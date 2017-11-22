Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed (7083 Views)

Peter Obi On Biafra: "IPOB Agitation Won't End By Army Crackdown, Quote Me" / Biafra: IPOB May Stop Igbos From Producing Nigeria’s President – Okorocha / We’ll Break-away With Every Part Of Biafra; IPOB Tells Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the Information Minister, the turnout of voters during the polls has diminished the IPOB.





Lai Mohammed said this while addressing reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Wednesday, against reported call by the pro-Biafra group for indigenes to stay away on the election day.



His words, “I think what that proved really is that IPOB does not represent the good people of Anambra or any state in the South East.



He said the IPOB propaganda about the election really showed that they are not on ground.



“The people of Anambra have shown that there is no alternative to democracy and that they believe in one Nigeria and federal system of government. If there are issues to be resolved, let us resolve it. But terrorism and separatism is not the answer.





“I think the Anambra election has sounded the death knell on IPOB because they said election will never hold. The election has come and gone, the turnout was quite reasonable.



“Every party competed very competitively and at the end of the day, the people of Anambra have decided who is going to be their governor.”





http://anstalk.com/biafra-ipob-dead-and-gone-lai-mohammed/





lalasticlala Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the successful conduct of the governorship election in Anambra state last Saturday shows that the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is dead and gone.According to the Information Minister, the turnout of voters during the polls has diminished the IPOB.Lai Mohammed said this while addressing reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Wednesday, against reported call by the pro-Biafra group for indigenes to stay away on the election day.His words, “I think what that proved really is that IPOB does not represent the good people of Anambra or any state in the South East.He said the IPOB propaganda about the election really showed that they are not on ground.“The people of Anambra have shown that there is no alternative to democracy and that they believe in one Nigeria and federal system of government. If there are issues to be resolved, let us resolve it. But terrorism and separatism is not the answer.“I think the Anambra election has sounded the death knell on IPOB because they said election will never hold. The election has come and gone, the turnout was quite reasonable.“Every party competed very competitively and at the end of the day, the people of Anambra have decided who is going to be their governor.”lalasticlala 5 Likes 1 Share

the same Man that said the Boko haram has been techinically defeated, your problem is not IPOB though but becuase of your cluelessness, planlessness and thoughtlessness ,you decided to carry ipob on your head 73 Likes 6 Shares





Fraudgeria is dead and buried not IPOB. If you doubt yourself come to Ariaria without your battalion security and shout that Biafra/IPOB is dead.



Ndi zoo ndi ala Lol. Whatever they give these Fruadgerian zoo government officials that makes them talk like slowpokez.Fraudgeria is dead and buried not IPOB. If you doubt yourself come to Ariaria without your battalion security and shout that Biafra/IPOB is dead.Ndi zoo ndi ala 60 Likes 4 Shares

















one of his numerous lies. one of his numerous lies. 27 Likes

Hmmm he is making sense at last 6 Likes

Liar! Just like the way BH have been technically defeat but still killing valuable citizens as "soft targets" right? See e mouth like fowl Yansh. 26 Likes 1 Share

The election has come and gone, the turnout was quite reasonable.



Did anyone see this? Devil must be afraid of this man. 15 Likes 1 Share

Lie lie Mohammed is a fat liar that if he tells you good morning be sure that it is night time



Someone should tell this man who has a PhD in lieying that the time for propaganda is dead and gone.



Biafra forever lives in the hearts of the people. 29 Likes 4 Shares

We already know that.

I'm yet to see a single Keke Napep and Okada with that Biafran flag on them in Owerri or Anambra.

That Python dance was indeed a factory reset. 29 Likes 6 Shares

Lai 1 Like

Its from Lai Mohammad. Next lie pls



Its dead and gone but you are still battling with dead group which makes you to be having sleepiness night about them thinking about the next propaganda to use against the "dead" group 13 Likes

Its from Lai Mohammad. . Next lie pls 7 Likes

Lie Mohammed is not the right person to make this comment.



It might go down in history as the only truth ever told by Mr. Liar Mohammed 6 Likes 1 Share

By the shape of their mouth

You shall know them...



empty barrels 9 Likes

otil1:

Lie Mohammed is not the right person to make this comment.



It might go down in history as the only truth ever told by Mr. Liar Mohammed

Where is the truth in what he said

Ipob is the spirit and resolve of the people

It can't die Where is the truth in what he saidIpob is the spirit and resolve of the peopleIt can't die 16 Likes

And thou shall bear a son, and ye shall call him "Lai" for as water floweth from a river, so shall lies flow from his mouth non stop and he shall become the minister Of information and shall decieve my people with lies. 13 Likes

IPOB terrorists right now, 13 Likes 3 Shares

Biafrats will be fighting themselves now 6 Likes 1 Share

1st of all uv lied all thru ur service tht a child born today can easily use u for an example of a lie.



Biafra or Ipob is not gone, any sane person knows this.

Im not in support of them but we prefer seeing them n knowing their plans than when theyv gone undercover.



Thts how u told us boko was gone, yet till today we re feeling their impact in the north. U can see the attack this week alone and how many tht died.



Instead of attacking Ipob, solve their problems. Which is simple.



Boko once had a demand but no one cared. today, the govt has been doing everything to pls them including releasing them from prison in our own very eyes, paying them huge amount as if wev lost conscience, yet they re still doing wht they want at the end. The ppl released n money paid, energized them the more.



So mr lie, help us find a solution cos as far as a sane man is concern, Ipob is still very alive, mayb heading to plan C. 11 Likes

IPOB has become a Hague Damocles sword hanging over the head of Buratai in the future for crimes against humanity 8 Likes

Bwuhahahahahaha…. IPOBS miscreants, what do you have to say

15 Likes 1 Share

Truth IPOPIGBIANS are dead! 3 Likes 1 Share

Yes oh!

Obiano don kill am kpata kpata 2 Likes 2 Shares

D

I have unlimited amount of credit and I am willing to sell out Glo network data for half the price. This is no scam. I have to sell these off before end of November, 2017.



If interested send message to me and get recharged.

Standing5:

These people sha. Lie lie lie. This man is a liar but I like this lie truth This man is a liar but I like thistruth 3 Likes

Hmmm

These people sha. Lie lie lie. 3 Likes

Continue lying I'm listening 6 Likes 1 Share

zombieHUNTER:

By the shape of their mouth

You shall know them...



empty barrels



4 Likes