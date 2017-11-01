Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) (2800 Views)

The victim's corpse has been taken to the mortuary, while the suspect was handed over to security agents.



Source; A young man was killed after being attacked by his friend in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state. According to reports, the sad incident happened following a heated quarrel between the friends before one was attacked by the other with a sharp knife. People in the area reportedly confirmed that conflicts broke out among the friends before one was stabbed in the chest with a knife.The victim's corpse has been taken to the mortuary, while the suspect was handed over to security agents.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-killed-fight-friend-zamfara-state-photos.html

I am very sure that during the fight,Nigerians were busy taking pictures with their phones....

The unempathetic citizens consider separating a fight or trying to make peace as ' not minding their business'...

But taking pictures of accident victims or people fighting without helping is considered as 'minding their business'... 3 Likes

No be d same Zamfara wey one woman stab her husband yesterday be dis? 2 Likes

My northern CRACK head brothers at it again..

The amount of drugs the take over dia is too much that's why they kill people over nothing..NDLEA should pls do dia job.

Hmmm!! Seems like the Devil has relocated to Zamfara these days.



Under how many days now? Two wives have stabbed their husbands, now this. 2 Likes

zamafra the head quater of sharia

Friend killed friend. Sounds clumsy.

Consider. Man Killed his Friend.

Btw: Killing is their natural trademark.

D guy's eyes go don clear nw..."alwys try to control yur anger"...anger can lead yu to doom, but can neva bring yu out of it







Bro never you get yourself in a fight before you pay with your Life,,I don tell you finish Bro never you get yourself in a fight before you pay with your Life,,I don tell you finish

Hmm

Eeeh, nothing my eyes no go see..9jaa





More people are joining Team Pay-as-you-go and Team Plug-and-Play



Because having a girlfriend is hell these days. More people are joining Team Pay-as-you-go and Team Plug-and-PlayBecause having a girlfriend is hell these days.

hehe

How come I strongly believe that the deceased was hungry as at the time of the fight...

If beta hunger hold you ehn, e beta make you just find somewhere sit down quietly deh look.

No energy in your body and your body is being shaken vigorously anyhow fit make pesin kpai na

MODIFIED: Ok, na knife! I just read the post now. 1 Like

No wonder Baba Buhari say make Python go smile for their weeping crocodile there.



The way Zamfara is recently always in the news for the bad reasons should make Rivers go green with envy.



Due apologies to the good people of Rivers State.

Na normal thing na.. Basically every barrow pusher, bike rider and street boy in d north carries a dagger around. Knife fights and stabbings na normal thing na

Man killed or kills?