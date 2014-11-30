



Odumewu Debbie Sunmisola popularly known as “PINKIDEBBIE”, is a 22-year-old renowned dance performer, exhibitionist and media influencer in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Debbie, who is a graduate of policy and strategic studies from covenant university, started honing her dance skills at the age of 6. She draws her inspiration from her mother whose support for her work has been unwavering.



Debbie is an achiever and has demonstrated this time after time as evident in her impressive laurel winning streak of 4 years. She continually pushes boundaries and was just recently the 2nd runner-up in the Etisalat break free 24hr dance challenge as well as the last female dancer standing.



Debbie is attempting to break the Guinness book of world record for longest dance by an individual by dancing for 7 days. The world record currently stands at a 5-day dance marathon. In respect to the record-breaking attempt, Debbie is formally soliciting for media partnership and support from your esteemed brand for the 2 weeks.



Date: Friday, November 17th – Friday, November 24th, 2017.

Venue: The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Loads of other Nigerian celebrities has been there to show her support. she is currently in 5day few more hours and she will break the record of the current holder.



check out photos of celebrities who came through to give her moral support..

the highlight of the day was when Shina Peller came and started spearing money on her..



check out photos and videos below..



source

http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/11/odumewu-debbie-aka-pinkidebbie-set-to.html



cc lalasticlala Odumewu Debbie a.k.a @PINKIDEBBIE set to break Guinness World Record for Longest Dance by an IndividualOdumewu Debbie Sunmisola popularly known as “PINKIDEBBIE”, is a 22-year-old renowned dance performer, exhibitionist and media influencer in the Nigerian entertainment industry.Debbie, who is a graduate of policy and strategic studies from covenant university, started honing her dance skills at the age of 6. She draws her inspiration from her mother whose support for her work has been unwavering.Debbie is an achiever and has demonstrated this time after time as evident in her impressive laurel winning streak of 4 years. She continually pushes boundaries and was just recently the 2nd runner-up in the Etisalat break free 24hr dance challenge as well as the last female dancer standing.Debbie is attempting to break the Guinness book of world record for longest dance by an individual by dancing for 7 days. The world record currently stands at a 5-day dance marathon. In respect to the record-breaking attempt, Debbie is formally soliciting for media partnership and support from your esteemed brand for the 2 weeks.Date: Friday, November 17th – Friday, November 24th, 2017.Venue: The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, Lagos.Loads of other Nigerian celebrities has been there to show her support. she is currently in 5day few more hours and she will break the record of the current holder.check out photos of celebrities who came through to give her moral support..the highlight of the day was when Shina Peller came and started spearing money on her..check out photos and videos below..sourcecc lalasticlala 1 Like