹkọ (I understand this even though the word is different in Yoruba since "ọma" is similar to the Yoruba "ọmo" which is child. In a lot of Yoruba dialects, ọma is the word for child.)

Otakada- iwe

Akọ ọne/Akukọ- olukọ (I understand ọne meaning person. ọne means person in many Yoruba dialects, even though the general Yoruba equivalence is eyan.)

ukọ enwu- ikọwe

The bolded is true.Igala-YorubaUkọ- ẹkoọma ukọ- Akẹkọ (I understand this even though the word is different in Yoruba since "ọma" is similar to the Yoruba "ọmo" which is child. In a lot of Yoruba dialects, ọma is the word for child.)Otakada- iweAkọ ọne/Akukọ- olukọ (I understand ọne meaning person. ọne means person in many Yoruba dialects, even though the general Yoruba equivalence is eyan.)ukọ enwu- ikọweunyi ukọche- ile-iwe (Ile-iwe in Yoruba means house of books. I'm assuming ukọchẹ is from ukọ and ichẹ, meaning education and work. "Ishẹ" in Yoruba means work and "ichẹ" is dialects.)

Also, Yorubas who understand their second Yoruba dialects well, understand Igala more than Yorubas who speak just plain general Yoruba



Just my opinion.

This is true if their second dialects come from the Eastern Yoruba area. This is true if their second dialects come from the Eastern Yoruba area. 4 Likes

Will it be possible for us to correspond by mail? I have a few questions to ask about Igala words, but I do not want to do it here.

Will it be possible for us to correspond by mail? I have a few questions to ask about Igala words, but I do not want to do it here.

I have a few questions for you too re. similar stuff. You’re more than welcome to drop me an emily too. I have a few questions for you too re. similar stuff. You’re more than welcome to drop me an emily too.

Will it be possible for us to correspond by mail? I have a few questions to ask about Igala words, but I do not want to do it here.

Yes

AchileAdejo@gmail YesAchileAdejo@gmail 1 Like

More Igala common Words



We will be using them nore in sentences as the lesson progresses



Land - Ane

Igbi - Snail

Igbili - Forest/Bush

Oko - Farm

Odu - Name

Onobule - Female

Onekele - Male

J’uja - Fight

Ubailo - Danger

Owu - Cotton / Thread

Onukwu - Friend

Ogede - Banana

Ekpo - Oil

Ate- Bed

Una - Fire

Ugba - Bowl

Adagba - Elephant

Ikpa - Bag/Sack

Ochikapa - Rice

Wife - Oya

Oko- Husband

Okö - Vehicle

Okej’omi - Canoe/Boat

Ojale - Sky

Ujenwu - Food

Enyo - Good, Nice, Cool E.tc

Ochu - Month / Moon

Ilawo - Star

Flower - Ododo

Olu - Sun

Egbe - Gun

Ona - Door



Colors in Igala



Black - Dudu

White - Fufu

Red - Kpikpa

Blue - Odufa

Green - Edufa

Pink - Odo 4 Likes 2 Shares

Why do Igala like saying drink blood. As in mebie da more 1 Like

Igala looks like a type of Yoruba that is trying hard to play Hide and Seek with Yoruba people 14 Likes 2 Shares

Igala looks like a type of Yoruba that is trying hard to play Hide and Seek with Yoruba people

Majority of the words are similar to Yoruba. Majority of the words are similar to Yoruba. 3 Likes

Majority of the words are similar to Yoruba.

It looks like heavily modified or very archaic(ancient) Yoruba.



1) I noticed keenly that they have evolved to replace nasal vowel (Añ, Eñ, Iñ, Oñ Etc) endings with their oral vowel equivalents.

Because Yoruba has 7 oral and 7 nasal vowels.



And also some consonant modified , i.e R to L, and L to N



Jeun - Jenwu

Orun - Olu

Igbin - Igbi

Irawo - Ilawo

Ohun - Enwu

Erin - Ele

Arun - Alu

Olu - Onu



Also it seems like there is no “Sh” sound in Igala and all they have is CH.



