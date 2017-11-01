₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by marryjesus: 5:37am
Social media platform, Facebook, has launched a new nationwide initiative in Nigeria, to further cement its commitment and investment in the country, and across the continent.
Facebook, which has 1.37 billion daily active users, announced this in Lagos, yesterday, saying the plan Incorporates a series of high profile partnerships, training programmes and a physical space that will serve as a centre for learning and skills development.
It stressed that this set of initiatives is aimed at helping to develop and nurture communities, including small businesses, the tech and start-up ecosystem, youths and creatives.
Facebook Public Policy Director, Africa, Ebele Okobi, informed that in Nigeria, more than 22 million people use Facebook every month, and that 87 per cent of SMEs claimed that when they hire, digital skills are more important than where an applicant went to school.
“This demonstrates that the power of digital skills to aid economic growth and development has never been more important.”
“At Facebook, our mission is clear: To give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Our investments and commitments announced in Lagos today further reflect our intent to partner with Nigeria’s policy-makers and its vibrant tech and entrepreneurial eco-system to create economic opportunity and independence in Nigeria, and across Africa.’’
Meanwhile, in partnership with CC Hub, Facebook will be opening the doors to its first community Hub space in the heart of Lagos, scheduled to open early next year.
‘NG_HUB from Facebook’ will be a multi-faceted creative space, which will connect and bring together developers, start-ups and the wider communities to collaborate learn and exchange ideas.
The NG_HUB will also host a start-up, incubator programme, as well as bespoke trainings, guest speakers and a dedicated event space, all aimed at attracting the best talent and driving innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.
Additionally, across Nigeria, Facebook will be supporting a number of existing tech Hubs to serve the communities outside Lagos. The hubs will function as learning centres for local communities, providing multiple opportunities for training and access.
Commenting on the announcement of NG_HUB in partnership with CC Hub, and Facebook’s further support of local hubs across Nigeria, Head of Platform Partnerships, Middle East & Africa, Emeka Afigbo, said “Nigeria is producing a new generation of exciting start-ups that have incredible potential. We understand the important role Facebook plays here in Nigeria with developers and start-ups, and are invested in helping these communities build for the next billion. One of our key passions at Facebook is nurturing and helping to develop the tech and start-up community, and I’m excited to announce our partnership with the Nigerian tech hub ecosystem especially the NG_HUB space, here in Lagos.”
Facebook, founded in 2004, in the United States of America, said it is committed to working with Nigerian small businesses, tech entrepreneurs and the next generation of leaders to better understand and utilise the power of digital tools for economic growth.
Launching a series of learning-based programmes facilitated by local training partners, these have been designed to provide skills that lead to employment and to support the growth of small businesses.
The goal is to train and support over 50,000 students, small businesses and creative entrepreneurs across the country through a series of scaled digital skills trainings, as well as long-term impact programmes. The training programmes will include: aspiring entrepreneurs (to be offered in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Ibadan, Kaduna and Enugu); creates jobs for youth (coding); boost businesses; creates entrepreneurship training, among others.
Ahead of the programme launch, Facebook undertook a detailed ‘Economic Impact Study’ to further understand how communities like small businesses and consumers in Nigeria use the platform, and the effectiveness of social media as a growth tool.
“Nearly 1 in 2 small businesses on Facebook say they built their business on the platform, and 62 per cent stated they have been able to use Facebook to help find employees for their business, whilst over half (58 per cent) of small businesses on the platform say they have been able to hire more employees’ due to growth since joining Facebook,” it stated.
Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by AFONJACOW(f): 7:21am
Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Jerrypolo(m): 7:22am
You that grabbed the land I was eyeing to buy and build an edifice like that A.A Oil guy' on.
You haven't heard the last of it @ AFONJACOW. You will hear from my legal team.
BTW this Facebook stuff is a welcome idea. We should just be careful so they don't come and build a spy center in Naija.
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by oswaggiee(m): 7:22am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Ihatepork: 7:22am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by quietboy: 7:23am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Sharon6(f): 7:23am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by lookingfly: 7:23am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by heisenbergheise(m): 7:23am
Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Donald3d(m): 7:24am

Cool ,I just hope it wont be a biased program
Cool ,I just hope it wont be a biased program
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by tirex(m): 7:24am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by rentAcock(m): 7:24am
Facebook like many silicone valley tech
companies are only looking out for themselves. They set up all these silly initiatives in impoverish English speaking countries like India and Nigeria for example all in hopes of recruiting top talent for their companies. Instead of paying an American software engineer $150,000 per annum, they would seek out indians, pay for their visas, flight ticket, room and board then offer them $70,000 per annum. While that's a lot of money for anyone from a 3rd world country, it's still wage discrimination and practically racist. Trump has vouched to close this loophole.
Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Varsitystories(m): 7:24am

Not bad. Google is doing same thing.
Not bad. Google is doing same thing.
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by morison2035: 7:25am
They doesn't need to launch anything. They should stop blocking our account . That's all we need
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Beesluv: 7:25am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by CHISPAREPARTS(m): 7:25am
Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by kay29000(m): 7:25am

Cool one from Zuckerberg.
Cool one from Zuckerberg.
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by GTCreations: 7:33am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by biblegirl(f): 7:35am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Iwriteam: 7:36am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by emrain(m): 7:36am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Yinxies(f): 7:39am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Doerstech(m): 7:40am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by IMASTEX: 7:42am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by millionboi2: 7:43am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Esseite: 7:44am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by Tuham(m): 7:44am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by jeeqaa7(m): 7:45am
|Re: Facebook Launches Nigeria Initiative To Drive Innovation, Growth by OlojoTaiwo(m): 7:45am
