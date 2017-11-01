Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria (1528 Views)

Jelani who disclosed this at the official launch of the first FUSO Truck Assembled in Nigeria by Cfao assembly plant in Lagos stated that NADDC is committed to work closely with all the players in the auto industry to ensure that Nigeria would leapfrog and join the global trend irrespective of the challenges, adding that it is time for Nigeria and friends of Nigeria to take the bull by the horns and embrace technological advancement in the automotive industry as Nigeria could not afford to be left behind in this global movement.



The Director General congratulated FUSO/Cfao motors for making waves in the auto industry. “It is really an incredible milestone for the automotive sector in Nigeria to have CFAO and FUSO Truck launch an assembly plant right here in the country with the capacity to assemble at least five trucks per day”.



He however challenged the operators in the industry to come up with more advanced solutions to transportation in Nigeria as most of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the developed countries are gradually moving away from production of conventional cars.



When the assembling of diesel car is still a problem...in God we trust. 3 Likes



Abeg make una patronize me , I wan buy Tesla



Innovative







New demo in

Help save Mary from snake bite

Please help cork the gun please please please

Find (x)

Answers at my profile

Nothing can improve power in Nigeria Nothing can improve power in Nigeria

una fada

Where is the electric?

mumu people. Wont you have stable electricity to enjoy your car. Abi na generator we go use charge am







We sha love to keep deceiving ourselves in Nigeria.





Even petroleum products are not readily available. Not to talk of Electricity.





Even NEPA dey use Generator for their office.



Mtchew!!!!



Dead on arrival.No hope of succeeding in a country without stable power supply.Heck the citizens can't even boast of 24hrs light and you want to bring in cars to compete for the limited resources

The small megawatt we dey generate never serve humans finish, una want add automobiles to am? I laugh in pidgin 1 Like

NADDC "To"



Every time I see "To" in their statements, I know it's a big joke

which light?





Clowns

Lol

babino22:

Where is the electric?



Kainji dam Kainji dam

Dreaming Big is okey





Oil still in their mind





just looking for more oil money to steal

Nigeria always putting the cart before the the horse. When wuld we start learning. Give us electricity and watch this country grow, even God knows the importance of ligth he created ligth first before his other creations

Can't work with the kind of country we are in.



Charge points will be easily vandalized in the middle of the night.



If Nigerians can vandalise a whole transformer, is it now this own that they won't?

I laugh. It's not possible, I thought they said by 2019 abi 2020 we would start producing pencils. Even the pencil sef no show

Another way to embezzle money, they have not made the standard of living of Nigerians to be OK, they are planning on making electric car a reality.. Very useless set of humans.

Mumu people, they are encouraging people to start making electric cars when they've not provided electricity itself. They fail to realize that some countries venture into electric cars for two reasons: 1 . For clean energy and 2. The most important is to cut dependence on oil producing countries as they are making them too rich.



Let them focus on manufacturing gasoline cars.

make dem first build non-electric cars first make we see.

The electric car we'll charge in another country where there is power or in our own where we lack power.







They better look forward to creating jobs than going for pipe dreams. 1 Like

, we do not even have enough light to charge our laptop and phones. Misplaced priority, we do not even have enough light to charge our laptop and phones.

NICE ONE

Did you say 'electric car' or 'elementary car'?



Nigerians don't see light to charge phone, where is the light to charge electric cars?



Unless they will also manufacture mobile electric power bank to the rescue.

naa to buy mikano put for back. simple innovation. start gen and drive round the world. that will be their advert statement

Lol.

Me and the rest of Nigerians looking at this government like. 1 Like