2) Then like the the South East Yoruba dialects , they have GW and KW, but have no GH.



Ewa - Egwa

Ku - Kwu

Gun - Gwu

Ekun - Ekwu



Combining 1 and 2



Oluku - Onukwu



It looks like heavily modified or very archaic(ancient) Yoruba.1) I noticed keenly that they have evolved to replace nasal vowel (Añ, Eñ, Iñ, Oñ Etc) endings with their oral vowel equivalents.Because Yoruba has 7 oral and 7 nasal vowels.And also some consonant modified , i.e R to L, and L to NJeun - JenwuOrun - OluIgbin - IgbiIrawo - IlawoOhun - EnwuErin - EleArun - AluOlu - OnuAlso it seems like there is no "Sh" sound in Igala and all they have is CH.2) Then like the the South East Yoruba dialects , they have GW and KW, but have no GH.Ewa - EgwaKu - KwuGun - GwuEkun - EkwuCombining 1 and 2Oluku - OnukwuWith this, I would give a Yoruba - give or take 6 months to master this language under complete exposure like going to live in Idah or Dekina.

It looks like heavily modified Yoruba.



I noticed keenly that they have evolved to replace nasal consonant endings with their vowel equivalents

And also some consonant modified , i.e R to L, and L to N



Jeun - Jenwu

Orun - Olu

Igbin - Igbi

Irawo - Ilawo

Ohun - Enwu

Erin - Ele

Arun - Alu



Also it seems like there is no “Sh” sound in Igala and all they have us CH.



Then like the South East Yoruba dialecrt , they have GW and Kw, but have no GH



Ewa - Egwa

Ku - Kwu

Gun - Gwu

Ekun - Ekwu



With this, I would give a Yoruba - give or take 6 months to master this language under complete exposure like going to live in Idah or Dekina.



Yoruba- Igala

gu/gun- gwu

ku/kun- kwu



The ch sound like in ochu is similar to how some Yoruba say Oshu. In Ondo state, many people interchangeably use sh and ch. In Western parts of Oyo and Ogun states crossing over to Benin Republic and beyond, the ch sound is heavily used.



I have noticed the addition of m in their counting system like in m + egwa = megwa which is also used in Yoruba. Yoruba- Igalagu/gun- gwuku/kun- kwuThe ch sound like in ochu is similar to how some Yoruba say Oshu. In Ondo state, many people interchangeably use sh and ch. In Western parts of Oyo and Ogun states crossing over to Benin Republic and beyond, the ch sound is heavily used.I have noticed the addition of m in their counting system like in m + egwa = megwa which is also used in Yoruba. 2 Likes

Hi. This is a thread for those interested in learning Igala Language.

Igala is a language spoken in central Nigeria by about 2 million people, mostly in Kogi East Zone.



Igalas are among the largest minority ethnic groups in Nigeria, and once had a great and extensive kingdom which exerted considerable influence over all its immediate neighbors in all directions.



Join me, as I introduce you to the Igala language for those interested in learning , and fellow Igalas too.



Good to see you have started this thread.

I've been reading about the Igala people

and history in steady increments since 1991! I find you folks to be a unique

people in the Nigeria because you are

at the epicenter/confluence of a cultural vortex.





The current Attah of Igalaland [HRM

Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni] had an interview published on August 26, 2017 in Saturday Punch. He indicated that Igala

language and people evolved from

the migration of a sizeable group of people

from Wukari [Jukunland] in Taraba

and they moved along the confluence

of River Benue to Amagede then to Idah

where they settled and MERGED with a sizeable group or population

of Yoruba people, Bini people, and to some

extent a small group of Ibo.

"So the Wukari migrant population merged

with them to form the language called

Igala as a people."





