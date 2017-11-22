Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival (8456 Views)

The opportunity came after the upcoming photographer, tweeted about needing a sponsor to Calabar carnival, and voila, Iyanya popped up and asked him to send a DM.



Here's their exchange below;



Okay,he tried. 1 Like

How can you call that guy upcoming? He isn't upcoming, he only need funding. 2 Likes

All i can say is God butter our bread so that we will be rich and dash out money to those in need.





Stop shouting amen there and start working , money will not appear in your pocket



#fecta 11 Likes

Good for him, iyanu ti sele lati odo iyanya 1 Like





Iyanya is desperate.

Dude is not only looking for relevance but for whose destiny to steal.



I pity him sha, it's not easy to move from being a mega superstar to an upcoming artiste.





The grass is not always greener on the other side.

So there is upcoming photographer now...

That's how life should be. Help others when you're in a position to help. 1 Like

Na everything dey get upcoming now, even photographer............ I just hope Buhari is not an Upcoming president 5 Likes 1 Share

Iyanya I want to come too pleaseeee

Premeditated news

NwaAmaikpe:

Always surprised... for everything. 7 Likes 1 Share

That is kind of him

Every land flows with milk and honey but your milk and honey is not in every land!



Iyanya honestly needs divine guidance right now because this trial and error he is doing is damaging his entire life already.





His music career is in coma,

He won't succeed in photography.



I'm a photographer, iyanya abeg sponsor me to Russia for the world cup.

Bros where u de work abeg?



No u must be a business man, who go employ u with all these kind things wey full ur mouth? During interview if interviewer ask u too much questions u go ask am back "while the C.E.O of this company was busy working hard to be a C.E.O what were u doing? Look at u today, ordinary interviewer, it's a shame" Bros where u de work abeg?No u must be a business man, who go employ u with all these kind things wey full ur mouth? During interview if interviewer ask u too much questions u go ask am back "while the C.E.O of this company was busy working hard to be a C.E.O what were u doing? Look at u today, ordinary interviewer, it's a shame" 7 Likes 3 Shares

Please can a nairalander sponsor me to study abroad (in the USA)?

Please van a nairalander sponsor me to study abroad (in the USA).

I am not sure you will get sponsored here

If you were a fine girl it would have been a different matter .

But dont worry if bobrisky can do it you can do it to.



I'm also looking for a sponsor @ Franco Comedy

publicity stunt





Nwaamaikpe Nwaamaikpe 1 Like

DISCLAIMER

NwaAmaikpe has only one account on Nairaland.



Kindly get your assumptions right, if it isn't from this account, it isn't NwaAmaikpe.

NwaAmaikpe has only one account on Nairaland.

Kindly get your assumptions right, if it isn't from this account, it isn't NwaAmaikpe.

Thanks and God bless.

Good of him...at least this act of benevolence would keep him in the news for a while and not that his dead music his still hoping on