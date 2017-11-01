₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 4:57pm
The Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr. Jelani Aliyu MFR, on Thursday 16th November 2017 said the Council shall collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the local automotive industry to make electric cars a reality in Nigeria.
Jelani who disclosed this at the official launch of the first FUSO Truck Assembled in Nigeria by Cfao assembly plant in Lagos stated that NADDC is committed to work closely with all the players in the auto industry to ensure that Nigeria would leapfrog and join the global trend irrespective of the challenges, adding that it is time for Nigeria and friends of Nigeria to take the bull by the horns and embrace technological advancement in the automotive industry as Nigeria could not afford to be left behind in this global movement.
The Director General congratulated FUSO/Cfao motors for making waves in the auto industry. “It is really an incredible milestone for the automotive sector in Nigeria to have CFAO and FUSO Truck launch an assembly plant right here in the country with the capacity to assemble at least five trucks per day”.
He however challenged the operators in the industry to come up with more advanced solutions to transportation in Nigeria as most of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the developed countries are gradually moving away from production of conventional cars.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by givan(m): 5:26pm
When the assembling of diesel car is still a problem...in God we trust.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by Donald3d(m): 6:45pm
Abeg make una patronize me , I wan buy Tesla
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by Tuljaking(m): 7:23pm
Innovative
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by aleeyus(m): 7:23pm
AutoJoshNG:
Nothing can improve power in Nigeria
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by Elslim: 7:24pm
una fada
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by babino22: 7:24pm
Where is the electric?
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by teamsynergy: 7:25pm
mumu people. Wont you have stable electricity to enjoy your car. Abi na generator we go use charge am
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by OrestesDante(m): 7:25pm
We sha love to keep deceiving ourselves in Nigeria.
Even petroleum products are not readily available. Not to talk of Electricity.
Even NEPA dey use Generator for their office.
Mtchew!!!!
#Blame Buhari
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by prodiG(m): 7:25pm
Dead on arrival.No hope of succeeding in a country without stable power supply.Heck the citizens can't even boast of 24hrs light and you want to bring in cars to compete for the limited resources
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by obaataaokpaewu: 7:26pm
The small megawatt we dey generate never serve humans finish, una want add automobiles to am? I laugh in pidgin
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by Kufie(m): 7:26pm
NADDC "To"
Every time I see "To" in their statements, I know it's a big joke
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by boman2014: 7:26pm
which light?
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by IkpuMmadu: 7:27pm
Clowns
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by jobaltol: 7:28pm
Lol
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by DaBillionnaire: 7:28pm
babino22:
Kainji dam
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by ricsman(m): 7:28pm
Dreaming Big is okey
Oil still in their mind
just looking for more oil money to steal
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by Laralag: 7:28pm
Nigeria always putting the cart before the the horse. When wuld we start learning. Give us electricity and watch this country grow, even God knows the importance of ligth he created ligth first before his other creations
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by KanesHost: 7:29pm
Can't work with the kind of country we are in.
Charge points will be easily vandalized in the middle of the night.
If Nigerians can vandalise a whole transformer, is it now this own that they won't?
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by cooljude(m): 7:29pm
I laugh. It's not possible, I thought they said by 2019 abi 2020 we would start producing pencils. Even the pencil sef no show
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by udemzyudex(m): 7:29pm
Another way to embezzle money, they have not made the standard of living of Nigerians to be OK, they are planning on making electric car a reality.. Very useless set of humans.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by OkpekeBeauty: 7:29pm
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by lilfreezy: 7:30pm
Mumu people, they are encouraging people to start making electric cars when they've not provided electricity itself. They fail to realize that some countries venture into electric cars for two reasons: 1 . For clean energy and 2. The most important is to cut dependence on oil producing countries as they are making them too rich.
Let them focus on manufacturing gasoline cars.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by shaddoww: 7:30pm
make dem first build non-electric cars first make we see.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by mitchelljnr(m): 7:30pm
The electric car we'll charge in another country where there is power or in our own where we lack power.
They better look forward to creating jobs than going for pipe dreams.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by ymedia35: 7:31pm
Misplaced priority , we do not even have enough light to charge our laptop and phones.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by EBAZ: 7:31pm
NICE ONE
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by Koolking(m): 7:32pm
Did you say 'electric car' or 'elementary car'?
Nigerians don't see light to charge phone, where is the light to charge electric cars?
Unless they will also manufacture mobile electric power bank to the rescue.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by doctorkush(m): 7:35pm
naa to buy mikano put for back. simple innovation. start gen and drive round the world. that will be their advert statement
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by irepnaija4eva(m): 7:37pm
Lol.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by irepnaija4eva(m): 7:44pm
Me and the rest of Nigerians looking at this government like.
Re: NADDC To Collaborate With Stakeholders To Manufacture Electric Cars In Nigeria by ofuonyebi: 7:45pm
these oyinbo people knows how to riddicle our otu.. leaders....remember many decades ago when they said they want to manufacture cars
in 9ja...what do we saw?....a dumping ground for peougeot parts in the north till today...instead, of deceiving the people why not establish
a genuine an big garri processing and manufacturing industry...which can employ hundred workers with minimum wage...
than waiting for so call electric cars that will take another 5-decades!
