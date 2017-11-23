₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,269 members, 3,929,040 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 11:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Computers / Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off (4694 Views)
I Want 2 Buy A Neatly Used Laptop Location LAGOS!!! 4G / Lenovo G50-30 Laptop For Sale: 4gb Ram, 500gb. Price Is 45k. Location: Ilorin / Learn Our ICT Programs In Six Weeks - See Programs & Location (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by techbloga(f): 1:01am
Smartphones with no sim, no location service on or even that which has just be reset to its factory mode still keeps tracks of you and sends information to Google.
It's been proven that Google has been collecting Android phones' locations data even when location services are turned off, a a revelation made by an investigation that Google tracks you.
Quartz, an online media publication observed that android smartphones mutually works hand in hand with others thereby collecting the addresses of a nearby mobile phone masts and sends them back to Google.
The data collected has no bound that even if the service location (GPS) were turned off on the phones, no installed or pre-installed apps, or no SIM card in the phone. It collects data regardless of all these and send them to Google and Google tracks you wherever you go.
"The result is that Google, the unit of Alphabet behind Android, has access to data about individuals' locations and their movements that go far beyond a reasonable consumer expectation of privacy,"
Wrote Quartz reporter Keith Collins.
Also, a Google spokesperson told Quartz that the cell tower addresses were included in information sent to the system Google uses to manage push notifications and messages on Android phones for the past 11 months. They were never used or stored and the company is taking steps to end the practice.
It's no longer a secret that Google tracks you with your phone's location at every instance in time, many of the apps we use on a regular bases wouldn't work as well without the device location services turned on.
Also, we the end users also have the right to tell Google through your Android phone to remove your location history from your Google Maps Timeline and stop keeping screenshots of your old searches if you're so concerned about your privacy.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this.
http://www.techsphere.com.ng/google-tracks/
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by naijahut: 10:03am
Get your blog designed today for only 5k. Adsense account also available. Contact me on whatsapp 08162521996
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by BruncleZuma: 10:03am
Old news even Facebook dey do am
5 Likes
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by Keneking: 10:03am
Ok, this will not work in Nigeria due to poor outage most times and downtime at the cell level
3 Likes
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by IVORY2009(m): 10:03am
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by morereb10: 10:03am
who doesn't know that
as long as u r online, you are being tracked
and your own phone camera can be used as a cctv camera were ever you are.
Is a matter of activating it.
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by freeman95(m): 10:03am
Haha google is a fiend
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by davidodiba(m): 10:04am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by Abudu2000(m): 10:04am
Awof dey porge Belle, iPhones(iOS) are still the best.google collects so many information about you that you probably never knew about yourself. As far as u signed in with ur email account into Gmail,drive,plus,keep,map, just know u have no place to hide......
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by asahnwaKC: 10:04am
Hmm
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by davidodiba(m): 10:04am
Hmmmmm..I hv to be careful
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by FitnessDoctor: 10:05am
It has been established that Google and Facebook are listening on private information of its users so this is not a surprise.
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by dewhaley(m): 10:05am
WELL THAT'S BAD...OR MAYBE GOOD...ONE WAY OR THE OTHER
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by oswaggiee(m): 10:05am
Yeah.its inevitable
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by sapientia(m): 10:05am
connecting to internet means giving up your freedom.
If you did not design a tech from start to finish.. you have no say.. they can tell you anything.
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by PoshOmoking: 10:05am
In other news...
Google SUCKS!
1 Like
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by registration(m): 10:05am
perfecto!
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by dingbang(m): 10:05am
So why has shekau not been found since...abi he no dey use phone?,
Yeyenation
1 Like
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 10:05am
How do u think Google map is able to give u on time traffic report?
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by Joseunlimited(f): 10:06am
And yet I can't find my stolen androids
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by Guilderland1: 10:07am
I need location of Mugabe
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by IfoyinTEDO(f): 10:07am
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by Primusinterpares(m): 10:07am
make den track BH boiz abeg...abi dem nor dey use Google?
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by godG: 10:08am
Give your life to Christ today.
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by slapandfall(m): 10:09am
d
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by omoadeleye(m): 10:10am
Yeah we know
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by kay29000(m): 10:11am
Hmm
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by nnokwa042(m): 10:12am
morereb10:see as e dey easy for ur mouth like say e get the one wey ur country dey produce,
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by omoadeleye(m): 10:13am
dingbang:
He no dey use android
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by CaptainJeffry: 10:14am
Once one uses a mobile phone, he can easily be tracked even if he's inside a pit toilet.
Eveeything depends on the competence of the tracker.
|Re: Google Still Tracks You Even With Your Location Services Off by olamil34(m): 10:17am
They track you through chrome, your porn history, sites that have google analytics, gmail, youtube, lets just say all google products.
1.8 Radius Vsat Dish And Accessories For Sale / Am In Need Of A Good Cafe Timer / Ahsan Computer & G.w. Bush Virus Attack
Viewing this topic: GregJo, rafhell(m), lexy2014, mojeed4(m), fuckpro, Sleekjunior(m), OdyOdy(m), icyprince020(m), deafeyez, Milllz, tharealest(m), KxngKrypt(m), obongkaks, go4itng, icybeth(m), xlander(m), bukola08, Hapi121(m), Godsbaby1(f), Demichaels, Dootty(m), princeking2(m), dasphinx1(m), Az1000, chijohn42k2(m), Yosuregames, Swanzi(m), Lbrasi, davidtbom, diamonderic, Hyper85(m), razor123(m), femicyrus(m), Mike438(m), djaybaba, damyslim(f), phylp and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3