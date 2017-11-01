Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo (4507 Views)

Ephraim was trained abroad and returned home to use his talents to impact the society positively. His workshop where he designs vehicles and builds them - is one of the few automated and mechanized ones in Owerri.



According to reports, this is Ephraim's third design....



Source;



cc; lalasticlala

Igbos are the technological base of this country, no doubt.

Kudos 20 Likes 1 Share

Combatant indeed. 3 Likes



I saw v6 What can it do as a "combatant" car?I saw v6 3 Likes

I been think say i don see this vehicle before in Biafra Colours? wetin come happen? Igbo Kwenu. My Brothers from the otherside sabi hustle sha.



Anyways back to the subject matter, This vehicle is more of a Leisure vehicle than a combat vehicle. Too many Vulnerabilities if you ask me. 2 Likes

Good one. Hope it is bulletproof.

yet the nigeria government will never see this as an investment to invest in...we prefer to go an buy from outside...

iweep4mycountry





main while thumbs up to that engineer. 2 Likes

lol. lemme not talk before they say we are hating 6 Likes

Making a car entails making ones own engine.People should stop bringing pieces of metal together and call it building a car. 5 Likes











The vehicle looks like a moth.

One of the armoured vehicles IPOB were bragging about I guess.



Nothing captivating about it and nothing worth investing in.





His only hope to prominence has been extinguished.







They might appreciate his craft better in Mali and Somalia. The vehicle looks like a moth.One of the armoured vehicles IPOB were bragging about I guess.Nothing captivating about it and nothing worth investing in.His only hope to prominence has been extinguished.They might appreciate his craft better in Mali and Somalia. 3 Likes

Correct guy





Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03 This was the same vehicle he presented to the ipobs.

My advice to him is simple,





VIO and FRSC officials won't call you a genius and will turn you to a literal combatant if they see this car. My advice to him is simple,VIO and FRSC officials won't call you a genius and will turn you to a literal combatant if they see this car.

Well done bro 1 Like



One for the president One for the president

Combatant?



The car is too low



The space between the two tyres is too far apart ,making the ride vulnerable to getting stuck



The tyres itself is whack, too small to be for combat



Aside the raised back, this could easily pass for an old model chevrolet



Etc



If we continue they will say we dey beef



Whereas we dey try inform others that might want to try it 1 Like

Nice ... I throwa salute 1 Like

Nice

Absolutely impressed! 1 Like

We still dey this level? oga o This one na assemblying not making car 1 Like

ok

Nice one

Even if he joined 3 types of cars together .



Btw



Rochas! Give that guy one statue! 1 Like

This the reason Why UN,EU,NG are all afraid of Biafra,All hail Biafra!!





Nice Concept though Is it me or does this car not look like a Batman MobilNice Concept though

python1:

Combatant indeed.

Stop hating Stop hating

H

1. The bottom is too low. On the average Nigerian (unpaved) road, it would easily get stuck.

2. Tyres should be better covered. This way, it would not be too hard to hit the tyre.