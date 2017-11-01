Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Stabs Her Husband With Bottle In Zamfara (Graphic Photos) (4904 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to reports, a woman today attacked her husband in Zamfara state as she stabbed him with a bottle on his shoulder and other parts of his body. The man who survived the gruesome attack and was rushed to the hospital - is said to have been stabbed after a disagreement with his wife.



Source; It seems the issue of domestic violence with women being the perpetrators is on the rise now following a recent attack by another woman on her husband in Gusau, Zamfara state. While Nigerians are still lamenting the killing of Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, the son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello, who was stabbed to the death by his wife, Maryam Sanda, over the weekend - here comes another sad news.According to reports, a woman today attacked her husband in Zamfara state as she stabbed him with a bottle on his shoulder and other parts of his body. The man who survived the gruesome attack and was rushed to the hospital - is said to have been stabbed after a disagreement with his wife.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-injures-husband-attacking-bottle-zamfara-photos.html 1 Share

wtf!....

Some woman are just devil incarnate,,,,, the real devil in them manifest immediately they are activated by that ring..... .



To every man on this forum who is yet to get married, I pray we will never fall into the trap of this women devil in sheep clothing parading themselves as slayqueens..... .. 9 Likes 1 Share

Umu nwanyi... Nawaooo... 1 Like

Wetin dey pain me about the actions of these women is that if the man was strong enough to prevent this nonsense with brute, you will see some animals shouting everywhere about domestic violence against women, but you won't see any of those donkeys talking about this kind of heartlessness from a lady. Make dem continue, na woman go kill all those woman wrappers, goats. 15 Likes 4 Shares

Men are now becoming victims of domestic violence. 1 Like 2 Shares

And they have foolishly left him on the gound to loose blood opting to take pictures instead of Nipping tha bleeding now ..People understimate blood loss in Nigeria too much 3 Likes

When a woman is having an affair with another man, she can kill her husband. 4 Likes

It's the stabbing season.

If it was the other way now, our ears go Don block.

eye am nt surprising, na dem eye am nt surprising, na dem 2 Likes 1 Share

This one pass becareful oooo 1 Like

Nawah O! women have now been possessed by the spirit of stabbing! 1 Like

SalamRushdie:

And they have foolishly lest him on the gound to lose blood opting for to take pictures instead of Nipping tha bleeding now ..People understimate blood loss in Nigeria too much E tire me o E tire me o

Blaad!!!



When Daddy Freeze said he was being abused domestically by his wife we all brushed it off as propaganda while others called him a weakling.



Most of us just know about this phrase "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned", We have never experienced it.



An angry woman can cause the fall of a thousand men.



Tables are turning rapidly. We would soon start having Menist fighting for the right of domestically abused men.



Dem talk am say "One day, bush meat go catch the hunter". Here we have it. 1 Like

Watin women chop wey them dey wicked like this

These Zamfara women again!!

Hmmmm.

Well I wonder sometimes sha.

Cos before a woman will stab me to death with a knife or bottle neck,

I must have killed her before I depart to the great beyond.

These cases still marvel me.



And where are those silly feminists or women advocates?

They will not say anything now.



This is not for me sha 1 Like

On the matter of the murder case, this is the third case in three months where a Muslim wife goes crazy because the husband had an affair. I think the Muslims should start counselling before weddings and ensure that both parties involved are aware of each others rights. If their religion allows a man four wives, then the women should learn to look away when their men go wandering looking for new wives.



In the words, she has committed an abomination and should be punished. There shld be no lowering of bar for women.

Topestbilly:

If it was the other way now, our ears go Don block. Women are fighting back I guess Women are fighting back I guess

E be like say na to dey stab una husbands dey trend now

.this is the result of feminist talks

She should face and dance to the music. Women are becoming more violent this days.

What is bad should not be justified under any giuse. All manner of domestic violence be it against wife, husband or the children is an act of wickedness and must not be tolerated or celeberated.

Bitterness is like cancer. It eats upon the host. But anger is like fire. It burns it all clean; it'll be your choice in the end....my take is there are two things you should never be angry at; what you can help, and what you cannot....yes you may say it's not easy and yes it isnt but it is wise to work on yourself until it comes easy for you...as the consequence of anger is never ever worth it.

The man is to blame. All his fault. So say the feminists. God help us all.

holy poo... Another one

Wen we tell dem dat men too suffer domestic violence n rape, dey think say na joke. At least now d fight will b fought without painting a gender as d perpetrators. Some irrational feminist go still defend dis one ooo.

Men are now endangered species in this country....Terrible to say the least..

it's a stabbing thing's fah

Housa/Fulani with violence and blood. Since na dem dem e no concern me