Wukari Jukun+Eastern Yoruba+Bini/Esan+Ibo

==> [IGALA NATION]







This thread and HRM Attah Michael Ameh

Oboni's interview could well shed more light on why Bowen's research classified

Igala (and Itsekiri) as Yoruboid languages.





I look forward to asking you and Igalas

on Nairaland some questions on

linguistic translations of Igala words.





Let's PUSH this thread to the FRONT

PAGE just like the ITSEKIRI thread

created by @onuwaje ["I Want to Learn Itsekiri Language"].





The Igalas on NL that I have been

following on NL should fall in and

bookmark this thread:@Meilyn, @Revolva,

@McSterling, @omaigala, @ednoville

Some Notable/Popular Igalas:

[1] Praiz [Praise Egbede Adejo]

He sang "Rich and Famous" in 2014.



[2] Jeff Ufedo Akoh [2015 winner Project Fame]











Cc: @Seun, laudate, Olu317, kn23h, naptu2, Ishilove, onuwaje, alariiwo, nisai,

oduastates, aribisala, RedboneSmith, KingSango, Royalblack007, Explorers,

BininEmpire, Lalasticlala, Mynd44, TerraCotta, Katsumoto, macof, ehikwe22, cire80, Factfinder1, Fulaman198, scholes0,

@IgalaSchoolGood to see you have started this thread.I've been reading about the Igala peopleand history in steady increments since 1991! I find you folks to be a uniquepeople in the Nigeria because you areat the epicenter/confluence of a cultural vortex.The current Attah of Igalaland [HRMDr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni] had an interview published on August 26, 2017 in Saturday Punch. He indicated that Igalalanguage and people evolved fromthe migration of a sizeable group of peoplefrom Wukari [Jukunland] in Tarabaand they moved along the confluenceof River Benue to Amagede then to Idahwhere they settled and MERGED with a sizeable group or populationof Yoruba people, Bini people, and to someextent a small group of Ibo."So the Wukari migrant population mergedwith them to form the language calledIgala as a people."Wukari Jukun+Eastern Yoruba+Bini/Esan+Ibo==> [IGALA NATION]This thread and HRM Attah Michael AmehOboni's interview could well shed more light on why Bowen's research classifiedIgala (and Itsekiri) as Yoruboid languages.I look forward to asking you and Igalason Nairaland some questions onlinguistic translations of Igala words.Let's PUSH this thread to the FRONTPAGE just like the ITSEKIRI threadcreated by @onuwaje ["I Want to Learn Itsekiri Language"].Some Notable/Popular Igalas:[1] Praiz [Praise Egbede Adejo]He sang "Rich and Famous" in 2014.[2] Jeff Ufedo Akoh [2015 winner Project Fame]

Hi. This is a thread for those interested in learning Igala Language.

Igala is a language spoken in central Nigeria by about 2 million people, mostly in Kogi East Zone.



Igalas are anong the largest minority ethnic groups in Nigeria, and once had a great and extensive kingdom which exerted considerable influence over all its immediate neighbors in all directions.



Join me, as I introduce you to the Igala language for those interested in learning , and fellow Igalas too.



Now to my 2nd post, but 1st question

to you @IgalaSchool:



1. What is rooster called in Igala language?

rooster is called Akuko in Yoruba.

rooster is called Okuko in Ibo.



So I believe it is through the Igala land bridge that the near-similarities in spelling

among the Yoruba and Ibo.



There is Igala ancestry/bloodline in 13 of the 21 LGAs in Anambra state alone!





2. What do you call STONE in Igala.

Yorubas call it Okuta.

Ibos call it Okwute.





3. The name Anambra is a British

corruption of the Igala word/phrase:

Omaobala. What does Omaobala

mean in Igala? OMA is child in Igala

so what is the full meaning of Omaobala?





4. I have seen Omambala being used

as the name of the River that Anambra

was named after. I have also seen

another spelling of Omaobala.



Which of the 2 spellings is correct?







