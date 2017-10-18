Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja (6849 Views)

“I forgive this face for all the thousands of lashes I got from it! , If the cane were to kill just like that, I’d have died from your lashes Alaye. At times you flog me 150 strokes and above for no reason… People have treated me bad in this life sha… Hope you’ve change sha because I’m sure even teachers have not forgotten you…”



something else na hin dey pain am 2 Likes







See de guy red eyes. I sure say the wickedness still full him blood. Me.. I was the smallest in my class then. Everybody dey use me shine. I think that was how I learnt to be a quiet person in life. The best way to stay out of trouble.See de guy red eyes. I sure say the wickedness still full him blood. 18 Likes

I didn't get flogged by seniors in secondary school, I was as stubborn as a witch, but I'd never forget a farting incident in pry 3, first one no be Me mess but dem accuse me, I think the second one was done outta anxiety and Alas they caught the culprit me, the beating that male teacher gave me I have never forgotten till today, yearsssssss later uncle saw me strolling the street and was asking me out na small thing remain I would have spat on him I didn't get flogged by seniors in secondary school, I was as stubborn as a witch, but I'd never forget a farting incident in pry 3, first one no be Me mess but dem accuse me, I think the second one was done outta anxiety and Alas they caught the culprit me, the beating that male teacher gave me I have never forgotten till today, yearsssssss later uncle saw me strolling the street and was asking me out na small thing remain I would have spat on him 6 Likes

Hell no. Nobody would have been able to flog me that much and get away with it. I told my dad I wasn't going to school again until he changes my school. All because I was being flogged and asked to crawl with my knees from the gate of the school to the classroom for coming late to school. If anybody had flogged me this much, that person would have gotten into serious trouble. A thousand strokes? Over what? Did he steal? 1 Like

I have experience like this and even plan evil deeds to do to the person in my mind, but years later, I just laugh when I remember stuff like that.

Am still looking for my SP that year. That guy dey use me shine every night out. I pray he is not alive anywhere he is today

Chai! Even for the pix sef, you go don know say the guy wickedness na inbuilt. E don roll weed tire. 7 Likes 1 Share





During my skul days aswear no any senior or prevet has ever flog me except teachers



1 guy wan try am, bcoz I late kom skul dat day

I tell am say if im cane touch me I go kill am 4 closing tym



Nigga go report me 4 principal nio Omo see d guy face sef no b here oDuring my skul days aswear no any senior or prevet has ever flog me except teachers1 guy wan try am, bcoz I late kom skul dat dayI tell am say if im cane touch me I go kill am 4 closing tymNigga go report me 4 principal nio

very wicked pple...

Chuvin22:

See him lips sef.... weed master.. See him lips sef.... weed master..

Funny









Check my signature abeg FunnyCheck my signature abeg

(quiet person in life) good things can also come out from bullying

Chuvin22:

(quiet person in life) good things can also come out from bullying







Federal Government College Rubochi; breeding ground for sadists and gays. Federal Government College Rubochi; breeding ground for sadists and gays.

Chuvin22:

The last part made me laugh The last part made me laugh

The Senior still have a wicked face sef..All this hopeless senior, most of them are frustrated in life, most of them got admitted into the university 10 years after leaving secondary school .Cc Senior Edwin of St Theresa secondary school nsukka..Make I post him picture?

The 'senior' still looks wicked though.

He looks wicked truly.... awon yeye senior

Maybe someday I will be able to forgive Nigeria leaders.

chronique:

Hell no. Nobody would have been able to flog me that much and get away with it.

What would you have done. Boarding school those days was gangstar. Even teachers feared those SS3 Seniors.� What would you have done. Boarding school those days was gangstar. Even teachers feared those SS3 Seniors.�

Maybe his reasons for always flogging you was because girls he was crushing on were always around you. 2 Likes

, honestly I think it was personal See his face, natural born red eyes, honestly I think it was personal

When you see one of those seniors that maltreated you in school now. 1 Like

chronique:

Hell no. Nobody would have been able to flog me that much and get away with it.

What would you have done? May be you didn't go to any unity schools. You would have been given more stroke and heaven wouldn't have fallen. What would you have done? May be you didn't go to any unity schools. You would have been given more stroke and heaven wouldn't have fallen. 2 Likes

I was a benevolent senior... So I was loved by my juniors









Flogging you over 1000 strokes of the cane was a necessary favour Alaye did for you.



You should be grateful to him! Flogging you over 1000 strokes of the cane was a necessary favour Alaye did for you.You should be grateful to him!

150 lashes for no reason and you didn't confront the said senior

I can relate