₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,151 members, 3,928,628 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 07:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja (6849 Views)
Salihu Dasuki Is Youngest Senior Lecturer At Sheffield Hallam University UK / 15 Pix Of Alagbara(bullish Senior) Back Then In Secondary School. / SUG Election At Federal Polytechnic Offa Turns Bloody, Many Students Killed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by NewsWorthy247: 2:11am
A Facebook user identified as Beevan Magoni has just taken to his Facebook timeline to call out a wicked senior who flogged him over a thousand strokes back then when they where in school;
“I forgive this face for all the thousands of lashes I got from it! , If the cane were to kill just like that, I’d have died from your lashes Alaye. At times you flog me 150 strokes and above for no reason… People have treated me bad in this life sha… Hope you’ve change sha because I’m sure even teachers have not forgotten you…”
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/nigerian-guy-calls-out-his-wicked.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by ismokeweed(m): 5:52am
If all of us start outing the wicked seniors from boarding school... I assure you there will be war.
Modified: FTC... Oluwa gbogboro has done it again...
6 Likes
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by LordHiffy(m): 6:44am
something else na hin dey pain am
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Chuvin22(m): 6:51am
Me.. I was the smallest in my class then. Everybody dey use me shine. I think that was how I learnt to be a quiet person in life. The best way to stay out of trouble.
See de guy red eyes. I sure say the wickedness still full him blood.
18 Likes
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Talk2Bella(f): 7:12am
I didn't get flogged by seniors in secondary school, I was as stubborn as a witch, but I'd never forget a farting incident in pry 3, first one no be Me mess but dem accuse me, I think the second one was done outta anxiety and Alas they caught the culprit me, the beating that male teacher gave me I have never forgotten till today, yearsssssss later uncle saw me strolling the street and was asking me out na small thing remain I would have spat on him
6 Likes
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by chronique(m): 7:13am
Hell no. Nobody would have been able to flog me that much and get away with it. I told my dad I wasn't going to school again until he changes my school. All because I was being flogged and asked to crawl with my knees from the gate of the school to the classroom for coming late to school. If anybody had flogged me this much, that person would have gotten into serious trouble. A thousand strokes? Over what? Did he steal?
1 Like
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by hopeforcharles(m): 7:13am
Woundnt u rather join us? And make secure ur future?
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by kay29000(m): 7:13am
I have experience like this and even plan evil deeds to do to the person in my mind, but years later, I just laugh when I remember stuff like that.
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by otijah(m): 7:13am
Am still looking for my SP that year. That guy dey use me shine every night out. I pray he is not alive anywhere he is today
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Pidginwhisper: 7:14am
Chai! Even for the pix sef, you go don know say the guy wickedness na inbuilt. E don roll weed tire.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by purem(m): 7:14am
Omo see d guy face sef no b here o
During my skul days aswear no any senior or prevet has ever flog me except teachers
1 guy wan try am, bcoz I late kom skul dat day
I tell am say if im cane touch me I go kill am 4 closing tym
Nigga go report me 4 principal nio
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by talk2saintify(m): 7:14am
very wicked pple...
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by peeparty(m): 7:14am
Chuvin22:
See him lips sef.... weed master..
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by lifestyle1(m): 7:14am
Funny
Check my signature abeg
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Lordtrailz(m): 7:15am
(quiet person in life) good things can also come out from bullying
Chuvin22:
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by NwaAmaikpe: 7:15am
Federal Government College Rubochi; breeding ground for sadists and gays.
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Buharimustgo: 7:15am
Chuvin22:
The last part made me laugh
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by darkenkach(m): 7:15am
The Senior still have a wicked face sef..All this hopeless senior, most of them are frustrated in life, most of them got admitted into the university 10 years after leaving secondary school .Cc Senior Edwin of St Theresa secondary school nsukka..Make I post him picture?
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by lowsugar: 7:15am
The 'senior' still looks wicked though.
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by hezy4real01(m): 7:16am
He looks wicked truly.... awon yeye senior
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by pol23: 7:16am
Maybe someday I will be able to forgive Nigeria leaders.
Ibb
Obj
Abaca
Gej
Buhari
Tinubu
Atiku
Ayim pius Ayim
The list is endless...
I hope someday I will get over the Trauma.
NPF
Lasma
FRSC
Custom officer.... Al the above had ripped off some money I don't have.
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by wagazala: 7:16am
chronique:
What would you have done. Boarding school those days was gangstar. Even teachers feared those SS3 Seniors.�
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Ushiefrank(m): 7:16am
Sir f
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Sijo01(f): 7:16am
Maybe his reasons for always flogging you was because girls he was crushing on were always around you.
