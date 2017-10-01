Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Delta Pastor Dies During Sex Romp With Teenager In Hotel (19952 Views)

A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl in a hotel room in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta.



Nigeria Police Delta State Command Spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.



Aniamaka said the victim’s wife reported the incident to the police on November 19.



He said the hotel workers were alerted on the incident after the girl raised the alarm for help when she noticed the pastor was gasping for breath.



“The incident happened last Sunday evening. We learnt the pastor took the girl, who is said to be 19 years of age to the hotel room,” Aniamaka said.



“While they were in the room after some few minutes, the girl reportedly raised alarm which attracted workers in the hotel, who rushed into the room to find the pastor dead.



“The wife of the pastor was called to the scene of the incident, where she met her husband dead.



“She subsequently reported the matter to the Police Division in Kwale,” Aniamaka added.



The Police spokesman said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of death of the pastor, adding that the police had commenced investigation into the incident.





http://pmexpressng.com/popular-pastor-dies-sex-romp-teenager-hotel/

You can imagine.. A Pastor... A 19 yr old...abegi - 1



wonder what he'll tell God on the.gate 7 Likes

Arghhhh.



If God used the girl to confess before now. The yeye followers will die on Nairaland defending him.



Now that he died in action.



May his soul rest.





The girl must av been shouting harder harder harder.





That is the time to pick race 37 Likes 1 Share







The guy prik go stand enter hell fire





The Pastor is gone but his fooooolish manhood lives on At least he enjoyed himself before going tooooo hellThe guy prik go stand enter hell fireThe Pastor is gone but his fooooolish manhood lives on 26 Likes

Pastor that cannot be faithful to his wife, is that one a pastor 21 Likes











How is the said pastor a popular pastor when he is neither Pastor Adeboye nor Apostle Suleiman nor Prophet T.B Joshua nor Bishop Oyedepo nor Pastor Ago Oritsejafor nor Pastor Adefarasin nor Prophet Fefeyin nor Pastor Ibeyomie nor Pastor Chris nor Pastor Kumuyi nor Pastor Fatoyinbo





Na wa o!





The bible says, anyone who puts his hand on the plough and looketh back is not fit for the kingdom, plus the wages of sin is death.





His death is a shameful example to the brethren! How is the said pastor a popular pastor when he is neither Pastor Adeboye nor Apostle Suleiman nor Prophet T.B Joshua nor Bishop Oyedepo nor Pastor Ago Oritsejafor nor Pastor Adefarasin nor Prophet Fefeyin nor Pastor Ibeyomie nor Pastor Chris nor Pastor Kumuyi nor Pastor FatoyinboNa wa o!The bible says, anyone who puts his hand on the plough and looketh back is not fit for the kingdom, plus the wages of sin is death.His death is a shameful example to the brethren! 25 Likes

End time pastor! 5 Likes





Road side journalism A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) MtchewRoad side journalism 10 Likes

Beer parlour gist 4 Likes

Devosuker:

You can imagine.. A Pastor... A 19 yr old...abegi - 1



wonder what he'll tell God on the.gate



That's if the gate exist. That's if the gate exist. 5 Likes 3 Shares

some pastors and married men can't just let single girls bee anyways, he's not the first and will never be the last 1 Like

And people have been paying tithes to him 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

OK

Oyindidi:

Beer parlour gist

I don't think so if all the major newspapers did carry the news I don't think so if all the major newspapers did carry the news

pyyxxaro:

At least he enjoyed himself before going tooooo hell





The guy prik go stand enter hell fire





The Pastor is gone but his fooooolish manhood lives on

A popular pastor of a Pentecostal church (name withheld) has been reported dead during an alleged sex romp with a 19-year-old-girl

Could be possible that the Lord struck him down.



In Other News

You see Wetin harder don cause you.. Stick to your wife always.. Besides nothing surprises me anymore.. 1 Like

Haaaa! How did it happen?



Eating the bread of d youths! Useless old men!Eating the bread of d youths! 3 Likes

He died in active service of the Ministry 3 Likes

A man will always be a man even if he claims to.be a man of God 3 Likes

Divine karma.......... Viagra at work!Divine karma..........

A so called pastor............thats what you suppose to type@OP.

Funny



Pastor using tithes money judiciously on a Sunday evening

May God continue to expose these wolves in sheep's clothing. #FakePastors. 3 Likes

Oringo egbuo gi 1 Like

all these pastors and the fake evangelism,

#proudlycatholic 1 Like

Pastor died in active duty....Rest In Pussy (RIP) 2 Likes

Pastors and illicit sex