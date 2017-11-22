Youngest Lecturer At UK University Is The Son Of Ex-uniport VC



A few days ago, it was all over the internet that a 24-year-old Nigerian PhD holder, Nemitari Ajienka, has become the youngest lecturer at a UK university and

If you didn't read the news, this is it...



http://www.nairaland.com/4187443/nemitari-ajienka-becomes-youngest-lecturer#62604257



Well, it has been revealed that he is the second child of the 7th Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Joseph Atubokiki Ajienka.



A visit to the official website of Prof Joseph Ajienka, who was born in Okrika, Rivers State, Nigeria reveals that he has 3 children with his wife, Mrs Mercy Fine lady Ajienka. They are Orabelema Kalamba Ajienka(1989), Nemitari Miebaka Ajienka(1992) and Soala Lilia Ajienka(1998).



24 year old Nemitari Miebaka Ajienka was born on the 16th of December 1992 to Mr and Mrs Ajienka. He speaks English, French, German and belongs to the British Computing Society.



From September 2010-July 2013, he attended Middlesex University Uk, London where he obtained a Bsc(first class) degree in Information Technology and Business Information Systems.



From September 2013-August 2014, he attended the University of Birmingham, Uk where he

Obtained an Msc(with distinction) in Computer Science.

September 2014-2017, Nematari became a graduate teaching assistant for second year(undergraduate) software engineering module in the Department of Computer Science, Brunel University London and today, he is a proud PhD holder.



On November 2017 he became a lecturer in Computer Science at Edge Hill University, Uk. He also majors in Software Engineering, Theory of Computation and Programming Languages.

Nemitari is an SAS programmer, SAP associate and a Block chain Consultant.





http://www.josephajienka.com/general.html



