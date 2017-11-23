Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Since I Married My Wife, I Have Been Having Bad Luck (7752 Views)

I got married about 4 years ago to a lady i courted for about 2 yrs. since then we’ve not had a child, and it has naturally become a source of worry as my parents have not hidden their concern at all.



Now, as a born again christian, I believe in totality that children come from God and he alone gives at his time, but I also know that the bible commands us to ask, seek and knock and that he that asks, receives. But my frustration in this whole thing is the wife I married.



Firstly, for strange reasons, ten months after marrying her, I lost my job of 12yrs, and since then I’ve been struggling to make ends meet. I must thank God for his goodness and mercies all the way. At least there has been no reason to beg anyone.



Secondly, she has strangely refused to support any effort I try to make for progress. She sees things differently with no better alternative to bring on the table and each time I go ahead, she wants it to fail. she’s a graduate who has also refused to do anything for flimsy reasons, not liking a business type, lack of interest with her certificate, not even to teach as an educationist. And for these reasons, we have remained almost always at loggerheads.



Thirdly, in an effort to find solution to our childlessness, she has frustrated every bit of the attempts. She has refused us exhausting medical options insisting that the problem is spiritual. And on the spiritual options, she has been half- heartedly involved. My parents invited us for prayers with a man of God,we got there on my insistence at least to honour them and she ended up embarrassing everyone including my parents as she vehemently refused to stay back for prayers as advised by the Man, and even accusing me of ganging up with them! That was Oct last year. Even if she didn’t believe the man as she claimed, i thought she should have been polite and respectful about it..



Needless to say, my parents have been hurt with her actions since then and wish I can just divorce her. Most frustrating for me is that presently, I’m observing a month long fasting and prayer period.



Even though she claims to be fasting and praying too, she has refused to go with me for prayers in Church for once. Please advice me on what to do as various thoughts keep running through my mind…



I am still very young and i think letting a woman who's mindset is far below my ambitions will be doing harm to my future.

you really need pray, only God can make straight any bend path 4 Likes 1 Share

Coincidence makes you relate unimaginable possibilities.







Oga!!!!ya problem can't be solved by somebody that is still writing jamb.





##decidelikeAman 9 Likes

Ogbeni



Naaaa karaashika sister u marry oh



Just donate her to yahooo yahooo boys







Thank me later 3 Likes

this one strong oh..









Btw, op people that will solve this your case are not located at this section oh...



Na kids like me full here oh.. 5 Likes

1 Like

Try meet Goodluck for Bayelsa 1 Like

Stop lying... Your friend didn't send shii....







Well... Its called for better for worse right? So carry your cross bro... 2 Likes

it's not a bad luck it is a challenge , don't worry things will soon get better sweetie.... 14 Likes

ghostfacekillar:

But where is lalasticlala 1 Like





Don't take me serious biko, I learnt that nonsense I said here in Nairaland, don't know how true it is.



Your problem might just be a coincidence though. I wish you well man. Does she have a marine husband? If yes, the man will try to frustrate you and eventually try to kill you until you leave its wife.Don't take me serious biko, I learnt that nonsense I said here in Nairaland, don't know how true it is.Your problem might just be a coincidence though. I wish you well man. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Na spirit child u carry put for house oo 1 Like 1 Share

Now I get why Micheal Jackson sang speechless 3 Likes

Ghostfacekillar, I will not ask you if you didn't notice these traits when you were courting because at this point it is immaterial. Has she given any particular reason why she doesn't want to tackle the spiritual aspects squarely? If she doesn't want to face one side, then she should face the other side. She doesn't want to exhaust medical options, and she doesn't want to face the spiritual, so which one she wan come dey? That kind of lukewarm attitude is very suspicious.



She also doesn't want to do anything productive with her life. Is she NFA (no future ambition)? What then does she have passion for because some people will not do anything until they can discover something they truly love, and only then will they throw themselves in it.



Wo, brother this one pass me. Let the elders chook mouth 6 Likes

Keneking:

But where is lalasticlala Why you dey call moderator, at topic, Op, I have no advice for you, next news jare, nonsense Why you dey call moderator, at topic, Op, I have no advice for you, next news jare, nonsense

she is obviously hiding something, hence her resistance to attend a prayer session with you.





Another thing that baffles me is her reluctance to be productive economically. If she doesn't want a White collar job, why is she against starting a trade?





I really cannot place it but she's obviously hiding something from you. 19 Likes

dingbang:

Stop lying... Your friend didn't send shii....







Well... Its called for better for worse right? So carry your cross bro...

this for better for worse ideology piss me off....naso ex PDP chairman son lost his life bcus he chose to remain with a nagging wife at the end she stab the man



my candid advise sir, if she don't share your ideology pls let her go this for better for worse ideology piss me off....naso ex PDP chairman son lost his life bcus he chose to remain with a nagging wife at the end she stab the manmy candid advise sir, if she don't share your ideology pls let her go 4 Likes

my problem is why she hss refused to find sonething doing?

you dont have a child(ren) that keeps you busy yet you dont want to be productive.nawaoo.



meanwhile,i noticed a lot of interference from your parents,i hope you arent making her insecure with their involvement. 3 Likes

Both of u should seek medical advice from your GP. Go for thorough examination to check if something is wrong.. Do not go to the one she proposed just incase she is hiding something from you..



As for the job, just keep on searching... In due time the door of employment will open for you..



In my opinion, She has found what she wanted which is marriage...her soul is now relaxed... She is now MRS..That's the only title some wanted..Those days when you were courting her, and you were working, you were looking at her with a rose petal eye glasses. .. u did not dictate any fault because all was well... now that u have removed the glasses, u have now seen her originality...



I want to say here that she was not the cause of the ill-luck befallen u.. Live is full of ups and downs..and when the down part occurs, if u were lucky and have married a hard working lady,she will be by your side to back u up.. but now u were frustrated because you were not lucky enough to have married a hard working lady....U married a coded lazy woman meant for Rich Hausa men..(you know that most of them doesn't allow their wife to work right? )...and u are not in that category...



So, Just manage her that's what marriage is all about.. u can't bail on her now when in tough situation.. remember your vow... It is a serious one not a poem..



I still insist that u guys go on check up 7 Likes 1 Share

She does not want medical options, she also does not want to follow the matter spiritually.



This one get as e be. 2 Likes

Are you sure your madam is not possessed??



Bros, What kind of dreams do you have?? 3 Likes

Since your wife doesn't want a medical solution, then I can confidently tell you that your knows she can't conceive. Probably, she doesn't have a womb and doesn't not you to know. She knows if u guyz go to a Doctor's place, all her hidden secret will be opened; Hence her refusal to go to the hospital with you. I am telling you base on experience. It happened to a friend's brother. 3 Likes

It makes me wonder what you guys were doing during courtship instead if getting to know if you are compatible spiritually, socially; mentally,etc.



Some things you mentioned are things you could have known during courtship.



And how are you so sure that marrying her made you lose your job. Why put that on her? Well except you have proof, you cannot go around saying that.



You both need to agree for things to run smoothly. There should be something left of your love. Try and explore and exhausts all options to stay together before you give up on the marriage. No sane woman will want her husband to fail. 5 Likes

Was she working when you were dating or you married her unemployed, without a trade and without a plan 2 Likes