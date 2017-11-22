Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Meet Anthony Joshua's Lookalike (Pictured) (4854 Views)

Oritse Femi's Wife And His Mother Look-Alike (Photos) / Meet Anthony Joshua Next Challenger (pic) / Paul Okoye Signed Rihana-Look-Alike, Lucy Because Of The Resemblance? (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

@VIVIANGIST



Does the dude by the right look like #anthonyjoshua for real ?



VIA : Does the dude by the right look like #anthonyjoshua for real ?VIA : http://www.viviangist.ng/meet-anthony-joshua-look-alike-picture/ 3 Likes 1 Share

They do actually...

Maybe the guy papa play away keep here 5 Likes

Good.... atleast all those Naija girls tripping for him have hope 16 Likes 1 Share





na play ooo!



look well their is no much resemblance. big joke... he looks like a Fulani Anthony Joshua to me.na play ooo!look well their is no much resemblance. 1 Like 1 Share















who b d real AJ? who b d real AJ? 2 Likes

Them resemble sha



But one get kudi pass 1 Like

This kind lookalike na made in Aba 2 Likes

If it's not Josh....e nor fit be like Joshua.

ok

80% alike; the other guy should make away his beards; he ain't cool on him

More like a throwback of Anthony Joshua 2 Likes

Looks like his younger brother. He takes after his look though.

Yes ooo, with the right marketing strategies, and a british accent he can get girls ohh.

But his resemblance does not beat this 1 Like

he is jst d China version of hm he is jst d China version of hm 1 Like 1 Share

I think his pops gat a question to answer 1 Like

Everyone wants to resemble the successful one, how many times have people come out to say they resemble a failed person. 1 Like

When you are a celebrity it becomes easier to see your twin from another mother..... they say everyone has 1-6 look alike in the world but difficult to see them all.



Wish to see mine some day

If e no be Anthony Joshua,e no be Anthony Joshua..

Finito!!

handsome guy.......hope money dey pocket

more like hushpuppi look alike

And u didn't even include the guy's name. Help his ministry na

Anthony Joshua's father need to answer some questions

They look alike for real...gat love for Joshua no homo

So maybe fry buha-nut?

They look exactly the same, it's just that one is really suffering so he doesn't have that fresh skin and dark hair.

EastGold:

This kind lookalike na made in Aba k 1 Share

Just like Peter and Paul. Omo make dis guy no let Toke Makinwa n Uriel Oputa catch am ooo, na rape dem go rape am ooooo 1 Like

They need to do DNA test for both of them da 1 Like

they do but we know the fake one they do but we know the fake one

wow

So may we fry buha-nut?