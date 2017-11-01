₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
The engineer, Alex Ephraims from Imo state who became an online sensation after constructing a 'made in Nigeria' combatant vehicle by using locally available materials - was recently spotted with his unique engine in Imo state. A Facebook user shared photos of the man explaining to his admirers the functions of the specially made vehicle as it attracted attention in the area
Ephraim was trained abroad and returned home to use his talents to impact the society positively. His workshop where he designs vehicles and builds them - is one of the few automated and mechanized ones in Owerri.
According to reports, this is Ephraim's third design....
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-locally-made-combatant-vehicle-spotted-imo-state-photos.html
See previous thread of another vehicle he made here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3522526/see-cars-produced-man-imo
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Igbos are the technological base of this country, no doubt.
Kudos
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Combatant indeed.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
What can it do as a "combatant" car?
I saw v6
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
I been think say i don see this vehicle before in Biafra Colours? wetin come happen? Igbo Kwenu. My Brothers from the otherside sabi hustle sha.
Anyways back to the subject matter, This vehicle is more of a Leisure vehicle than a combat vehicle. Too many Vulnerabilities if you ask me.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Good one. Hope it is bulletproof.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
yet the nigeria government will never see this as an investment to invest in...we prefer to go an buy from outside...
iweep4mycountry
main while thumbs up to that engineer.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
lol. lemme not talk before they say we are hating
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Making a car entails making ones own engine.People should stop bringing pieces of metal together and call it building a car.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
The vehicle looks like a moth.
One of the armoured vehicles IPOB were bragging about I guess.
Nothing captivating about it and nothing worth investing in.
His only hope to prominence has been extinguished.
They might appreciate his craft better in Mali and Somalia.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Correct guy
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
This was the same vehicle he presented to the ipobs.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Tony prayed earnestly without ceasing.
one day God answered and asked him..
God:What do you want me to do for you?
Tony:I want to drive a big car with lots of girls in it..
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
My advice to him is simple,
VIO and FRSC officials won't call you a genius and will turn you to a literal combatant if they see this car.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Well done bro
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
One for the president
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Combatant?
The car is too low
The space between the two tyres is too far apart ,making the ride vulnerable to getting stuck
The tyres itself is whack, too small to be for combat
Aside the raised back, this could easily pass for an old model chevrolet
Etc
If we continue they will say we dey beef
Whereas we dey try inform others that might want to try it
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Nice ... I throwa salute
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Nice
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Absolutely impressed!
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
We still dey this level? oga o This one na assemblying not making car
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
ok
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Nice one
Even if he joined 3 types of cars together .
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Rochas! Give that guy one statue!
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
This the reason Why UN,EU,NG are all afraid of Biafra,All hail Biafra!!
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Is it me or does this car not look like a Batman Mobil
Nice Concept though
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
python1:
Stop hating
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
1. The bottom is too low. On the average Nigerian (unpaved) road, it would easily get stuck.
2. Tyres should be better covered. This way, it would not be too hard to hit the tyre.
Re: Alex Ephraims & His Locally Made Combatant Vehicle Spotted In Imo