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by frenzyduchess(f): 7:16am
See his face, natural born red eyes , honestly I think it was personal
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Cosmotelli(f): 7:16am
When you see one of those seniors that maltreated you in school now.
1 Like
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by massinola(m): 7:17am
chronique:
What would you have done? May be you didn't go to any unity schools. You would have been given more stroke and heaven wouldn't have fallen.
2 Likes
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by fatymore(f): 7:17am
I was a benevolent senior... So I was loved by my juniors
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by UbanmeUdie: 7:17am
Flogging you over 1000 strokes of the cane was a necessary favour Alaye did for you.
You should be grateful to him!
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by GMarhoh9(m): 7:17am
150 lashes for no reason and you didn't confront the said senior
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by Franco2017(m): 7:17am
I can relate
|Re: Guy Outs Wicked Senior Back Then At Federal Government College Rubochi, Abuja by AFONJACOW(f): 7:19am
he flogged you bec
The Cheapest Rates You Can Register Your Gmat, Gre, Toefl,ielts: / Issue On Post Post Utme(olabisi Onabanjo University / Please Show Your Support For These Nigerian Students
Viewing this topic: hakeem4(m), mayysen, opedaydydx9(m), Kelechi2020(m), francizy(m), LadySarah(f), kwb567, drgingersnap, Mrluv(m), scoobs, NaijaTalkTown(m), Warlord3000(m), donkilluminati(m), electron, eagleae7, Jamo90, eExclusif, ogbeiwi(m), Shuen, daniska3yaro(m), IMO22(m), tintingz(m), onyx1470(m), amalab30(m), awennie(f), IfeomaRash(f), princeade86(m), yeyerolling, bolakale23(m), donmatin(m), Ebuka2016(m), Martin0(m), sanky346, Nickibeauty(f), ireneidiva(f), Chrisx1x(m), ckmayoca(m), Connoisseur(m), OceanmorganTrix, TRADEMARK(m), snowpe(m), Gggg102(m), bleskid(m), ashkenking, emeijeh(m), onyenzuzu(m), tysontim(m), Princesteve7248, BlackAce31(m), alpamo6, Christane(m), Joephat(m), Kingsleytobe(m), thom143(m), lexy2lexy, Alonso91(m), wagazala, SeniorZato(m), zeenaman, Dan1el, Sylvah(m), blaksril(m), AYOOOO10, futurevizi, sheguy(m), sewlander, damoche64, MusingMic(m), fuckjesus(m), thonyokun(m), hadizadeezy(f), Ballack1(m), kodified(m), Keywordconcept(m), sulaimon22, astana1, alienvirus, eminemkayc, williams20(m), kgbala, mjoo(m), Defaramade(m), banom(m), LordHiffy(m), adaxxy, yinkus204(m), OZAA(m), Ceazario, wealthywiseman, Uyiii, adeSoft2yk, Ololade1999, ruffDiamond, ExpressDiggers, Silverdragon, gaburellocares(m), makinson2865, Wishaky(f), MisterDreamz(m), Rolandken(m), countsparrow, elfico(m), xxgig(m), atheist5(m), eamodu(m), oshikes(m), midetinz(m), miller0093(m), LoveofGod2much, obataokenwa(m), balason, Maeka(m), lakesidepapa(m), MeinKampf, OtemSapien, emmyw(m), jobontech(m), teexploit, petroskid, DaddyYoo, otusnora(f), ollyman90, Eldorado14, kachimoore, Prollins, Ebuka49(m), dannyfillz(m), Thecassanova, HarmattanHunter, Israelwiz1, chyke007(m), olajerosam(m), duabba, kokosin, Kirl, thabdulgafar(m), foladj(m), bobbymartinz(m), lorkiy, owenseddies, manga5, 9jatoxin, MrMoney007, Phatty10, Ibime(m), makooma, Keleyors(m), oloyeagbaakin(m), geostrata(m), meldoman8773(m), beckhart(m), Starkid3010(m), mightykay(m), Maphen(m), GogobiriLalas, abanzi(m), saqo(m), Beety26(f), eragonis(m), GreatHorizon, holutee(m), ODVanguard, Ossyglobal, Moheat(m), refreshrate, Richy4(m), Aifedayo(m), Onyeka8, BridgePaul, bartho77(m), Amibranki(f), DDamau, victor2008(m), Bonaventura(m), MaconAwire(m), Kabz, laplace19(m), dakeskese(m) and 217 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10