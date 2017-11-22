₦airaland Forum

Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:16pm
Nigerian photographer and Twitter user, @dijiaderoGBA, just got an opportunity to attend Calabar Carnival this year, thanks to Mavins act, Iyanya.

The opportunity came after the upcoming photographer, tweeted about needing a sponsor to Calabar carnival, and voila, Iyanya popped up and asked him to send a DM.

Here's their exchange below;

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Evablizin(f): 6:24pm
Okay,he tried.

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by darkenkach(m): 6:49pm
How can you call that guy upcoming? He isn't upcoming, he only need funding.

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by BruncleZuma: 8:28pm
sad sad sad sad
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by fecta: 8:29pm
All i can say is God butter our bread so that we will be rich and dash out money to those in need.


Modified
Stop shouting amen there and start working , money will not appear in your pocket

#fecta

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Epositive(m): 8:29pm
BruncleZuma:
sad sad sad sad
\sad
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by cygnus05(m): 8:30pm
So
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Teewhy2: 8:30pm
Good for him, iyanu ti sele lati odo iyanya

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by NwaAmaikpe: 8:30pm
shocked

Iyanya is desperate.
Dude is not only looking for relevance but for whose destiny to steal.

I pity him sha, it's not easy to move from being a mega superstar to an upcoming artiste.


MORAL
The grass is not always greener on the other side.
Tekno is making waves in MMMG, while Mavin has made Iyanya quit music for photography.

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by aspirebig: 8:31pm
So there is upcoming photographer now...
Issokay
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Evergreen4(m): 8:31pm
That's how life should be. Help others when you're in a position to help.

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by smithe113(m): 8:31pm
Na everything dey get upcoming now, even photographer............ I just hope Buhari is not an Upcoming president

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by ngwababe: 8:32pm
Iyanya I want to come too pleaseeee
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by seunmohmoh(f): 8:34pm
tsw
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by martineverest(m): 8:35pm
Premeditated news
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Estherfabian(f): 8:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Always surprised... for everything.

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Princesteve7248: 8:37pm
That is kind of him
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by segebase(m): 8:39pm
m
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by UbanmeUdie: 8:40pm
shocked



Every land flows with milk and honey but your milk and honey is not in every land!

Iyanya honestly needs divine guidance right now because this trial and error he is doing is damaging his entire life already.


His music career is in coma,
He won't succeed in photography.

He has a chance to do better either as an arm wrestler or a local porn star!

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by tintingz(m): 8:40pm
I'm a photographer, iyanya abeg sponsor me to Russia for the world cup.
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Felixalex(m): 8:41pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Iyanya is desperate.
Dude is not only looking for relevance but for whose destiny to steal.

I pity him sha, it's not easy to move from being a mega superstar to an upcoming artiste.


MORAL
The grass is not always greener on the other side.
Tekno is making waves in MMMG, while Mavin has made Iyanya quit music for photography.


Bros where u de work abeg?

No u must be a business man, who go employ u with all these kind things wey full ur mouth? During interview if interviewer ask u too much questions u go ask am back "while the C.E.O of this company was busy working hard to be a C.E.O what were u doing? Look at u today, ordinary interviewer, it's a shame" grin cheesy grin

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:56pm
Please can a nairalander sponsor me to study abroad (in the USA)?
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by fecta: 8:57pm
HarkymTheOracle:
Please van a nairalander sponsor me to study abroad (in the USA).

I am not sure you will get sponsored here
If you were a fine girl it would have been a different matter .
But dont worry if bobrisky can do it you can do it to.

#fecta

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by Franco2017(m): 8:59pm
I'm also looking for a sponsor @ Franco Comedy
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by maleekberry: 9:01pm
publicity stunt grin
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by rockcitie: 9:01pm
So you are actually NwaAmaikpe. There's no difference in your pattern of response & comments. And you book space on almost every topic both as NwaAmaikpe and UbanmeUdie with this your open mouth. SMH

UbanmeUdie:
shocked



Every land flows with milk and honey but your milk and honey is not in every land!

Iyanya honestly needs divine guidance right now because this trial and error he is doing is damaging his entire life already.


His music career is in coma,
He won't succeed in photography.

He has a chance to do better either as an arm wrestler or a local porn star!

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:04pm
fecta:


I am not sure you will get sponsored here
If you were a fine girl it would have been a different matter .
But dont worry if bobrisky can do it you can do it to.

fecta
Lol
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by MrBigiman: 9:07pm
UbanmeUdie:
shocked



Every land flows with milk and honey but your milk and honey is not in every land!

Iyanya honestly needs divine guidance right now because this trial and error he is doing is damaging his entire life already.


His music career is in coma,
He won't succeed in photography.

He has a chance to do better either as an arm wrestler or a local porn star!

Nwaamaikpe

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by kodedbis(f): 9:08pm
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by NwaAmaikpe: 9:08pm
rockcitie:

So you are actually NwaAmaikpe. There's no difference in your pattern of response & comments. And you book space on almost every topic both as NwaAmaikpe and UbanmeUdie with this your open mouth. SMH


MrBigiman:


Nwaamaikpe

shocked

DISCLAIMER
NwaAmaikpe has only one account on Nairaland.

Kindly get your assumptions right, if it isn't from this account, it isn't NwaAmaikpe.
Thanks and God bless.

Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by BornnAgainChild(f): 9:11pm
Good of him...at least this act of benevolence would keep him in the news for a while and not that his dead music his still hoping on undecided
Re: Iyanya Sponsors dijiaderoGBA, A Photographer To Calabar To Document The Carnival by NarnieSnyper(m): 9:18pm
On my way to the gym, and one look at iyanya's body, i head straight back home.

Urgh!! embarassed

See him looking like Quasimodo of Notre dome

