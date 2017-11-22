₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Anstalk(f): 6:10pm
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that the successful conduct of the governorship election in Anambra state last Saturday shows that the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is dead and gone.
According to the Information Minister, the turnout of voters during the polls has diminished the IPOB.
Lai Mohammed said this while addressing reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital on Wednesday, against reported call by the pro-Biafra group for indigenes to stay away on the election day.
His words, “I think what that proved really is that IPOB does not represent the good people of Anambra or any state in the South East.
He said the IPOB propaganda about the election really showed that they are not on ground.
“The people of Anambra have shown that there is no alternative to democracy and that they believe in one Nigeria and federal system of government. If there are issues to be resolved, let us resolve it. But terrorism and separatism is not the answer.
“I think the Anambra election has sounded the death knell on IPOB because they said election will never hold. The election has come and gone, the turnout was quite reasonable.
“Every party competed very competitively and at the end of the day, the people of Anambra have decided who is going to be their governor.”
lalasticlala
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by kettykin: 6:14pm
the same Man that said the Boko haram has been techinically defeated, your problem is not IPOB though but becuase of your cluelessness, planlessness and thoughtlessness ,you decided to carry ipob on your head
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by conductorh2: 6:19pm
Lol. Whatever they give these Fruadgerian zoo government officials that makes them talk like slowpokez.
Fraudgeria is dead and buried not IPOB. If you doubt yourself come to Ariaria without your battalion security and shout that Biafra/IPOB is dead.
Ndi zoo ndi ala
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Modelqwen(f): 6:23pm
one of his numerous lies.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by princechurchill(m): 6:33pm
Hmmm he is making sense at last
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Paperwhite(m): 6:41pm
Liar! Just like the way BH have been technically defeat but still killing valuable citizens as "soft targets" right? See e mouth like fowl Yansh.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by EricIyke: 6:45pm
The election has come and gone, the turnout was quite reasonable.
Did anyone see this? Devil must be afraid of this man.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by magoo10(m): 6:47pm
Lie lie Mohammed is a fat liar that if he tells you good morning be sure that it is night time
Someone should tell this man who has a PhD in lieying that the time for propaganda is dead and gone.
Biafra forever lives in the hearts of the people.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by hardywaltz(m): 6:49pm
We already know that.
I'm yet to see a single Keke Napep and Okada with that Biafran flag on them in Owerri or Anambra.
That Python dance was indeed a factory reset.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by darkenkach(m): 6:52pm
Lai
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Cyynthia(f): 7:00pm
Its from Lai Mohammad. Next lie pls
Its dead and gone but you are still battling with dead group which makes you to be having sleepiness night about them thinking about the next propaganda to use against the "dead" group
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Cyynthia(f): 7:01pm
Its from Lai Mohammad. . Next lie pls
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by otil1: 7:14pm
Lie Mohammed is not the right person to make this comment.
It might go down in history as the only truth ever told by Mr. Liar Mohammed
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by zombieHUNTER: 7:19pm
By the shape of their mouth
You shall know them...
empty barrels
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by zombieHUNTER: 7:22pm
otil1:
Where is the truth in what he said
Ipob is the spirit and resolve of the people
It can't die
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by fastgyal(f): 8:03pm
And thou shall bear a son, and ye shall call him "Lai" for as water floweth from a river, so shall lies flow from his mouth non stop and he shall become the minister Of information and shall decieve my people with lies.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by python1: 8:03pm
IPOB terrorists right now,
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by searchhussein(m): 8:03pm
Biafrats will be fighting themselves now
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by skulgen: 8:03pm
1st of all uv lied all thru ur service tht a child born today can easily use u for an example of a lie.
Biafra or Ipob is not gone, any sane person knows this.
Im not in support of them but we prefer seeing them n knowing their plans than when theyv gone undercover.
Thts how u told us boko was gone, yet till today we re feeling their impact in the north. U can see the attack this week alone and how many tht died.
Instead of attacking Ipob, solve their problems. Which is simple.
Boko once had a demand but no one cared. today, the govt has been doing everything to pls them including releasing them from prison in our own very eyes, paying them huge amount as if wev lost conscience, yet they re still doing wht they want at the end. The ppl released n money paid, energized them the more.
So mr lie, help us find a solution cos as far as a sane man is concern, Ipob is still very alive, mayb heading to plan C.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by searchhussein(m): 8:04pm
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by SalamRushdie: 8:04pm
IPOB has become a Hague Damocles sword hanging over the head of Buratai in the future for crimes against humanity
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by CrtlAltDel: 8:04pm
Bwuhahahahahaha…. IPOBS miscreants, what do you have to say
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by abbaapple: 8:04pm
Truth IPOPIGBIANS are dead!
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Newbiee: 8:04pm
Yes oh!
Obiano don kill am kpata kpata
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Nathdoug(m): 8:04pm
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by ajealadick(m): 8:04pm
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Olekumaster(m): 8:04pm
Standing5:This man is a liar but I like this
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by veacea: 8:05pm
Hmmm
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by Standing5(m): 8:05pm
These people sha. Lie lie lie.
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by sylviaeo(f): 8:06pm
Continue lying I'm listening
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by kunzo: 8:06pm
zombieHUNTER:
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Dead And Gone – Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 8:06pm
Buried
