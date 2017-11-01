Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support (13547 Views)

Obiano's Wife Donates Ultramodern Toilet To Her Kinsmen After 3 Year In Office / Buhari Congratulates Obaseki, Oshiomhole On Victory At Poll / Obiano , Wife And Son Visit FCET Umunze - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The governor who had just received his certificate of return from INEC, was joined by his wife, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano as he marched round the town, acknowledging cheers from the people. At Eke Awka Market, traders chanted tirelessly in praise of the historic victory of the governor.



Source: Governor Willie Obiano today embarked on a victory road march through major streets of the state capital to express gratitude to Ndi Anambra for their overwhelming support to him during the just concluded governorship election in the state.The governor who had just received his certificate of return from INEC, was joined by his wife, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano as he marched round the town, acknowledging cheers from the people. At Eke Awka Market, traders chanted tirelessly in praise of the historic victory of the governor.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-obiano-embarks-on-victory-road.html?m=1 4 Likes

cool





- Those losers wont like the approach to governance which Willie seems to be adopting

- When will Peter Obi congratulate him sef APC and PDP parties wont like this- Those losers wont like the approach to governance which Willie seems to be adopting- When will Peter Obi congratulate him sef 23 Likes

















SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/obiano-embarks-on-victory-road-march-in-awka-with-keke-photos/ Man of the peopel he is.. Let him not disappoint sha 2 Likes

Ipobs right now 20 Likes 1 Share

Ipob youths right now 22 Likes

What a way to show his appreciation..

hmmm

he's far more better than pdp and apc 1 Like

Gov Obiano should woo Osita Chidoka to APGA and make him next governor. Chidoka will make a smart leader



Well done, Gov Obiano 11 Likes 1 Share

V

Good for Anambra people

I love his simple life.





Keep embezzling Anambra's "wealth" for your family enjoyment in Amelica while they keep running around with the "Anambra made Lagos what it is today" tale.



Erosion just dey start with una Obingo the conmanKeep embezzling Anambra's "wealth" for your family enjoyment in Amelica while they keep running around with the "Anambra made Lagos what it is today" tale.Erosion just dey start with una 2 Likes

Where's Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB? They don't deserve any bragging right

Weldon job Obiano but don't be carried away with ur victory oo, keep on doing the Good work u started 1 Like 1 Share

What is the governor wearing? Agbada ke! Quite uncharasteric of his mode of dressing.

See them, African leaders all hungry for power, mtcheew

SoNature:



Gov Obiano should woo Osita Chidoka to APGA and make him next governor. Chidoka will make a smart leader



Well done, Gov Obiano

Smart Governance is not by debate performance Bro Smart Governance is not by debate performance Bro 1 Like

more brainwashing! he is just pretending to be humble and down to earth, i hear he has built himself a gigantic petrol station along Enugu onitsha expressway Awka, Obiano is a crook!

onoikenna:

Governor Willie Obiano today embarked on a victory road march through major streets of the state capital to express gratitude to Ndi Anambra for their overwhelming support to him during the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The governor who had just received his certificate of return from INEC, was joined by his wife, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano as he marched round the town, acknowledging cheers from the people. At Eke Awka Market, traders chanted tirelessly in praise of the historic victory of the governor.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/governor-obiano-embarks-on-victory-road.html?m=1

na format na format





Nigeria's best governor. Cool.Nigeria's best governor. 2 Likes

Issokai

When they want something frpm the masses they become loyal, after that, the rest is history

victorvezx:

Ipob youths right now It's obvious you don't know much about APGA in Anambra State…or better still, you don't live in Anambra. Find out the number of States that currently have APGA candidates as governor. None? You're right. Does that tell you something about IPOBs and APGA in Anambra?



#nkea bu nke anyi. It's obvious you don't know much about APGA in Anambra State…or better still, you don't live in Anambra. Find out the number of States that currently have APGA candidates as governor. None? You're right. Does that tell you something about IPOBs and APGA in Anambra?#nkea bu nke anyi. 3 Likes 1 Share

Cool 1 Like

Celebration of victory. 1 Like

Dis is d last time u ever see him on d street#Williepig