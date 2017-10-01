₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dre11(m): 9:09pm
A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl in a hotel room in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta.
http://pmexpressng.com/popular-pastor-dies-sex-romp-teenager-hotel/
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Devosuker(m): 9:10pm
You can imagine.. A Pastor... A 19 yr old...abegi - 1
wonder what he'll tell God on the.gate
7 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by AntiWailer: 9:12pm
Arghhhh.
If God used the girl to confess before now. The yeye followers will die on Nairaland defending him.
Now that he died in action.
May his soul rest.
The girl must av been shouting harder harder harder.
That is the time to pick race
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by pyyxxaro: 9:12pm
At least he enjoyed himself before going tooooo hell
The guy prik go stand enter hell fire
The Pastor is gone but his fooooolish manhood lives on
26 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dingbang(m): 9:13pm
Pastor that cannot be faithful to his wife, is that one a pastor
21 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by UbanmeUdie: 9:18pm
How is the said pastor a popular pastor when he is neither Pastor Adeboye nor Apostle Suleiman nor Prophet T.B Joshua nor Bishop Oyedepo nor Pastor Ago Oritsejafor nor Pastor Adefarasin nor Prophet Fefeyin nor Pastor Ibeyomie nor Pastor Chris nor Pastor Kumuyi nor Pastor Fatoyinbo
Na wa o!
The bible says, anyone who puts his hand on the plough and looketh back is not fit for the kingdom, plus the wages of sin is death.
His death is a shameful example to the brethren!
25 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by odogwubiafra: 9:30pm
End time pastor!
5 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by madridguy(m): 9:32pm
A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) Mtchew
Road side journalism
10 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dayo2me(m): 9:32pm
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Oyindidi(f): 9:33pm
Beer parlour gist
4 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by cuedish: 9:35pm
Devosuker:
That's if the gate exist.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Annie939(f): 9:36pm
some pastors and married men can't just let single girls bee anyways, he's not the first and will never be the last
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Khd95(m): 9:45pm
And people have been paying tithes to him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by se0un(m): 10:00pm
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by bright007(f): 10:01pm
OK
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dre11(m): 10:01pm
Pastor dies during hotel sex romp with teen girl
A Pentecostal pastor (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl in a hotel room in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta state.
http://sunnewsonline.com/pastor-dies-during-hotel-sex-romp-with-teen-girl/
Oyindidi:
I don't think so if all the major newspapers did carry the news
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by softmind24: 10:01pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by FitnessDoctor: 10:01pm
A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl
Could be possible that the Lord struck him down.
In Other News
These 3 Sex Positions Can Break Your Pen!s
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/these-3-sex-positions-can-break-your.html
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by spartan50(m): 10:02pm
You see Wetin harder don cause you.. Stick to your wife always.. Besides nothing surprises me anymore..
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by sisisioge: 10:02pm
Haaaa! How did it happen?
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by mccoy47(m): 10:02pm
Useless old men!
Eating the bread of d youths!
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by superemmy(m): 10:02pm
He died in active service of the Ministry
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:03pm
A man will always be a man even if he claims to.be a man of God
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by freakcin: 10:03pm
Viagra at work! Divine karma..........
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by millionboi2: 10:03pm
A so called pastor............thats what you suppose to type@OP.
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by kolnel: 10:03pm
Funny
Pastor using tithes money judiciously on a Sunday evening
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by salbis(m): 10:03pm
May God continue to expose these wolves in sheep's clothing. #FakePastors.
3 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by AuroraB(f): 10:03pm
Oringo egbuo gi
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by pdpisGONE: 10:03pm
all these pastors and the fake evangelism,
#proudlycatholic
1 Like
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by handsomeyinka(m): 10:04pm
Pastor died in active duty....Rest In Pussy (RIP)
2 Likes
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by mmb: 10:04pm
Pastors and illicit sex
|Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Jupxter: 10:04pm
OMG., Not PM express again
