Her lantern exploded while she was trying to fill it. The fire burnt down her house and she lost her daughter to the inferno.



She's admitted at the NNAMDI AZIKIWE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL NNEWI, Anambra State. She's yet to know about the death of her child, so when you visit or call in don't console her about her child.



Her younger sister by name Ikem Vivian Ndudi is taking care of her at the hospital.



She is in need of financial assistance





Damnnnnn

Jesus.. ordinary kerosene ..may be the keg she bought the kerosene with is for petrol ..may be ..coz Kerosene is no this explosive ..may God protect every body reading this ..BTW op plx put graphics abeg 3 Likes

I have seen this similar case at least 5x this month alone.please let's be careful of the kind of kerosene we buy to avoid this kind of incidence. RIP to the deceased. Get well soon[color=#006600][/color]

Haaa, this is cruel, this is really a sad news. We really don't need to take things for granted, safety is really a problem for Africans, common to just blew out the light and fill the kero tank then light it up. 1 Like

Graphic! May God grant the victim quick recovery and fortitude to bear the loss of her child and property.

Na wa o, wetin man no go see for naija?

May God Almighty bring her recovery and place the daughter in peaceful rest.

Jesus!!!!

Jesus.. ordinary kerosene ..may be the keg she bought the kerosene with is for petrol ..may be ..coz Kerosene is no this explosive ..may God protect every body reading this ..BTW op plx put graphics abeg I concur. the kerosene is prolly adulterated. I concur. the kerosene is prolly adulterated.





If u had delivered electricity like u and ur goonz promised this won't have happened Buhari their blood on ur headIf u had delivered electricity like u and ur goonz promised this won't have happened 1 Like

God help us

Where are those people saying govt should legalize illegal refinery? 5 Likes

Jesus.. ordinary kerosene ..may be the keg she bought the kerosene with is for petrol ..may be ..coz Kerosene is no this explosive ..may God protect every body reading this ..BTW op plx put graphics abeg It the work of illegal refinery. It the work of illegal refinery. 1 Like

jess this bad

Jesus Christ...diz iz past d physical...aye ooooh

SMH

With Lonitor flashlights and rechargeable torches everywhere, who still uses Kerosene Lanterns?



They brought it on themselves. SMHWith Lonitor flashlights and rechargeable torches everywhere, who still uses Kerosene Lanterns?They brought it on themselves.

If we tell people the danger of adulterated fuel, they will not hear. Illegal refinery everywhere in the Niger Delta.



Sympathy to the family 1 Like

lord have mercy

The product must have been gotten from an illegal refinery. There is no way pure Kerosene can explode and burn down a house. This sad men!!! Look at how that little girl burnt to ashes. Damn! Sad.

jesuuuu

Imagine the kind of Oxygen we are using in our Hospitals,Nigeria is not A Country