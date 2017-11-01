₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,987 members, 3,927,985 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) (4904 Views)
|Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by BoneBlogger(m): 6:59pm
It seems the issue of domestic violence with women being the perpetrators is on the rise now following a recent attack by another woman on her husband in Gusau, Zamfara state. While Nigerians are still lamenting the killing of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, who was stabbed to the death by his wife, Maryam Sanda, over the weekend - here comes another sad news.
According to reports, a woman today attacked her husband in Zamfara state as she stabbed him with a bottle on his shoulder and other parts of his body. The man who survived the gruesome attack and was rushed to the hospital - is said to have been stabbed after a disagreement with his wife.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-injures-husband-attacking-bottle-zamfara-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Israeljones(m): 7:00pm
wtf!....
Some woman are just devil incarnate,,,,, the real devil in them manifest immediately they are activated by that ring..... .
To every man on this forum who is yet to get married, I pray we will never fall into the trap of this women devil in sheep clothing parading themselves as slayqueens..... ..
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by sweetval: 7:02pm
Umu nwanyi... Nawaooo...
1 Like
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by python1: 7:02pm
Wetin dey pain me about the actions of these women is that if the man was strong enough to prevent this nonsense with brute, you will see some animals shouting everywhere about domestic violence against women, but you won't see any of those donkeys talking about this kind of heartlessness from a lady. Make dem continue, na woman go kill all those woman wrappers, goats.
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:02pm
Men are now becoming victims of domestic violence.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:03pm
And they have foolishly left him on the gound to loose blood opting to take pictures instead of Nipping tha bleeding now ..People understimate blood loss in Nigeria too much
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by TheCabal: 7:08pm
When a woman is having an affair with another man, she can kill her husband.
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Kowor(f): 7:14pm
It's the stabbing season.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 7:20pm
If it was the other way now, our ears go Don block.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by IAMSASHY(f): 7:34pm
eye am nt surprising, na dem
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by veekid(m): 7:34pm
This one pass becareful oooo
1 Like
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 7:35pm
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by RichiB(m): 7:35pm
Nawah O! women have now been possessed by the spirit of stabbing!
1 Like
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Amibranki(f): 7:36pm
SalamRushdie:E tire me o
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Jerrypolo(m): 7:37pm
Blaad!!!
When Daddy Freeze said he was being abused domestically by his wife we all brushed it off as propaganda while others called him a weakling.
Most of us just know about this phrase "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned", We have never experienced it.
An angry woman can cause the fall of a thousand men.
Tables are turning rapidly. We would soon start having Menist fighting for the right of domestically abused men.
Dem talk am say "One day, bush meat go catch the hunter". Here we have it.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:37pm
Watin women chop wey them dey wicked like this
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by ScotFree: 7:37pm
These Zamfara women again!!
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by itsik(m): 7:37pm
Hmmmm.
Well I wonder sometimes sha.
Cos before a woman will stab me to death with a knife or bottle neck,
I must have killed her before I depart to the great beyond.
These cases still marvel me.
And where are those silly feminists or women advocates?
They will not say anything now.
This is not for me sha
1 Like
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Henitan24(f): 7:37pm
On the matter of the murder case, this is the third case in three months where a Muslim wife goes crazy because the husband had an affair. I think the Muslims should start counselling before weddings and ensure that both parties involved are aware of each others rights. If their religion allows a man four wives, then the women should learn to look away when their men go wandering looking for new wives.
In the words, she has committed an abomination and should be punished. There shld be no lowering of bar for women.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 7:37pm
Topestbilly:Women are fighting back I guess
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by I124U: 7:37pm
E be like say na to dey stab una husbands dey trend now
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by boman2014: 7:37pm
.this is the result of feminist talks
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 7:37pm
She should face and dance to the music. Women are becoming more violent this days.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Alexk2(m): 7:37pm
What is bad should not be justified under any giuse. All manner of domestic violence be it against wife, husband or the children is an act of wickedness and must not be tolerated or celeberated.
Bitterness is like cancer. It eats upon the host. But anger is like fire. It burns it all clean; it'll be your choice in the end....my take is there are two things you should never be angry at; what you can help, and what you cannot....yes you may say it's not easy and yes it isnt but it is wise to work on yourself until it comes easy for you...as the consequence of anger is never ever worth it.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by peetay(m): 7:38pm
The man is to blame. All his fault. So say the feminists. God help us all.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by mashcent(m): 7:38pm
holy poo... Another one
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by shaddoww: 7:38pm
Wen we tell dem dat men too suffer domestic violence n rape, dey think say na joke. At least now d fight will b fought without painting a gender as d perpetrators. Some irrational feminist go still defend dis one ooo.
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Blueeyedboi(m): 7:39pm
Men are now endangered species in this country....Terrible to say the least..
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by zainmaxwell(m): 7:39pm
it's a stabbing thing's fah
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by Moganajoe: 7:39pm
Housa/Fulani with violence and blood. Since na dem dem e no concern me
|Re: Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) by nwabobo: 7:40pm
Northern women don dey shine eye.
This Is So Bad!! A Foreigner’s Child Attacked In South Africa (viewer Discretion / Ritualist Allegedly Kills 21-year-old Female Student In Ogun / Boko Haram Kills 38 In Fresh Niger Attack, 10 Children Among Victims
Viewing this topic: iPopAlomo(m), mishB(f), Sammybase(m), ignatiusez, MrEdimulo82(m), ayoblinks, Chibabi(m), Nurtay(m), Twemi(m), CircleOfWilis, akinsmyk(m), sherybanky(m), Rolly22(m), wisedrugz, olaotanleye(m), holyokoto(m), PauletPeter, lahm232, uyiekpenm(m), NORSIYK(m), Mathewa(m), mofedamijo, sorzy1(m), Hunterone(m), onyichick(f), KlausMike, dallyemmy, alamarmeen, Excelud, abdulkayus(m), nittroboy(m), gideonvision, drshamo, ShegsDayo(m), peetay(m), TTGIL, goodmanjustice, derommyvent, bliss11(m), himsay, AkachukwuD(m), wondaboi2010(m), supaphlymee(m), deafeyez, I124U, BlinkyBling, JesusIgot, ikemm, Beesluv, sauti2soul, Alexk2(m), wickedworld, toby2(m), tritritri, MrThisandthat, TLrboss(m), sammotos, Adebiopon, icemania, yvonnechaka(f), BlueMags(m), Yaasir(m), deflover(m), sinator(m), Blackbelly(m), masterpiece86, terrooooo(m), kullozone(m), saabright(m), Iamasongwriter, YemiHadid(m), wharlay23(m), Yusufbalogun(m), satysaca, senrino(m), Dannyxy(m), Fransbrilluk(m), hajjisemiu, okomile, Jake101(f), ohiku4every1(m), mazaje14(m), FedericGodwin, yanabasee(m), derecho(m), SUPERPACK, Olugbaye, asawanathegreat(m), francizy(m), rasco2000me, abdallahkhalil4(m), worldbestt, python1, weslambo, Jesse01(m), slimjohn2k5, mejai(m), Mohyorlee(m), kamnene(f), toyetade, joiner4000, UncleJudax(m), dave0450(m), dorox(m), simeonokah(m), zeanslim(m), oluwafemim(m), Naughtysite, nero2face, lexzhy(m), ololo30, amarudeen(m), parrot123, sleekyonyx(f), jaheymezz(m), topeolu1, dapomola09(m), hemenie(m), Burger01(m), carls003, Senatorwhales and 219 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22