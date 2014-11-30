₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Emmalez(m): 3:09pm
Odumewu Debbie a.k.a @PINKIDEBBIE set to break Guinness World Record for Longest Dance by an Individual
Odumewu Debbie Sunmisola popularly known as “PINKIDEBBIE”, is a 22-year-old renowned dance performer, exhibitionist and media influencer in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
Debbie, who is a graduate of policy and strategic studies from covenant university, started honing her dance skills at the age of 6. She draws her inspiration from her mother whose support for her work has been unwavering.
Debbie is an achiever and has demonstrated this time after time as evident in her impressive laurel winning streak of 4 years. She continually pushes boundaries and was just recently the 2nd runner-up in the Etisalat break free 24hr dance challenge as well as the last female dancer standing.
Debbie is attempting to break the Guinness book of world record for longest dance by an individual by dancing for 7 days. The world record currently stands at a 5-day dance marathon. In respect to the record-breaking attempt, Debbie is formally soliciting for media partnership and support from your esteemed brand for the 2 weeks.
Date: Friday, November 17th – Friday, November 24th, 2017.
Venue: The Palms Shopping Mall, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Loads of other Nigerian celebrities has been there to show her support. she is currently in 5day few more hours and she will break the record of the current holder.
check out photos of celebrities who came through to give her moral support..
the highlight of the day was when Shina Peller came and started spearing money on her..
check out photos and videos below..
source
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/11/odumewu-debbie-aka-pinkidebbie-set-to.html
cc lalasticlala
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Emmalez(m): 3:12pm
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by pyyxxaro: 3:14pm
I don't understand
So when people are sleeping she would be dancing
Abi naa me nor understand
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Mediapace: 3:14pm
When she is busy slaying world record
Slay queens are busy slaying with bucket of paints in conjuction with photogrid
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by LuvU2(f): 3:17pm
She is so strong nd beautiful ❤ Hope she breaks d record ❤
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Benjom(m): 3:20pm
I give you only 48 hours. Anything above that, count me out
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Evablizin(f): 3:24pm
Ride on girl.
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Emmalez(m): 3:42pm
Benjom:
lolz ... she is more than 100hours already.. day 5 now..
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by nairavsdollars: 4:08pm
Carry on girl. Once you sucessfully break the record, on behalf of my governor, i guarantee you of a statue in Imo state
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Keneking: 4:08pm
She cant beat the record
- The mall opening times : 9am- 10pm daily
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by RichiB(m): 4:09pm
Waist go hear ahm more grease to all her joints..dance on!
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by fecta: 4:09pm
After 7 days
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by binsanni(m): 4:10pm
next please
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by ChiefPiiko(m): 4:10pm
bad belle
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by ENDTIMEgist(m): 4:10pm
Na because work nor dey jare, Covenant graduate at that
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by pezeji(m): 4:10pm
dance till u fall na u sabi
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by UncleSnr(m): 4:10pm
I never bothered reading it though!
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by ElPadrino33: 4:10pm
I thought Kaffy did something like this about 10 years back
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Jackipapa: 4:11pm
Believe that you can do it and it is done!
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by SalamRushdie: 4:11pm
She is almost there
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Desirewealth: 4:11pm
I wish her the best in her dancing career.
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Sunshyne200(m): 4:12pm
Wow, this life is so simple, as to become someone, just be determine to go any length.
Imagine her not sleeping, and dancing for 7days, that doesn't make sense, but guess what she is about to break a world record.
MA catch myself the sleep anyhow.
I am even older than her self...
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Earthquake1: 4:12pm
Igbo babes always representing
Afonjas keep off.
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Blackops(m): 4:12pm
chai see breast
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by michaelwilli(m): 4:13pm
People beating record up n dwn. d only record i beat is first person to watch WWE on their youtube channel
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by flyover30(m): 4:14pm
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Slayer2: 4:14pm
Is it 24 hours dancing non stop?
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by lovelylad(m): 4:15pm
7 days? E no easy to break world records
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by obailala(m): 4:15pm
Im not sure I understand the deal here, does it mean she doesnt get to eat or sleep?
Re: Odumewu Debbie 'Pinki Debbie' To Break Guinness World Record For Longest Dance by Damfostopper(m): 4:15pm
Yu mean she is dancing for 5 days straight and no break....is she under a spell?.... abi na surugede dance aka dance of the spirit
