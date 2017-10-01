₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,057 members, 3,928,242 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at 11:38 PM

Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel (19952 Views)

Married Banker Dies In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp With Lover In Hotel / Man Who Took Sex-Enhancing Drug Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Onitsha / Ibadan Woman Dies During Sex Romp With Lover Who Drank 'Man Power' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dre11(m): 9:09pm
A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl in a hotel room in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta.

Nigeria Police Delta State Command Spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

Aniamaka said the victim’s wife reported the incident to the police on November 19.

He said the hotel workers were alerted on the incident after the girl raised the alarm for help when she noticed the pastor was gasping for breath.

“The incident happened last Sunday evening. We learnt the pastor took the girl, who is said to be 19 years of age to the hotel room,” Aniamaka said.

“While they were in the room after some few minutes, the girl reportedly raised alarm which attracted workers in the hotel, who rushed into the room to find the pastor dead.

“The wife of the pastor was called to the scene of the incident, where she met her husband dead.

“She subsequently reported the matter to the Police Division in Kwale,” Aniamaka added.

The Police spokesman said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death of the pastor, adding that the police had commenced investigation into the incident.



http://pmexpressng.com/popular-pastor-dies-sex-romp-teenager-hotel/
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Devosuker(m): 9:10pm
You can imagine.. A Pastor... A 19 yr old...abegi - 1

wonder what he'll tell God on the.gate

7 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by AntiWailer: 9:12pm
Arghhhh.

If God used the girl to confess before now. The yeye followers will die on Nairaland defending him.

Now that he died in action.

May his soul rest.


The girl must av been shouting harder harder harder.


That is the time to pick race

37 Likes 1 Share

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by pyyxxaro: 9:12pm
At least he enjoyed himself before going tooooo hell undecided


The guy prik go stand enter hell fire


The Pastor is gone but his fooooolish manhood lives on

26 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dingbang(m): 9:13pm
Pastor that cannot be faithful to his wife, is that one a pastor

21 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by UbanmeUdie: 9:18pm
shocked




How is the said pastor a popular pastor when he is neither Pastor Adeboye nor Apostle Suleiman nor Prophet T.B Joshua nor Bishop Oyedepo nor Pastor Ago Oritsejafor nor Pastor Adefarasin nor Prophet Fefeyin nor Pastor Ibeyomie nor Pastor Chris nor Pastor Kumuyi nor Pastor Fatoyinbo


Na wa o!


The bible says, anyone who puts his hand on the plough and looketh back is not fit for the kingdom, plus the wages of sin is death.


His death is a shameful example to the brethren!

25 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by odogwubiafra: 9:30pm
End time pastor!

5 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by madridguy(m): 9:32pm
A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) Mtchew

Road side journalism angry

10 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dayo2me(m): 9:32pm
this crazy world
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Oyindidi(f): 9:33pm
Beer parlour gist

4 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by cuedish: 9:35pm
Devosuker:
You can imagine.. A Pastor... A 19 yr old...abegi - 1

wonder what he'll tell God on the.gate

That's if the gate exist.

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Annie939(f): 9:36pm
some pastors and married men can't just let single girls bee anyways, he's not the first and will never be the last

1 Like

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Khd95(m): 9:45pm
And people have been paying tithes to him

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by se0un(m): 10:00pm
shocked

1 Like

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by bright007(f): 10:01pm
OK
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by dre11(m): 10:01pm
Pastor dies during hotel sex romp with teen girl

A Pentecostal pastor (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl in a hotel room in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta state.

Delta Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

Aniamaka said the victim’s wife reported the incident to the police on Nov. 19.

He said the hotel workers were alerted on the incident after the girl raised the alarm for help when she noticed the pastor was gasping for breath.

“The incident happened last Sunday evening. We learnt the pastor took the girl, who is said to be 19 years of age, to the hotel room.

“While they were in the room after some few minutes, the girl reportedly raised alarm which attracted workers in the hotel, who rushed into the room to find the pastor dead.

