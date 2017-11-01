₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:20am
A young man was killed after being attacked by his friend in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state. According to reports, the sad incident happened following a heated quarrel between the friends before one was attacked by the other with a sharp knife. People in the area reportedly confirmed that conflicts broke out among the friends before one was stabbed in the chest with a knife.
The victim's corpse has been taken to the mortuary, while the suspect was handed over to security agents.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-killed-fight-friend-zamfara-state-photos.html
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by CastedDude: 3:20am
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 3:26am
I am very sure that during the fight,Nigerians were busy taking pictures with their phones....
The unempathetic citizens consider separating a fight or trying to make peace as ' not minding their business'...
But taking pictures of accident victims or people fighting without helping is considered as 'minding their business'...
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by python1: 3:33am
No be d same Zamfara wey one woman stab her husband yesterday be dis?
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 3:42am
My northern CRACK head brothers at it again..
The amount of drugs the take over dia is too much that's why they kill people over nothing..NDLEA should pls do dia job.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Atiku2019: 4:41am
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by ScotFree: 4:46am
Hmmm!! Seems like the Devil has relocated to Zamfara these days.
Under how many days now? Two wives have stabbed their husbands, now this.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:47am
zamafra the head quater of sharia
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by nnokwa042(m): 4:48am
python1:apart from that Fulani and cow rustlers dey kill each other every day
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by dfo12(m): 6:34am
python1:
Na him. With this your monika, you need to go and dance there small
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Teacher1776(m): 6:35am
Friend killed friend. Sounds clumsy.
Consider. Man Killed his Friend.
Btw: Killing is their natural trademark.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by dfo12(m): 6:36am
ZorGBUooeh:
Emdtime states
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by jbreezy: 10:45am
D guy's eyes go don clear nw..."alwys try to control yur anger"...anger can lead yu to doom, but can neva bring yu out of it
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by NLevents: 10:45am
Fighting is bad. Nothing good comes out of it
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Oxster(m): 10:46am
eezeribe:
Bro never you get yourself in a fight before you pay with your Life,,I don tell you finish
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by kay29000(m): 10:46am
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Donbigi260: 10:46am
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by mrnweke103(m): 10:46am
Eeeh, nothing my eyes no go see..9jaa
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:48am
More people are joining Team Pay-as-you-go and Team Plug-and-Play
Because having a girlfriend is hell these days.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Shaw007(m): 10:49am
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by MNDY(m): 10:51am
How come I strongly believe that the deceased was hungry as at the time of the fight...
If beta hunger hold you ehn, e beta make you just find somewhere sit down quietly deh look.
No energy in your body and your body is being shaken vigorously anyhow fit make pesin kpai na
MODIFIED: Ok, na knife! I just read the post now.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by BTT(m): 10:53am
No wonder Baba Buhari say make Python go smile for their weeping crocodile there.
The way Zamfara is recently always in the news for the bad reasons should make Rivers go green with envy.
Due apologies to the good people of Rivers State.
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by segebase(m): 10:54am
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Nbote(m): 10:54am
Na normal thing na.. Basically every barrow pusher, bike rider and street boy in d north carries a dagger around. Knife fights and stabbings na normal thing na
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by nickz(m): 10:58am
eezeribe:
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by Jemerson: 11:03am
Man killed or kills?
|Re: Man Kills His Friend In Zamfara During Heated Fight (Photos) by AFONJACOW(f): 11:03am
since they are Almajiri , I see nothing wrong here..
