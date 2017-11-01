₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by onoikenna: 3:10pm
Governor Willie Obiano today embarked on a victory road march through major streets of the state capital to express gratitude to Ndi Anambra for their overwhelming support to him during the just concluded governorship election in the state.
The governor who had just received his certificate of return from INEC, was joined by his wife, Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano as he marched round the town, acknowledging cheers from the people. At Eke Awka Market, traders chanted tirelessly in praise of the historic victory of the governor.
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 3:13pm
cool
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Keneking: 3:14pm
APC and PDP parties wont like this
- Those losers wont like the approach to governance which Willie seems to be adopting
- When will Peter Obi congratulate him sef
23 Likes
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by fingard02k(m): 3:23pm
Man of the peopel he is.. Let him not disappoint sha
SEE MORE PHOTOS here >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/obiano-embarks-on-victory-road-march-in-awka-with-keke-photos/
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Mediapace: 3:25pm
Ipobs right now
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by victorvezx(m): 3:40pm
Ipob youths right now
22 Likes
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by policy12: 3:51pm
What a way to show his appreciation..
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by AmadiAba: 3:55pm
hmmm
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Annie939(f): 4:05pm
he's far more better than pdp and apc
1 Like
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by SoNature(m): 6:18pm
Gov Obiano should woo Osita Chidoka to APGA and make him next governor. Chidoka will make a smart leader
Well done, Gov Obiano
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by fecta: 6:20pm
V
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by EmmaOgbu(m): 6:20pm
Good for Anambra people
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by joenor(m): 6:21pm
I love his simple life.
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Alariiwo: 6:22pm
Obingo the conman
Keep embezzling Anambra's "wealth" for your family enjoyment in Amelica while they keep running around with the "Anambra made Lagos what it is today" tale.
Erosion just dey start with una
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Koolking(m): 6:23pm
Where's Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB? They don't deserve any bragging right
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by asawanathegreat(m): 6:24pm
Weldon job Obiano but don't be carried away with ur victory oo, keep on doing the Good work u started
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Kiakia(m): 6:25pm
What is the governor wearing? Agbada ke! Quite uncharasteric of his mode of dressing.
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Abudu2000(m): 6:25pm
See them, African leaders all hungry for power, mtcheew
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by adem30: 6:27pm
SoNature:
Smart Governance is not by debate performance Bro
1 Like
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by gypsey(m): 6:27pm
more brainwashing! he is just pretending to be humble and down to earth, i hear he has built himself a gigantic petrol station along Enugu onitsha expressway Awka, Obiano is a crook!
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by free2ryhme: 6:28pm
onoikenna:
na format
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by LasGidiOwner: 6:29pm
Cool.
Nigeria's best governor.
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by veacea: 6:30pm
Issokai
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Thisis2raw(m): 6:33pm
When they want something frpm the masses they become loyal, after that, the rest is history
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by ggoldmine: 6:33pm
victorvezx:It's obvious you don't know much about APGA in Anambra State…or better still, you don't live in Anambra. Find out the number of States that currently have APGA candidates as governor. None? You're right. Does that tell you something about IPOBs and APGA in Anambra?
#nkea bu nke anyi.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Undisputedboy: 6:34pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:35pm
Celebration of victory.
1 Like
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Spicyzboo: 6:35pm
Dis is d last time u ever see him on d street#Williepig
|Re: Obiano & Wife On Victory Road March To Thank Anambra People For Their Support by Kingdov(m): 6:36pm
Even those that said APC will win are now coming here to call IPOB . Please who ever that see one yarimo should tell him i asked of him i have been looking 4 him to ask him how far with the nwoye victory rally
2 Likes