5. Praise Ugbede Adejo(Praiz is Igala)

What is the full meaning of Ugbede?

and What does the name Adejo mean?





Ade simply means crown in Yoruba,

so does the "Ade" in Adejo also refer

to a crown?



I'll stop right here and it is my wish that

this thread will serve as a source of

enlightenment for the benefit of all

knowledge seekers.





#Loving Igala Nation



All the best!





PS: It is very clear that Igalas are direct ancestral cousins

to the Yorubas, Jukuns, Binis, and Ibos

from HRM Attah Michael Ameh Oboni's

2-page interview in Saturday Punch of August 26,

Now to my 2nd post, but 1st questionto you @IgalaSchool:1. What is rooster called in Igala language?rooster is called Akuko in Yoruba.rooster is called Okuko in Ibo.So I believe it is through the Igala land bridge that the near-similarities in spellingamong the Yoruba and Ibo.There is Igala ancestry/bloodline in 13 of the 21 LGAs in Anambra state alone!2. What do you call STONE in Igala.Yorubas call it Okuta.Ibos call it Okwute.3. The name Anambra is a Britishcorruption of the Igala word/phrase:Omaobala. What does Omaobalamean in Igala? OMA is child in Igalaso what is the full meaning of Omaobala?4. I have seen Omambala being usedas the name of the River that Anambrawas named after. I have also seenanother spelling of Omaobala.Which of the 2 spellings is correct?5. Praise Ugbede Adejo(Praiz is Igala)What is the full meaning of Ugbede?and What does the nameAdejo mean?Ade simply means crown in Yoruba,so does the "Ade" in Adejo also referto a crown?I'll stop right here and it is my wish thatthis thread will serve as a source ofenlightenment for the benefit of allknowledge seekers.#Loving Igala NationAll the best!PS: It is very clear that Igalas are direct ancestral cousinsto the Yorubas, Jukuns, Binis, and Ibosfrom HRM Attah Michael Ameh Oboni's2-page interview in Saturday Punch of August 26,2017.

The current Attah of Igalaland [HRM

Dr. Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni] had an interview published on August 26, 2017 in Saturday Punch. He indicated that Igala

language and people evolved from

the migration of a sizeable group of people

from Wukari [Jukunland] in Taraba

and they moved along the confluence

of River Benue to Amagede then to Idah

where they settled and MERGED with a sizeable group or population

of Yoruba people, Bini people, and to some

extent a small group of Ibo.

"So the Wukari migrant population merged

with them to form the language called

Igala as a people."





Wukari Jukun+Eastern Yoruba+Bini/Esan+Ibo

==> [IGALA NATION]







This thread and HRM Attah Michael Ameh

Oboni's interview could well shed more light on why Bowen's research classified

Igala (and Itsekiri) as Yoruboid languages.



@Konquest, here is a linkt to HRM Attah Michael Ameh Oboni's interview: http://punchng.com/im-first-attah-in-igala-history-with-one-wife-ameh-oboni/

@Konquest, here is a linkt to HRM Attah Michael Ameh Oboni's interview: http://punchng.com/im-first-attah-in-igala-history-with-one-wife-ameh-oboni/ ^^^^^^^^

^^^^^^^^

@Africaman



Brilliant!





Thanks for posting the Weblink

for all to read. It's a very illuminating

article/two-page interview by the Attah

of Igala!



Thanks again.



Thanks for posting the Weblinkfor all to read. It's a very illuminatingarticle/two-page interview by the Attahof Igala!Thanks again.All the best!

^^^^^^^^

^^^^^^^^

@Africaman



Brilliant!





Thanks for posting the Weblink

for all to read. It's a very illuminating

article/two-page interview by the Attah

of Igala!



Thanks again.



All the best! It was my pleasure bro. I also thank you for your valuable contribution on this thread, as it is very educational.



It was my pleasure bro. I also thank you for your valuable contribution on this thread, as it is very educational.Happy Sunday

