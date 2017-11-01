₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,916,269 members, 3,929,039 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 November 2017 at 11:08 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic (2023 Views)
Zimbabwean Man's Testicle Explodes, Dies After Sex Session With Married Woman / 10-Hour Rainfall Kills A Man In Owerri (Photos) / Kerosene Explosion Burns Nursing Mother Of 7 In Delta(Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:23am
Ikem Kate is a single mother of 2(boy & girl) presently in xygen battling with her life. She is from Ibusa, Delta State.
Her lantern exploded while she was trying to fill it. The fire burnt down her house and she lost her daughter to the inferno.
She's admitted at the NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL NNEWI, Anambra State. She's yet to know about the death of her child, so when you visit or call in don't console her about her child.
Her younger sister by name Ikem Vivian Ndudi is taking care of her at the hospital.
She is in need of financial assistance
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/lantern-explodeskills-girlburns-her.html?m=1
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:24am
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by BreezyCB(m): 6:25am
Damnnnnn
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by emaxjey(m): 6:27am
Jesus.. ordinary kerosene ..may be the keg she bought the kerosene with is for petrol ..may be ..coz Kerosene is no this explosive ..may God protect every body reading this ..BTW op plx put graphics abeg
3 Likes
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Obinwenite(m): 6:30am
I have seen this similar case at least 5x this month alone.please let's be careful of the kind of kerosene we buy to avoid this kind of incidence. RIP to the deceased. Get well soon[color=#006600][/color]
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by KAYCEEJUNIOR(m): 6:30am
Haaa, this is cruel, this is really a sad news. We really don't need to take things for granted, safety is really a problem for Africans, common to just blew out the light and fill the kero tank then light it up.
1 Like
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by noblealuu: 6:31am
Graphic! May God grant the victim quick recovery and fortitude to bear the loss of her child and property.
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Oblongata: 6:32am
Na wa o, wetin man no go see for naija?
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by MayorofLagos(m): 6:36am
May God Almighty bring her recovery and place the daughter in peaceful rest.
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by kunlesufyan(m): 6:41am
Jesus!!!!
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by zinachidi(m): 6:41am
emaxjey:I concur. the kerosene is prolly adulterated.
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Khd95(m): 6:41am
Buhari their blood on ur head
If u had delivered electricity like u and ur goonz promised this won't have happened
1 Like
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by uzoormah(m): 6:56am
God help us
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by charliboy654(m): 7:17am
Where are those people saying govt should legalize illegal refinery?
5 Likes
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by charliboy654(m): 7:18am
emaxjey:It the work of illegal refinery.
1 Like
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:50am
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Donbigi260: 10:56am
jess this bad
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by jbreezy: 10:56am
Jesus Christ...diz iz past d physical...aye ooooh
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by morereb10: 10:56am
oboy
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by fecta: 10:56am
Ordinary kerosine ?.
Let me investigate
Modified
After certain research by me and sherlock holmes we were able to come up with this hypothetic answer.
#fecta
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by NLevents: 10:56am
Oh Lord. Please help us all as the year is running to an end.
That is why some of us on nairaland are willing to celebrate the new year together
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by NwaAmaikpe: 10:56am
SMH
With Lonitor flashlights and rechargeable torches everywhere, who still uses Kerosene Lanterns?
They brought it on themselves.
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Nigeman: 10:57am
If we tell people the danger of adulterated fuel, they will not hear. Illegal refinery everywhere in the Niger Delta.
Sympathy to the family
1 Like
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by chuks34(m): 10:57am
lord have mercy
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by kay29000(m): 10:57am
The product must have been gotten from an illegal refinery. There is no way pure Kerosene can explode and burn down a house. This sad men!!! Look at how that little girl burnt to ashes. Damn! Sad.
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by ChyOmaa(f): 10:57am
By
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by UbanmeUdie: 10:58am
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by sirjentul05(m): 10:58am
Ehyaa, accept my thanksgiving, congratulations
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by midehi2(f): 10:59am
jesuuuu
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Oxster(m): 10:59am
Imagine the kind of Oxygen we are using in our Hospitals,Nigeria is not A Country
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Bayozomomamae: 10:59am
dis is no kerosene
|Re: Kerosene In Lantern Explodes In Delta. Kills Girl, Burns Her Mum, House (Graphic by Joephat(m): 10:59am
Enlarge And Stronger With Just A Spray / Massive Recruitment In Hsa / Do U Have Any Life-treatening Disease Like HIV/AIDS, Etc? Call 07038871009.
Viewing this topic: eliokwun(m), tamzy123(m), JennyJuggs, assamu1122(m), chibike007, Makapedia, Agbalanze(m), Kevosky, dyoungforester(m), ceononi, TEAMvido(m), UnApologeTic1, Marvel1206, denkingy(m), ominskie, Nnah222, obinna0902, williams85(m), prince4pro(m), ayikondu(m), twerkjack, youngibeh(m), cogwuche, Isokowadoo, melojo, WINDSOW(m), CaptainJeffry, sariu11(f), prisiluv(f), Osteen89, osianddan, madridguy(m), Thewaythingsare, Eruditerichy(m), torture, JoyAda1234(f), dmostcheerful(f), tobdee, Inception(m), Ibrahim505, oluwole2848, jbreezy, rafsonnggmail(m), EmmaLege, annyplenty(m), bobkezel(m), Uyiii, rashy1234(m), MARX77(m), princessbarmie, Lovisious(m), deriksneh(m), beinstein(m), urchpath(m), JOYEVERLASTING, Samotobor1(m), adagrace, makkosky(m), rasazee(m), guyinlexy, YomiTee123 and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16