Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 09:51 PM
Pre-Wedding Photos Of 2 Corpers Set To Wed In Imo: "From Hello, Hi To Wedding"
by stephenduru: 6:48pm
It is a departmental wedding.It is corper's wedding.It all started with an Hello,Hi,then they became departmental friends to departmental lovers and now its a departmental wedding. Lolz.
Ihekuna Ann onyekachi and Albert Ekpedeme Sylvanus will exchange marriage vows on 16th December 2017 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Obibi, Afor-ajala, Aboh mbaise LGA of Imo state.
What a lovely story!
by stephenduru: 6:49pm
by stephenduru: 6:50pm
by Khd95(m): 6:51pm
Ok
by divinehand2003(m): 7:07pm
I like the collection of prewed pix, most especially the farmers dress style. Nice
by hadduni(f): 7:50pm
awww
they are finally going to get married, I wish them happy married life in advance...still waiting for my mr right or wrong.
by greatnaija01: 8:03pm
your hubby is doing NYSC... you will wait no longer
hadduni:
by LuvU2(f): 8:04pm
Photos look lit, beautiful settings. Hml to them ❤
by fastgyal(f): 8:37pm
I better start replying to hellos
by Houseofglam7(f): 8:37pm
Oya
Husband fall on me
by fecta: 8:38pm
Guy you should have shared the pic after you have married, the girl is fine and fresh , if some nairaland guys catch her ehh.
Your HELLO, HI will turn to. GOD, WHY
#fecta
by Adaomalight(f): 8:38pm
by Flashh: 8:38pm
Those girls/ladies who don't reply PMs on here. Someone might just feels like to send you a PM with the aim to start a relationship with you and get you married.
But since you chose not reply, then when it takes too long to get a man who wants to marry you, don't dare blame your "village people", but yourself.
by saabright(m): 8:38pm
I jus hope if nysc pass , eyes no go clear
by Krafty006: 8:38pm
the bride is beautiful....
by segebase(m): 8:38pm
by iswallker(m): 8:38pm
So wedding is sewing Ankara and shooting pool...
We sai see....
On another note he could start by shaving off that beard..its ugly..
by NwaAmaikpe: 8:38pm
Love is truly blind.
Because she deserved better.
by 9japrof(m): 8:38pm
Cute couple, it all started with a hello hi, they became friends, then
Ladies shey una see no be all school boys wey toast una be fork boys. Instead of taking those injury in-between your legs to those old lecturers for result upgrades and sharwama. Stake it on your fellow student,it might still pay off.
Besides looks like Igbo girls too much abeg, the rate they are being shipped out to other tribes, Bini, urhobo, yoruba, Hausa, nupe and now akwa ibom and still go round for my igbo brothers. I just pray they don't go extinct soon ooo...
Wife wey Sabi speak pure language fall on me ooo abeg
by segebase(m): 8:39pm
Houseofglam7:
am here ..my love
by Harrynight(m): 8:40pm
may my pre wedding pix with a nairalander surface on this FP sum day
babe where u dey
by demsid(m): 8:40pm
hadduni:be deceiving ursef there, after we av toasted u toasted u, u no gree.
by deedondavi(m): 8:40pm
lovely
by Tynasparks(f): 8:41pm
They look really good.
by MooreJozo: 8:41pm
by NE555: 8:41pm
Houseofglam7:I don fall on you
by OlojoTaiwo(m): 8:41pm
by eddykisses1(m): 8:41pm
fastgyal:Hello dear
by TechAddiction: 8:41pm
fastgyal:
Hello..
by Eddodoh(m): 8:41pm
fastgyal:Hi
by samx4real(m): 8:41pm
by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:41pm
I love love, what am I doing wrong maybe I should go back to facebook
