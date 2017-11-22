₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by LadyOmaDine(f): 2:42pm
Youngest Lecturer At UK University Is The Son Of Ex-uniport VC
A few days ago, it was all over the internet that a 24-year-old Nigerian PhD holder, Nemitari Ajienka, has become the youngest lecturer at a UK university and
If you didn't read the news, this is it...
http://www.nairaland.com/4187443/nemitari-ajienka-becomes-youngest-lecturer#62604257
Well, it has been revealed that he is the second child of the 7th Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka.
A visit to the official website of Prof Joseph Ajienka, who was born in Okrika, Rivers State, Nigeria reveals that he has 3 children with his wife, Mrs Mercy Fine lady Ajienka. They are Orabelema Kalamba Ajienka(1989), Nemitari Miebaka Ajienka(1992) and Soala Lilia Ajienka(1998).
24 year old Nemitari Miebaka Ajienka was born on the 16th of December 1992 to Mr and Mrs Ajienka. He speaks English, French, German and belongs to the British Computing Society.
From September 2010-July 2013, he attended Middlesex University Uk, London where he obtained a Bsc(first class) degree in Information Technology and Business Information Systems.
From September 2013-August 2014, he attended the University of Birmingham, Uk where he
Obtained an Msc(with distinction) in Computer Science.
September 2014-2017, Nematari became a graduate teaching assistant for second year(undergraduate) software engineering module in the Department of Computer Science, Brunel University London and today, he is a proud PhD holder.
On November 2017 he became a lecturer in Computer Science at Edge Hill University, Uk. He also majors in Software Engineering, Theory of Computation and Programming Languages.
Nemitari is an SAS programmer, SAP associate and a Block chain Consultant.
http://www.josephajienka.com/general.html
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Nemitari_Ajienka/info
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by LadyOmaDine(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by slim75d: 3:22pm
i'll not say he excelled because his father is rich, the guy try afterall some VC children re here roaming the strt upandan smokin ijebu premium weed
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by Turks: 3:55pm
Man. It’s not an easy feat. Big ups!
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by eleojo23: 3:55pm
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by Sirpaul(m): 3:56pm
no wonder....... Good Boy
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by buffalowings: 3:56pm
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by cyojunior1: 3:56pm
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by bettercreature(m): 3:56pm
slim75d:He is successful because he is brilliant not because of his fathers money
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by eminikansoso(m): 3:56pm
|Re: Nemitari Ajienka Is The Son Of Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka, Ex UNIPORT VC by Olasco93: 3:57pm