“The wife of the pastor was called to the scene of the incident, where he met her husband stone dead,” the police spokesperson said.

“She subsequently reported the matter to the Police Division in Kwale,” Aniamaka said.

The police said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death of the pastor, adding that the police had since launched an investigation into the incident.
(Source: NAN)


http://sunnewsonline.com/pastor-dies-during-hotel-sex-romp-with-teen-girl/



Oyindidi:
Beer parlour gist

I don't think so if all the major newspapers did carry the news
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by softmind24: 10:01pm
grin grin grin grin grin shocked shocked shocked
pyyxxaro:
At least he enjoyed himself before going tooooo hell undecided


The guy prik go stand enter hell fire


The Pastor is gone but his fooooolish manhood lives on
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by FitnessDoctor: 10:01pm
A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl

Could be possible that the Lord struck him down.

In Other News
These 3 Sex Positions Can Break Your Pen!s
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/these-3-sex-positions-can-break-your.html
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by spartan50(m): 10:02pm
You see Wetin harder don cause you.. Stick to your wife always.. Besides nothing surprises me anymore..

1 Like

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by sisisioge: 10:02pm
Haaaa! How did it happen?
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by mccoy47(m): 10:02pm
Useless old men!
Eating the bread of d youths! angry

3 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by superemmy(m): 10:02pm
He died in active service of the Ministry lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:03pm
A man will always be a man even if he claims to.be a man of God

3 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by freakcin: 10:03pm
Viagra at work! lipsrsealed Divine karma..........
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by millionboi2: 10:03pm
A so called pastor............thats what you suppose to type@OP.
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by kolnel: 10:03pm
Funny

Pastor using tithes money judiciously on a Sunday evening
Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by salbis(m): 10:03pm
May God continue to expose these wolves in sheep's clothing. #FakePastors.

3 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by AuroraB(f): 10:03pm
Oringo egbuo gi smiley

1 Like

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by pdpisGONE: 10:03pm
all these pastors and the fake evangelism,
#proudlycatholic

1 Like

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by handsomeyinka(m): 10:04pm
Pastor died in active duty....Rest In Pussy (RIP)

2 Likes

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by mmb: 10:04pm
Pastors and illicit sex

Re: Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel by Jupxter: 10:04pm
OMG., Not PM express again

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Kidnapped By A Very Nice & Handsome Man - Story By Umari Ayim / I Am Sick, So My Boyfriend Left Me To Go Clubbing / Code 16 On How To Toast A Nigeria Girl

Viewing this topic: ivolt, Kennethadegeye, Pavore9, Fragileheart(f), EkeBarry(m), kingcalipha, edward1984(m), samsamgo, KINGROLAND1(m), deprince77, Charisman, samsongbemisola(m), oluremmy234(m), hidybenz, chronique(m), Umar133(m), richard870(m), sirxris(m), risaagi4, Izukel(m), Islie, oneitalia, Machinemayana(m), qwerty123qwerty, zagaina(m), DoyenExchange, Princealex1(m), jchioma, Afam1103(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), sanpipita(m), mosho4all(m), rhoci(m), jbaby265(f), CoolAmbience(m), prinzmenzir(m), aguizm(m), DavidJohnDavid, Ezekielmary, Autopartz, Makaveli1166(m), fortunexx, Charleskalaiyo(m), DProdigy15(m), bassman007(m), rattlesnake(m), Karence(f), na2016, bamidele1995(m), Paentera(m), Uzr1(m), magicfarad90, nuttyhnic(m), billycayana(f), Schelube(m), indoorscholar(m), Sampalo, elchymo, phunkies9(m), olajerosam(m), Isaint, timzy007, bojobulege, sammoe(m), JustinMartyr(m), seyekan(m), mightyjj(m), dich, adefmade1(m), Foxtrox266, ambrosini593(m), fatiaforreal, ChukuHD, samirus, donnaD(f), okinakina, ocalisiobi, honfreeman(m) and 150 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.